2022 WPIAL boys soccer all-section teams
Sunday, December 25, 2022 | 11:49 AM
WPIAL boys soccer coaches have announced their selections for the 2022 Finest 15 all-section teams, as well as section players and coaches of the year:
Class 4A
Section 1
Cadan Bennet, jr., GK, Pine-Richland
John Paul Branch, sr., F, Fox Chapel
Will Bruno, sr., F, Seneca Valley
Aidan Dyga, sr., D, North Allegheny
Josh Jashinski, sr., M, Shaler
Cole Klaff, sr., M, Pine-Richland
Ryan Krumenacker, sr., GK, Seneca Valley
Colin Lazzara, jr., M, Fox Chapel
Beaux Lizewski, sr., M, Seneca Valley
Gavin Loya, sr., F, Seneca Valley
Cody Lubinsky, jr., M, Butler
Max Marcotte, sr., M, Seneca Valley
Connor Oros, sr., M, Seneca Valley
Ben Rishel, sr., M, Pine-Richland
George Tabor, sr., F, Fox Chapel
Colin Westerberg, sr., D, Fox Chapel
Colin Zvejnieks, sr., F, Pine-Richland
Player of the year: Beaux Lizewski, Seneca Valley
Co-coaches of the year: Troy Mohney, Butler/George Williams, Seneca Valley
Section 2
Anthony Bellino, sr., F, Canon-McMillan
Owen Christopher, jr., M, Norwin
Liam Donahue, sr., D, Allderdice
Baden Friday, sr., D, Upper St. Clair
Blake Gabelhart, jr., F, Peters Township
Jacob Glancy, sr., M, Canon-McMillan
James Ivanov, sr., M, Mt. Lebanon
Milo Larson, sr., M, Allderdice
Daniel Maddock, so., F, Norwin
Roman Milani, sr., D, Peters Township
Tyler Riemer, sr., M, Upper St. Clair
Anthony Scalise, jr., GK, Norwin
Jackson Sirianni, sr., D, Norwin
Ryan Simonette, jr., GK, Canon-McMillan
Steven Suchko, sr., M, Peters Township
Co-Players of the year: Jacob Glancy, Canon-McMillan; Milo Larson, Allderdice; Owen Christopher, Norwin
Coach of the year: Bob Dyer, Peters Township
Class 3A
Section 1
Maddox Anderson, sr., GK, Kiski Area
Alex Bauer, jr., GK, Indiana
Ethan Beck, sr., D, Kiski Area
Anders Bordoy, sr., F, Kiski Area
Cade Coldiron, sr., M, Mars
Nathaniel Coleman, sr., M, Kiski Area
Coleman Docherty, jr., F, Hampton
Breiden Eagon, sr., F, Mars
Luke Fiscus, jr., F, Hampton
Conner Killmeyer, jr., D, Hampton
Marcus Kurtz, sr., D, North Catholic
Sam Norris, jr., M, Highlands
Ryan Shantz, jr., F, North Catholic
Oliver Spinola, jr., M, Hampton
Sam Stewart, sr., D, Mars
Player of the year: Anders Bordoy, Kiski Area
Coach of the year: Sean Arnold, Kiski Area
Section 2
Nate Belcufine, jr., M, South Fayette
Chris Brancato, sr., M, Moon
Cameron Devincentis, so., F, Central Valley
Gianni Domenico, sr., M, Montour
Dan Gormley, sr., M, South Fayette
Will Gruca, sr., M, Ambridge
Tyler Harsch, sr., M, Central Valley
Dylan Janoski, jr., GK, South Fayette
Davi Jansson, jr., F, Moon
Ryan Kopay, sr., M, Moon
Joe Krug, sr., D, Chartiers Valley
John Krug, so., F, Chartiers Valley
Logen Mackey, sr., M, West Allegheny
Matt Marcinko, jr., D, Montour
Cooper Nickles, jr., D, Moon
Anthony Powell, so., F, Ambridge
Player of the year: Ryan Kopay, Moon
Coach of the year: Earl Pannebaker, Moon
Section 3
Zach Alvarez, sr., F, Ringgold
Seth Basinger, sr., M, Connellsville
Andre Bekavac, sr., M, Thomas Jefferson
Henry Gaston, jr., M/D, Bethel Park
Owen Haywood, jr., M, Ringgold
Miles Jackson, sr., F/M, Bethel Park
Anthony Orlando, jr., F, Thomas Jefferson
