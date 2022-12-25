2022 WPIAL boys soccer all-section teams

Sunday, December 25, 2022 | 11:49 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski (17) battles Fox Chapel’s George Tabor for possession during their game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson.

WPIAL boys soccer coaches have announced their selections for the 2022 Finest 15 all-section teams, as well as section players and coaches of the year:

Class 4A

Section 1

Cadan Bennet, jr., GK, Pine-Richland

John Paul Branch, sr., F, Fox Chapel

Will Bruno, sr., F, Seneca Valley

Aidan Dyga, sr., D, North Allegheny

Josh Jashinski, sr., M, Shaler

Cole Klaff, sr., M, Pine-Richland

Ryan Krumenacker, sr., GK, Seneca Valley

Colin Lazzara, jr., M, Fox Chapel

Beaux Lizewski, sr., M, Seneca Valley

Gavin Loya, sr., F, Seneca Valley

Cody Lubinsky, jr., M, Butler

Max Marcotte, sr., M, Seneca Valley

Connor Oros, sr., M, Seneca Valley

Ben Rishel, sr., M, Pine-Richland

George Tabor, sr., F, Fox Chapel

Colin Westerberg, sr., D, Fox Chapel

Colin Zvejnieks, sr., F, Pine-Richland

Player of the year: Beaux Lizewski, Seneca Valley

Co-coaches of the year: Troy Mohney, Butler/George Williams, Seneca Valley

Section 2

Anthony Bellino, sr., F, Canon-McMillan

Owen Christopher, jr., M, Norwin

Liam Donahue, sr., D, Allderdice

Baden Friday, sr., D, Upper St. Clair

Blake Gabelhart, jr., F, Peters Township

Jacob Glancy, sr., M, Canon-McMillan

James Ivanov, sr., M, Mt. Lebanon

Milo Larson, sr., M, Allderdice

Daniel Maddock, so., F, Norwin

Roman Milani, sr., D, Peters Township

Tyler Riemer, sr., M, Upper St. Clair

Anthony Scalise, jr., GK, Norwin

Jackson Sirianni, sr., D, Norwin

Ryan Simonette, jr., GK, Canon-McMillan

Steven Suchko, sr., M, Peters Township

Co-Players of the year: Jacob Glancy, Canon-McMillan; Milo Larson, Allderdice; Owen Christopher, Norwin

