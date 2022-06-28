2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Washington’s Davoun Fuse

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Washington’s Davoun Fuse threw for 11 touchdowns last season and ran for 12.

Editor’s note: The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

The Washington Prexies went undefeated in their conference (5-0) last season for the first time since 2019. Rutgers commit Davoun Fuse was a huge part of the team’s success, leading it to an 8-1 record on the season.

On their journey to the playoffs, the Prexies outscored their opponents, on average, by 33 points. They finished first in the WPIAL AA Century and were undefeated in the regular season.

Despite a disappointing 21-20 overtime loss to New Brighton, Fuse and the Prexies proved this team has the ability to be a dominant team in the section.

Coach Mike Bosnic, who has coached Washington since 2009, said Fuse was an essential component of the team’s success.

“He was our leader. He had come in his sophomore year, and it was the first time he had ever played quarterback,” Bosnic said. “Going into his junior year, the progression and the maturity was just a big turnaround.”

Fuse didn’t throw an interception and completed 65 percent of his passes. He also scored 12 rushing touchdowns, tallying 9.48 yards per carry.

He participates in basketball and track and field as well. Fuse accomplished personal records in the triple jump at the PIAA Class AA championships and long jump this season. Fuse finished first in the long jump when he set his PR at the Washington Greene County Championship, where he also was first in the triple jump.

He and football teammates Ruben Gordon and Elijah Odom, along with Dane Asbury, finished 1st in the 400-meter relay at the Washington Greene County Championship and were third at PIAAs.

“He’s just an all-around athlete. He does football, he does basketball, and track. He’s just a natural talent. In basketball, he’s able to play up above the rim and throw the ball down sometimes several times a game, ” Bosnic said.

His success led to multiple Division I football offers, but one stood out. Fuse committed to Rutgers.

“It was the coaching and the way they treated us the first time we came up there,” Fuse said. “I just like it up there.”

Rutgers is a Big Ten school in New Jersey.

Fuse said he didn’t expect to get this far in his career, but it’s a dream come true. Fuse said playing 7 vs. 7 in the summer helped improved his arm. He also attributes his increased speed and agility to track and field.

“It’s helped a ton. I have more consistent speed after all my training stuff,” Fuse said. “Throughout the summer I just get faster doing all my speed workouts so it helps a lot. I’m a lot faster from my sophomore year to now.”

Since committing to Rutgers, he continues to train for the next level and has been training at Evolve 2tenths, which is a program that provides football training to athletes but also teaches athletes to compete in life as they do on the field.

“For positional days, I go work at linebacker, and then in the regular season this year, I’m playing strong safety, but our strong safety rolls up in the box all the time as an outside linebacker too.”

Bosnic said he has the ability to play outside linebacker in the Big Ten. He said Fuse continue to mature and thinks getting experience in the position will help him.

“I think the big biggest thing right now is that he’s really fast and athletic,” Bosnic said. “I think that the big thing will be just getting stronger and getting the experience of that position once they get him there.”

Fuse said Bosnic and coach Lance Vallee have played a key role in pushing him to the next level. Nonetheless, his family has meant the most to him and he attributes his success to his mother, Megan Montgomery, and her husband, Charles Montgomery.

“They’ve helped me a lot, especially with how some athletes get down about everything because there’s so much pressure on them,” Fuse said. “Having them always there helps me a ton.”

Fuse is preparing to have a strong senior season. Despite having a successful season going 8-1, last year’s playoff loss left a bad taste in their mouth and they all look forward to getting out there and putting on a strong season for Wash High.

“I think we have a ton of motivation,” said Fuse. “That’s all we’ve been talking about lately with some renovation on how we’ll play this year and how hard we are going to go in every practice and workout.”

Davoun Fuse

Washington

Senior

6-4, 190 pounds

QB/DB

Committed to: Rutgers

Division I offers: Rutgers, Akron, Toledo, Long Island

2022 statistics: 713 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, zero interceptions; 294 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs

