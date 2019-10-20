WPIAL football rankings through Week 8
Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 8:09 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 9-0, 1
2. Central Catholic, 8-1, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 8-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 6-3, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 3-6, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 8-1, 1
2. Gateway, 7-2, 2
3. Penn Hills, 8-1, 3
4. Moon, 6-2, 5
5. Peters Township, 8-1, NR
Out: Bethel Park (5-3, 4)
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 9-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 8-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 7-1, 3
4. Montour, 5-4, NR
5. Blackhawk, 5-4, 4
Out: New Castle (5-4, 5)
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 9-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 8-1, 2
3. North Catholic, 7-1, 3
4. Derry, 7-2, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 9-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 8-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 9-0, 4
4. McGuffey, 8-1, 3
5. Brentwood, 7-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Jeannette, 9-0, 1
2. Clairton, 7-2, 2
3. West Greene, 8-1, 4
4. Sto-Rox, 8-1, 3
5. OLSH, 7-2, 5
Out: none
