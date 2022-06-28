2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Washington’s Davoun Fuse
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | 12:01 AM
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.
The Washington Prexies went undefeated in their conference (5-0) last season for the first time since 2019. Rutgers commit Davoun Fuse was a huge part of the team’s success, leading it to an 8-1 record on the season.
Coach Mike Bosnic, who has coached Washington since 2009, said Fuse was an essential component of the team’s success.
“He was our leader. He had come in his sophomore year, and it was the first time he had ever played quarterback,” Bosnic said. “Going into his junior year, the progression and the maturity was just a big turnaround.”
Fuse didn’t throw an interception and completed 65 percent of his passes. He also scored 12 rushing touchdowns, tallying 9.48 yards per carry.
“He’s just an all-around athlete. He does football, he does basketball, and track. He’s just a natural talent.” Bosnic said.
His success led to multiple Division I football offers, but one stood out. Fuse committed to Rutgers.
“It was the coaching and the way they treated us the first time we came up there,” Fuse said. “I just like it up there.”
Fuse said he didn’t expect to get this far in his career, but it’s a dream come true. Fuse said playing 7 vs. 7 in the summer helped improved his arm. He also attributes his increased speed and agility to track and field.
“It’s helped a ton. I have more consistent speed after all my training stuff,” Fuse said. “Throughout the summer I just get faster doing all my speed workouts so it helps a lot. I’m a lot faster from my sophomore year to now.”
Bosnic said he has the ability to play outside linebacker in the Big Ten. He said Fuse continue to mature and thinks getting experience in the position will help him.
“I think the big biggest thing right now is that he’s really fast and athletic,” Bosnic said. “I think that the big thing will be just getting stronger and getting the experience of that position once they get him there.”
Fuse said Bosnic and coach Lance Vallee have played a key role in pushing him to the next level. Nonetheless, his family has meant the most to him and he attributes his success to his mother, Megan Montgomery, and her husband, Charles Montgomery.
“They’ve helped me a lot, especially with how some athletes get down about everything because there’s so much pressure on them,” Fuse said. “Having them always there helps me a ton.”
