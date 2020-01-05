WPIAL Girls Basketball Team of the Week: Week ending Jan. 4

Sunday, January 5, 2020

One of the top stories in the WPIAL in 2019 was the Southmoreland football team ending a 40-year postseason drought.

Perhaps another great story is being spun at the same location for 2020.

The Southmoreland girls basketball team has soared to the top of Section 3-4A with a perfect record.

Is there a buzz being created in the Scottdale and East Huntingdon Township communities about these Scotties like there was in the fall for the football team?

“Time will tell on that one,” coach Brian Pritts said. “We have had decent crowds so far. I think if we continue to play well, we will have good crowds at our games this month.”

Hard to imagine the Scotties can play better than what they did their first 10 games. The Scotties are 4-0 in the section and 10-0 overall.

“We have been playing eight girls pretty equally, and they are all contributing,” Pritts said. “I am grateful for their efforts.”

There were expectations for this season after Southmoreland finished second in Section 3-4A a year ago, one game behind Elizabeth Forward. The Scotties reached the WPIAL quarterfinals before losing to Blackhawk.

Pritts welcomed those expectations with the return of senior forward Sarah Pisula and sophomore forwards Bailey Kuhns and Gracie Spadaro, each of whom had significant roles a year ago.

“I’m more focused on the process over the outcomes, and I think the girls are buying into this philosophy,” Pritts said. “I have told them from Day 1, if we take care of us and focus on the process of getting better together every day, the outcomes will take care of themselves.”

The Scotties picked up their first win of 2020 on Thursday when they rolled past section opponent Ringgold, 48-26. Spadaro led the team with 16 points, and sophomore Delaynie Morvosh added 14.

Over the holidays, Southmoreland participated in the Cal (Pa.) Holiday Tournament and picked up impressive wins over Baldwin and District 10 power Mercyhurst Prep.

“The Cal U Tournament was a great experience for the girls and our team,” Pritts said. “The opportunity to play two quality teams in the Convocation Center was something I think the girls will remember for a long time.”

Defense has been a huge factor in the Scotties’ success. They are tops in Class 4A and fourth in the WPIAL in allowing only 29.6 points per game.

“The girls are doing a great job of playing team defense,” Pritts said.

While Southmoreland is in first place, they hold only a one-game lead over three teams: Belle Vernon, McKeesport and Elizabeth Forward. They play at BVA on Monday and at EF on Thursday.

“Our section is packed with quality teams and coaches,” Pritts said. “It is truly a grind, but I don’t think our girls would want it any other way. We are excited every time we get to go out and compete, and we are looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

