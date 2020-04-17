Area freshmen garner offers from Michigan

Friday, April 17, 2020 | 11:46 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher celebrates after defeating Mars in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

A pair of Western Pennsylvania freshmen have stepped into the recruiting spotlight this week.

After receiving football scholarship offers to Pitt and Penn State earlier this week, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher and Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson received offers from Michigan on Friday.

Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety, reported offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Penn State and Pitt on Thursday. He also has an offer from William & Mary.

Gallagher, a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver/defensive back, was offered by Pitt and Penn State earlier this week and added a Virginia Tech offer Friday. He also has an offer from William & Mary.

He also has scholarship offers from Pitt, Illinois and Rhode Island to play basketball.

He averaged 22.7 points per game in leading the Laurel Highlands basketball team to the WPIAL Class 5A title. During football season, he caught 25 passes for 491 yards and five touchdowns and ran 36 times for 392 yards and five more scores. On defense, he had 38 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

