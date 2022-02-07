WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings as of Feb. 6, 2022
Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 9:00 PM
One week remains in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday.
Class 6A (9 of a possible 11 playoff teams have clinched)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Seneca Valley Raiders
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Butler Golden Tornado
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 5A (14 of a possible 21 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
South Fayette Lions
Moon Tigers
Indiana Little Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Armstrong River Hawks
Trinity Hillers
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
McKeesport Tigers
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Class 4A (10 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Deer Lakes Lancers
Blackhawk Cougars
Montour Spartans
Beaver Bobcats
Quaker Valley Quakers
Southmoreland Scotties
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Class 3A (8 of a possible 15 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
South Park Eagles
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Brownsville Falcons
Charleroi Cougars
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class 2A (10 of a possible 23 playoff teams have clinched)
Neshannock Lancers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
California Trojans
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A (7 of a possible 15 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Monessen Greyhounds
Mapletown Maples
Avella Eagles
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