Coach of the year: Bob Dyer, Peters Township

Class 3A

Section 1

Maddox Anderson, sr., GK, Kiski Area

Alex Bauer, jr., GK, Indiana

Ethan Beck, sr., D, Kiski Area

Anders Bordoy, sr., F, Kiski Area

Cade Coldiron, sr., M, Mars

Nathaniel Coleman, sr., M, Kiski Area

Coleman Docherty, jr., F, Hampton

Breiden Eagon, sr., F, Mars

Luke Fiscus, jr., F, Hampton

Conner Killmeyer, jr., D, Hampton

Marcus Kurtz, sr., D, North Catholic

Sam Norris, jr., M, Highlands

Ryan Shantz, jr., F, North Catholic

Oliver Spinola, jr., M, Hampton

Sam Stewart, sr., D, Mars

Player of the year: Anders Bordoy, Kiski Area

Coach of the year: Sean Arnold, Kiski Area

Section 2

Nate Belcufine, jr., M, South Fayette

Chris Brancato, sr., M, Moon

Cameron Devincentis, so., F, Central Valley

Gianni Domenico, sr., M, Montour

Dan Gormley, sr., M, South Fayette

Will Gruca, sr., M, Ambridge

Tyler Harsch, sr., M, Central Valley

Dylan Janoski, jr., GK, South Fayette

Davi Jansson, jr., F, Moon

Ryan Kopay, sr., M, Moon

Joe Krug, sr., D, Chartiers Valley

John Krug, so., F, Chartiers Valley

Logen Mackey, sr., M, West Allegheny

Matt Marcinko, jr., D, Montour

Cooper Nickles, jr., D, Moon

Anthony Powell, so., F, Ambridge

Player of the year: Ryan Kopay, Moon

Coach of the year: Earl Pannebaker, Moon

Section 3

Zach Alvarez, sr., F, Ringgold

Seth Basinger, sr., M, Connellsville

Andre Bekavac, sr., M, Thomas Jefferson

Henry Gaston, jr., M/D, Bethel Park

Owen Haywood, jr., M, Ringgold

Miles Jackson, sr., F/M, Bethel Park

Anthony Orlando, jr., F, Thomas Jefferson

Harry Radcliffe, sr., M, Laurel Highlands

Connor Smith, sr., M, Trinity

Jake Shoemaker, so., F, Thomas Jefferson

Robbie Shoemaker, sr., D, Thomas Jefferson

Ryan Torboli, so., GK, Trinity

Thatcher Wilson, jr., F, Laurel Highlands

Caleb Yanosky, sr., D, Laurel Highlands

Jaycob Zeminski, sr., M, Bethel Park

Player of the year: Anthony Orlando, Thomas Jefferson

Coach of the Year: Doc Kulish, Thomas Jefferson

Section 4

Aldi Flowers, so., M, Plum

Daniel Garner, sr., M, Gateway

Landon Hankey, jr., GK, Penn Hills

Jake Kimmich, sr., D, Franklin Regional

Colton Hudson, sr., F, Franklin Regional

Colin McKinley, sr., D, Plum

Ben Pittman, sr., M, Plum

Lucas Pittman, sr., F, Plum

Tristan Ralph, jr., F, Plum

TJ Schrecengost, sr., M, Plum

Cooper Sisson, sr., GK, Penn-Trafford

Brendan Strawser, sr., M, Gateway

Logan Swartz, sr., F, Penn-Trafford

Alinur Zhamaldinow, sr., F, Penn Hills

Jake Zimmerman, sr., M, Franklin Regional

Player of the year: Lucas Pittman, Plum

Coach of the year: Rafal Kolankowski, Plum

Class 2A

Section 1

Yves Agbodoh, sr., D, Woodland Hills

Matthew Armenio, sr., M, East Allegheny

Danny Battista, so., M, South Park

Ryan Ellis, so., D, South Park

Kaiden Fischer, jr., M, South Park

Ryan Fisher, sr., M, Steel Valley

Cy Garcia, jr., M, Keystone Oaks

Nick Kosuda, sr., F, West Mifflin

Cam Loveland, jr., M, South Park

Aiden Marks, sr., F, West Mifflin

Flynn McCracken, sr., GK, West Mifflin

Colby Miller, sr., D, East Allegheny

Jack Ozimek, jr., F, South Park

Will Sinay, jr., D, Elizabeth Forward

Ryan Wesolowski, so., M, South Park

Player of the year: Kaiden Fischer, South Park

Coach of the year: Jon Cantwell, South Park

Section 2

Amir Awais, jr., F, Shady Side Academy

Nick Braun, sr., GK, Deer Lakes

Troy Clark, sr., F, Derry

Patrick Galvin, sr., GK, Greensburg Salem

Ryan Hanes, sr., F, Deer Lakes

Joey Kushon, jr., D, Deer Lakes

Peyton Kushon, fr., F, Deer Lakes

Drew McKim, jr., M, Shady Side Academy

Jake Mull, sr., F/M, Leechburg

Caleb Oskin, sr., F/M, Knoch

Ashton Redmond, sr., F/M, Leechburg

Garrett Risch, sr., F, Freeport

Jackson Suski, jr., F, Shady Side Academy

Jordan Taylor, jr., F, Jeannette

Isaac Wetzel, sr., M, Freeport

Co-players of the year: Ryan Hanes, Deer Lakes; Isaac Wetzel, Freeport

Coach of the year: Aaron Smith, Deer Lakes

Section 3

Zander Aird, jr., F, Yough

Katie Blickenderfer, so., D, Washington

Bryce Burkhart, so., GK, Belle Vernon