Harry Radcliffe, sr., M, Laurel Highlands
Connor Smith, sr., M, Trinity
Jake Shoemaker, so., F, Thomas Jefferson
Robbie Shoemaker, sr., D, Thomas Jefferson
Ryan Torboli, so., GK, Trinity
Thatcher Wilson, jr., F, Laurel Highlands
Caleb Yanosky, sr., D, Laurel Highlands
Jaycob Zeminski, sr., M, Bethel Park
Player of the year: Anthony Orlando, Thomas Jefferson
Coach of the Year: Doc Kulish, Thomas Jefferson
Section 4
Aldi Flowers, so., M, Plum
Daniel Garner, sr., M, Gateway
Landon Hankey, jr., GK, Penn Hills
Jake Kimmich, sr., D, Franklin Regional
Colton Hudson, sr., F, Franklin Regional
Colin McKinley, sr., D, Plum
Ben Pittman, sr., M, Plum
Lucas Pittman, sr., F, Plum
Tristan Ralph, jr., F, Plum
TJ Schrecengost, sr., M, Plum
Cooper Sisson, sr., GK, Penn-Trafford
Brendan Strawser, sr., M, Gateway
Logan Swartz, sr., F, Penn-Trafford
Alinur Zhamaldinow, sr., F, Penn Hills
Jake Zimmerman, sr., M, Franklin Regional
Player of the year: Lucas Pittman, Plum
Coach of the year: Rafal Kolankowski, Plum
Class 2A
Section 1
Yves Agbodoh, sr., D, Woodland Hills
Matthew Armenio, sr., M, East Allegheny
Danny Battista, so., M, South Park
Ryan Ellis, so., D, South Park
Kaiden Fischer, jr., M, South Park
Ryan Fisher, sr., M, Steel Valley
Cy Garcia, jr., M, Keystone Oaks
Nick Kosuda, sr., F, West Mifflin
Cam Loveland, jr., M, South Park
Aiden Marks, sr., F, West Mifflin
Flynn McCracken, sr., GK, West Mifflin
Colby Miller, sr., D, East Allegheny
Jack Ozimek, jr., F, South Park
Will Sinay, jr., D, Elizabeth Forward
Ryan Wesolowski, so., M, South Park
Player of the year: Kaiden Fischer, South Park
Coach of the year: Jon Cantwell, South Park
Section 2
Amir Awais, jr., F, Shady Side Academy
Nick Braun, sr., GK, Deer Lakes
Troy Clark, sr., F, Derry
Patrick Galvin, sr., GK, Greensburg Salem
Ryan Hanes, sr., F, Deer Lakes
Joey Kushon, jr., D, Deer Lakes
Peyton Kushon, fr., F, Deer Lakes
Drew McKim, jr., M, Shady Side Academy
Jake Mull, sr., F/M, Leechburg
Caleb Oskin, sr., F/M, Knoch
Ashton Redmond, sr., F/M, Leechburg
Garrett Risch, sr., F, Freeport
Jackson Suski, jr., F, Shady Side Academy
Jordan Taylor, jr., F, Jeannette
Isaac Wetzel, sr., M, Freeport
Co-players of the year: Ryan Hanes, Deer Lakes; Isaac Wetzel, Freeport
Coach of the year: Aaron Smith, Deer Lakes
Section 3
Zander Aird, jr., F, Yough
Katie Blickenderfer, so., D, Washington
Bryce Burkhart, so., GK, Belle Vernon
Rocco DeLuca, sr., D/F, McGuffey
Dylan Donitzen, sr., M, Mt. Pleasant
Nathaniel Kikel, sr., F/M, Belle Vernon
Trevor Kovatch, so., F/M, Belle Vernon
Drew Layton, sr., D/M, Waynesburg
Joe Obeldobel, sr., F, Yough
Luke Rivardo, jr., M, Mt. Pleasant
Thomas Ruffcorn, sr., F, Brownsville
Dylan Stewart, jr., M/F, McGuffey
Derek Tarpley, sr., F/M, Brownsville
Dylan Wudkwych, jr., F, Washington
Brandon Yeschenko, so., M, Belle Vernon
Player of the year: Trevor Kovatch, Belle Vernon
Coach of the year: Floyd Snyder, Mt. Pleasant
Section 4
Nick Allan, jr., F, Quaker Valley
Brayden Beckner, sr., D, Mohawk
Caden Biela, sr., M, Beaver
Jameson Bonnar, sr., F, Beaver
Evan Burry, sr., F/M, Riverside
Kyle Carlsen, jr., M, Beaver
Rowan Carmichael, so., M, Avonworth
