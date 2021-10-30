WPIAL reveals brackets for 2021 football playoffs
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 6:59 PM
In the span of a year, Steel Valley went from a one-win season to the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.
The Ironmen bounced back from a 1-5 record a year ago to win the Allegheny Conference title with an undefeated record this fall in coach Ray Braszo’s third season. That success earned them the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 2A playoffs when the brackets were revealed Saturday night on TribLive HSSN.
Also earning No. 1 seeds were Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A, Moon in 5A, Belle Vernon in 4A, Central Valley in 3A and Clairton in A.
The playoffs start Friday.
Five championship games will be played at Heinz Field on Nov. 26-27. The Class 6A final is a week earlier, at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Norwin.
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.
Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.
Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner
Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)
Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s games
East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.
Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.
Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.
New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.
Western Beaver (7-2) at Beaver Falls (6-3), 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (4-5) at Sto-Rox (10-0), 7 p.m.
Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.
McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.
Neshannock (7-3) at Serra Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.
Mapletown (6-4) at Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.
Monessen (4-6) at Cornell (7-2), 7 p.m.
California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.
Burgetttown (5-4) at Bishop Canevin (9-1), 7 p.m.
Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester
Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg
Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
