WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2022
By:
Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 11:59 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field continues to grow as the regular season continues to shrink.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Thursday.
Class 6A
9 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Baldwin Highlanders
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
• Norwin can clinch with wins over Butler on Monday and North Allegheny on Tuesday AND a North Allegheny loss to Hempfield on Monday
Class 5A
14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
Connellsville Falcons
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Upper St. Clair Panthers
• In Section 1: Penn Hills can clinch with a win over Plum on Tuesday OR a Plum loss to Woodland Hills. Plum can clinch with a win over Penn Hills.
• In Section 3: Hampton can clinch with a win over Oakland Catholic on Wednesday. Mars can clinch with a Hampton loss to Oakland Catholic.
Class 4A
11 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Burrell Buccaneers
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Knoch Knights
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Beaver Bobcats
Central Valley Warriors
Montour Spartans
• In Section 3: Blackhawk (4-6) plays Montour on Friday. New Castle (4-7) plays Hopewell (3-8) on Monday.
Class 3A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Derry Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Waynesburg Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Class 2A
Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Charleroi Cougars
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bentworth Bearcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Class A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
South Side Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Leechburg Blue Devils
Springdale Dynamos
• In Section 1: Rochester (2-5) can clinch with one win in a doubleheader against Cornell (1-7). Cornell can clinch with a DH sweep of Rochester.
• In Section 3: St. Joseph (4-4) and Northgate (3-4) are on the verge of clinching.
