WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Sandra Soltes drives in two runs with a triple during the 2021 WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

The WPIAL softball playoff field continues to grow as the regular season continues to shrink.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Thursday.

Class 6A

9 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Baldwin Highlanders

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

• Norwin can clinch with wins over Butler on Monday and North Allegheny on Tuesday AND a North Allegheny loss to Hempfield on Monday

Class 5A

14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

Connellsville Falcons

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Upper St. Clair Panthers

• In Section 1: Penn Hills can clinch with a win over Plum on Tuesday OR a Plum loss to Woodland Hills. Plum can clinch with a win over Penn Hills.

• In Section 3: Hampton can clinch with a win over Oakland Catholic on Wednesday. Mars can clinch with a Hampton loss to Oakland Catholic.

Class 4A

11 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Burrell Buccaneers

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Knoch Knights

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Beaver Bobcats

Central Valley Warriors

Montour Spartans

• In Section 3: Blackhawk (4-6) plays Montour on Friday. New Castle (4-7) plays Hopewell (3-8) on Monday.

Class 3A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Derry Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Waynesburg Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Class 2A

Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carlynton Cougars

Fort Cherry Rangers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Charleroi Cougars

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bentworth Bearcats

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Mohawk Warriors

Riverside Panthers

Class A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

South Side Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Leechburg Blue Devils

Springdale Dynamos

• In Section 1: Rochester (2-5) can clinch with one win in a doubleheader against Cornell (1-7). Cornell can clinch with a DH sweep of Rochester.

• In Section 3: St. Joseph (4-4) and Northgate (3-4) are on the verge of clinching.