WPIAL reveals brackets for 2021 football playoffs

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 6:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins carries past Serra's Michael Schanck during their game on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Munhall. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley's NyZair Burt (2) celebrates his touchdown with JeSean Wright during their game against Serra Catholic on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Munhall.

In the span of a year, Steel Valley went from a one-win season to the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.

The Ironmen bounced back from a 1-5 record a year ago to win the Allegheny Conference title with an undefeated record this fall in coach Ray Braszo’s third season. That success earned them the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 2A playoffs when the brackets were revealed Saturday night on TribLive HSSN.

Also earning No. 1 seeds were Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A, Moon in 5A, Belle Vernon in 4A, Central Valley in 3A and Clairton in A.

The playoffs start Friday.

Five championship games will be played at Heinz Field on Nov. 26-27. The Class 6A final is a week earlier, at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Norwin.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) at Beaver Falls (6-3), 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) at Sto-Rox (10-0), 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) at Serra Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) at Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) at Cornell (7-2), 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgetttown (5-4) at Bishop Canevin (9-1), 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

