WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings as of Jan. 24, 2022

By:

Monday, January 24, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek drives past North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson during their game on Jan. 3.

We have less than three weeks remaining in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament” and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.

Class 6A (Minimum of 9 playoff teams)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Class 5A (Minimum of 16 playoff teams)

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 4A (Minimum of 13 playoff teams)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Belle Vernon Leopards

Class 3A (Minimum of 12 playoff teams)

South Park Eagles

Class 2A (Minimum of 16 playoff teams)

Neshannock Lancers

Class A (Minimum of 12 playoff teams)

Union Scotties