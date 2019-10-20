WPIAL football rankings through Week 8

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 8:09 PM

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 9-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 8-1, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 8-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 6-3, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 3-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 8-1, 1

2. Gateway, 7-2, 2

3. Penn Hills, 8-1, 3

4. Moon, 6-2, 5

5. Peters Township, 8-1, NR

Out: Bethel Park (5-3, 4)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 9-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 8-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 7-1, 3

4. Montour, 5-4, NR

5. Blackhawk, 5-4, 4

Out: New Castle (5-4, 5)

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 9-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 8-1, 2

3. North Catholic, 7-1, 3

4. Derry, 7-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 9-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 8-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 9-0, 4

4. McGuffey, 8-1, 3

5. Brentwood, 7-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Jeannette, 9-0, 1

2. Clairton, 7-2, 2

3. West Greene, 8-1, 4

4. Sto-Rox, 8-1, 3

5. OLSH, 7-2, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

