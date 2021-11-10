WPIAL girls volleyball teams learn sites, times for PIAA quarterfinals
Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 3:10 PM
Twelve WPIAL teams began the girls volleyball state playoffs on opening night Tuesday. Four saw their season come to an end while eight District 7 teams were winners and are moving on to Round 2.
The PIAA has announced the sites and times for the quarterfinals Saturday.
Both WPIAL Class 4A teams, North Allegheny and Shaler, were victorious and are one win away from a fourth meeting this season.
The Class 3A district teams were an impressive 3-1 in the first round with the only loss coming when Plum was defeated by Freeport.
Class A teams were 2-1 in the state openers while 2A teams went 1-2 with district champion North Catholic being the lone survivor to the second round.
Here are the sites and times for the PIAA quarterfinals matches set for Saturday:
Girls volleyball
Class 4A
Shaler vs. Landisville Hempfield at Altoona HS at noon
North Allegheny vs. Elizabethtown at Altoona HS at 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Freeport vs. Twin Valley at Bald Eagle HS at 2 p.m.
Armstrong vs. Hampton at Mars HS at 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Bedford vs. North Catholic at Hempfield HS at noon
Philipsburg-Osceola vs. Harbor Creek at Hempfield HS at 2 p.m.
Class A
Cochranton vs. Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock HS at noon
Clarion vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Slippery Rock HS at 2 p.m.
