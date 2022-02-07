WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings as of Feb. 6, 2022

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 9:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Mia Brown works past Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski during their Section 2-6A game Jan. 7.

One week remains in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday.

Class 6A (9 of a possible 11 playoff teams have clinched)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Seneca Valley Raiders

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 5A (14 of a possible 21 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

South Fayette Lions

Moon Tigers

Indiana Little Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Armstrong River Hawks

Trinity Hillers

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

McKeesport Tigers

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Class 4A (10 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Deer Lakes Lancers

Blackhawk Cougars

Montour Spartans

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Southmoreland Scotties

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Class 3A (8 of a possible 15 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Brownsville Falcons

Charleroi Cougars

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class 2A (10 of a possible 23 playoff teams have clinched)

Neshannock Lancers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

California Trojans

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A (7 of a possible 15 playoff teams have clinched)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Monessen Greyhounds

Mapletown Maples

Avella Eagles

Aquinas Academy Crusaders