Matteo Castellini, jr., M, Quaker Valley
Chris Colonna, jr., F, Hopewell
Jordan Dawley, sr., M, Avonworth
Ben Henry, sr., M, Quaker Valley
Corey Obeldobel, sr., D, Hopewell
Michael Osekowski, sr., F/M, Avonworth
Isaac Waller, sr., GK, Quaker Valley
Eli Whalen, jr., D, Avonworth
Player of the year: Nick Allan, Quaker Valley
Coach of the year: J.J. Veshio, Quaker Valley
Class A
Section 1
Danny Bourgeois, jr., F, OLSH
Garret Chopp, sr., D, Eden Christian
Hudson Colletti, sr., M, Sewickley Academy
Anthony D’Ipolotto, sr., GK, Eden Christian
Jordan Delon, so., M, Freedom
Michael Disantis, sr., M, Sewickley Academy
Malachi Manges, sr., F, Eden Christian
Lucas Mendoca, sr., M, Sewickley Academy
Ryan Merrick, sr., M, Eden Christian
William Morgan, sr., D, Neshannock
Lorin Planinsic, sr., D, OLSH
Mason Smith, fr., GK, Neshannock
Luke Snavely, sr., M, Freedom
Austin Tokar, sr., M, Freedom
Adin Zorn, sr., F, Sewickley Academy
Co-players of the year: Adin Zorn, Sewickley; Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian
Coach of the year: Tom Barr, Eden Christian
Section 2
Jesse Ayers, sr., D, Ligonier Valley
Aidan Brisendine, sr., M, Ligonier Valley
Jake Chambers, jr., D, Charleroi
Carlo Denis, sr., F, Greensburg C.C.
Ben Duong, sr., M, Greensburg C.C.
Jake Gretz, sr., M, Greensburg C.C.
Julian Hays, sr., F, Bentworth
Bryce Large, jr., M, Charleroi
Noah Lawson, sr., GK, Ligonier Valley
Arlo McIntyre, jr., F, Charleroi
Alex Merritt, jr., GK, California
Kyler Miller, sr., F, Greensburg C.C.
Ryan Moessner, fr., M, Bentworth
Jerzy Timlin, sr., F, Bentworth
Landon Urcho, sr., GK, Bentworth
Player of the year: Carlo Denis, Greensburg C.C.
Co-coaches of the year: Rob Fabean, Greensburg C.C.; Gary Amos, Bentworth
Section 3
TJ Braun, jr., M, Trinity Christian
Oliver Daboo, sr., M/D, Winchester Thurston
Niko Ferra, sr., D, Burrell
Mason Gent, jr., D, Springdale
Alex Hauskrecht, sr., F/M, Winchester Thurston
Kenton Knox, sr., GK, Trinity Christian
Luka Koll, sr., M, Winchester Thurston
Luke Kost, so., M, Trinity Christian
William Lawrence, jr., F, Springdale
Chris Mitchell, sr., M, Springdale
Chris O’Toole, so., F, Riverview
Seth Trisoline, sr., M, Burrell
Jude Trushel, sr., GK, Aquinas Academy
Tomer Tuti, jr., M, Winchester Thurston
Cam Wagner, jr., M, Burrell
Player of the year: Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston
Coach of the year: Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston
Section 4
Jack Billick, jr., F, Seton LaSalle
Mateo Carrasco, so., M, Carlynton
Nick Cherry, jr., GK, Seton LaSalle
Ethan Coddington, sr., GK, Serra Catholic
Cole Evans, jr., F, Bishop Canevin
James Farnan, jr., D, Seton LaSalle
Sangay Gurung, sr., D, Brentwood
Bryce Hinkle, sr., GK, Bishop Canevin
Lewis Kicinski, sr., D, Seton LaSalle
Ryan Lewis, so., F, Carlynton
AJ Mejalli, jr., F, Serra Catholic
Braden Piatt, sr., D, Chartiers-Houston
Jaxson Pozivak, jr., D, Serra Catholic
Zach Reed, sr., F, Seton LaSalle
Simon Schriver, sr., D, Carlynton
Co-players of the year: Nick Cherry, Seton LaSalle; Jack Billick, Seton LaSalle; Ryan Lewis, Carlynton
Coach of the year: Nick Balzer, Seton LaSalle
