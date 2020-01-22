WPIAL wrestling postseason begins Wednesday with team sectionals

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 10:52 PM

The WPIAL wrestling postseason begins Wednesday with team sectionals.

Doubleheaders starting at 6 p.m. at four Class AAA sites and three AA locations will help determine the seeding of the top four teams from each section for the district team playoffs set for next week.

The first-place team from each sub-section will face the second-place team from the other sub-section in the sectional semifinals. That will be followed by the two losers squaring off for third place and the two winners battling for the section championships.

The sites for those seven doubleheaders are:

Section 1-AAA at Hempfield

Section 2-AAA at Mt. Lebanon

Section 3-AAA at North Allegheny

Section 4-AAA at Waynesburg Central

Section 1-AA at McGuffey

Section 2-AA at Quaker Valley

Section 3-AA at Elizabeth Forward

Click here for all of the matchups at each site.

Click here for the scores of the matches as they go final.

More playoff mats

Also on Wednesday, each section will feature a stand-alone match to determine the fifth-place finisher and final qualifier for the WPIAL team wrestling playoffs from each section.

All seven of these district playoff qualifying matches begin at 7 p.m.

Section 1-AAA , Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem

Section 2-AAA, West Mifflin at Bethel Park

Section 3-AAA, Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel

Section 4-AAA, West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley

Section 1-AA , Fort Cherry at West Greene

Section 2-AA, Ellwood City at Hopewell

Section 3, Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant

Lone section hoops fray

In their first meeting this season Dec. 17, Shady Side Academy took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter against visiting Steel Valley.

However, thanks to Cam Polak’s 38 points, the Ironmen rallied and pulled out a thrilling 60-58 victory over the Indians.

On Wednesday, the two conclude their regular season meetings with a boys basketball contest at Steel Valley. It is the only boys or girls section game slated for Wednesday.

Steel Valley is trying to stay alive for a section title but trails front-running South Allegheny by two games ahead of a matchup with the Gladiators on Friday.

Shady Side Academy is in a battle with East Allegheny, Deer Lakes and Valley for at least two playoff spots in Section 3-3A.

EA had a half-game lead over Shady Side Academy and Deer Lakes for third place. Valley is a game and a half behind the Wildcats.