Rocco DeLuca, sr., D/F, McGuffey

Dylan Donitzen, sr., M, Mt. Pleasant

Nathaniel Kikel, sr., F/M, Belle Vernon

Trevor Kovatch, so., F/M, Belle Vernon

Drew Layton, sr., D/M, Waynesburg

Joe Obeldobel, sr., F, Yough

Luke Rivardo, jr., M, Mt. Pleasant

Thomas Ruffcorn, sr., F, Brownsville

Dylan Stewart, jr., M/F, McGuffey

Derek Tarpley, sr., F/M, Brownsville

Dylan Wudkwych, jr., F, Washington

Brandon Yeschenko, so., M, Belle Vernon

Player of the year: Trevor Kovatch, Belle Vernon

Coach of the year: Floyd Snyder, Mt. Pleasant

Section 4

Nick Allan, jr., F, Quaker Valley

Brayden Beckner, sr., D, Mohawk

Caden Biela, sr., M, Beaver

Jameson Bonnar, sr., F, Beaver

Evan Burry, sr., F/M, Riverside

Kyle Carlsen, jr., M, Beaver

Rowan Carmichael, so., M, Avonworth

Matteo Castellini, jr., M, Quaker Valley

Chris Colonna, jr., F, Hopewell

Jordan Dawley, sr., M, Avonworth

Ben Henry, sr., M, Quaker Valley

Corey Obeldobel, sr., D, Hopewell

Michael Osekowski, sr., F/M, Avonworth

Isaac Waller, sr., GK, Quaker Valley

Eli Whalen, jr., D, Avonworth

Player of the year: Nick Allan, Quaker Valley

Coach of the year: J.J. Veshio, Quaker Valley

Class A

Section 1

Danny Bourgeois, jr., F, OLSH

Garret Chopp, sr., D, Eden Christian

Hudson Colletti, sr., M, Sewickley Academy

Anthony D’Ipolotto, sr., GK, Eden Christian

Jordan Delon, so., M, Freedom

Michael Disantis, sr., M, Sewickley Academy

Malachi Manges, sr., F, Eden Christian

Lucas Mendoca, sr., M, Sewickley Academy

Ryan Merrick, sr., M, Eden Christian

William Morgan, sr., D, Neshannock

Lorin Planinsic, sr., D, OLSH

Mason Smith, fr., GK, Neshannock

Luke Snavely, sr., M, Freedom

Austin Tokar, sr., M, Freedom

Adin Zorn, sr., F, Sewickley Academy

Co-players of the year: Adin Zorn, Sewickley; Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian

Coach of the year: Tom Barr, Eden Christian

Section 2

Jesse Ayers, sr., D, Ligonier Valley

Aidan Brisendine, sr., M, Ligonier Valley

Jake Chambers, jr., D, Charleroi

Carlo Denis, sr., F, Greensburg C.C.

Ben Duong, sr., M, Greensburg C.C.

Jake Gretz, sr., M, Greensburg C.C.

Julian Hays, sr., F, Bentworth

Bryce Large, jr., M, Charleroi

Noah Lawson, sr., GK, Ligonier Valley

Arlo McIntyre, jr., F, Charleroi

Alex Merritt, jr., GK, California

Kyler Miller, sr., F, Greensburg C.C.

Ryan Moessner, fr., M, Bentworth

Jerzy Timlin, sr., F, Bentworth

Landon Urcho, sr., GK, Bentworth

Player of the year: Carlo Denis, Greensburg C.C.

Co-coaches of the year: Rob Fabean, Greensburg C.C.; Gary Amos, Bentworth

Section 3

TJ Braun, jr., M, Trinity Christian

Oliver Daboo, sr., M/D, Winchester Thurston

Niko Ferra, sr., D, Burrell

Mason Gent, jr., D, Springdale

Alex Hauskrecht, sr., F/M, Winchester Thurston

Kenton Knox, sr., GK, Trinity Christian

Luka Koll, sr., M, Winchester Thurston

Luke Kost, so., M, Trinity Christian

William Lawrence, jr., F, Springdale

Chris Mitchell, sr., M, Springdale

Chris O’Toole, so., F, Riverview

Seth Trisoline, sr., M, Burrell

Jude Trushel, sr., GK, Aquinas Academy

Tomer Tuti, jr., M, Winchester Thurston

Cam Wagner, jr., M, Burrell

Player of the year: Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston

Coach of the year: Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston

Section 4

Jack Billick, jr., F, Seton LaSalle

Mateo Carrasco, so., M, Carlynton

Nick Cherry, jr., GK, Seton LaSalle

Ethan Coddington, sr., GK, Serra Catholic

Cole Evans, jr., F, Bishop Canevin

James Farnan, jr., D, Seton LaSalle

Sangay Gurung, sr., D, Brentwood

Bryce Hinkle, sr., GK, Bishop Canevin

Lewis Kicinski, sr., D, Seton LaSalle

Ryan Lewis, so., F, Carlynton

AJ Mejalli, jr., F, Serra Catholic

Braden Piatt, sr., D, Chartiers-Houston

Jaxson Pozivak, jr., D, Serra Catholic

Zach Reed, sr., F, Seton LaSalle

Simon Schriver, sr., D, Carlynton

Co-players of the year: Nick Cherry, Seton LaSalle; Jack Billick, Seton LaSalle; Ryan Lewis, Carlynton

Coach of the year: Nick Balzer, Seton LaSalle

