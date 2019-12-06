A listing of Friday’s boys and girls high school basketball tip-off tournaments
Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy tournament
Cornerstone Prep vs. Neighborhood Academy, 7 p.m.
First Baptist Christian vs. Aquinas Academy, 8:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Baldwin
Thomas Jefferson vs. Baldwin, 8 p.m.
At Peters Township
Seton LaSalle vs. Plum, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Brentwood tournament
Carrick vs. Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Northgate vs. Brentwood, 8 p.m.
Brownsville tournament
Chartiers-Houston vs. West Greene, 5 p.m.
Yough vs. Brownsville, 9 p.m.
Butler tournament
Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Knoch, 6:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. Butler, 8 p.m.
California tournament
Charleroi vs. Avella, 5 p.m.
Beth-Center vs. California, 8 p.m.
Canon-McMillan tournament
Trinity vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
Perry vs. Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Carlynton tournament
Eden Christian vs. New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.
Derry tournament
Ligonier Valley vs. Nazareth Prep, 5 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Derry, 7 p.m.
Fayette County Coaches
At Penn State Fayette
Albert Gallatin vs. Connellsville, 7:45 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Shaler vs. Burrell, 6:30 p.m.
Mars vs. Freeport, 8 p.m.
Geibel Catholic tournament
Riverview vs. Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Mapletown vs. Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Franklin Regional vs. McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Jeannette vs. Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Hempfield, 8:30 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Imani Christian vs. Gateway, 6 p.m.
Armstrong vs. Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center tournament
Bishop Canevin vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley vs. Homer-Center, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana tournament
Hollidaysburg vs. Valley, 5 p.m.
Purchase Line vs. Indiana, 8:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Brashear vs. Keystone Oaks, 2:45 p.m.
OLSH vs. Steel Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Riverside vs. Mercer, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington vs. Laurel, 8 p.m.
Leechburg tournament
Winchester Thurston vs. Saltsburg, 5 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge vs. Leechburg, 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park Hall of Fame
At Lincoln Park
Beaver County Christian vs. East Liverpool (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox vs. Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m. Blackhawk vs. Lincoln Park, 9 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Burgettstown vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. McGuffey, 8 p.m.
Mohawk tournament
Union vs. East Palestine (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Hopewell vs. Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom vs. Mohawk, 8 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Altoona vs. Montour, 6 p.m.
Obama Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Shenango vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Sharon vs. Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Westinghouse vs. New Castle, 8 p.m.
North Hills tournament
Fox Chapel vs. Hampton, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park vs. North Hills, 8 p.m.
Serra Catholic tournament
Shady Side Academy vs. Propel Andrew Street, 3:30 p.m.
East Allegheny vs. Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
South Park tournament
South Fayette vs. Cornell, 5:30 p.m.
Frazier vs. South Park, 7:15 p.m.
South Side tournament
Rochester vs. West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Western Beaver vs. South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Avonworth, 5 p.m.
Quigley Catholic vs. Springdale, 8 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Deer Lakes vs. Summit Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills vs. St. Joseph, 8:15 p.m.
Tom Traynor tournament
At Mt. Pleasant
Norwin vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair tournament
Chartiers Valley vs. Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin tournament
Monessen vs. South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward vs. West Mifflin, 8 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s result
SWCAC
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian 66, Mt. Carmel Christian 17
Friday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy tournament
Portersville Christian vs. Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Nazareth Prep vs. Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong tournament
Butler vs. Knoch, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin vs. Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Mapletown vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
McGuffey vs. Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Baldwin
Thomas Jefferson vs. Elizabeth Forward, 5 p.m.
South Park vs. Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Peters Township
Woodland Hills vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Brentwood tournament
Northgate vs. Brentwood, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin vs. Steel Valley, 8 p.m.
Brownsville tournament
Bentworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.
Geibel Catholic vs. Brownsville, 7 p.m.
California tournament
Washington vs. Frazier, 3:30 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. California, 6:30 p.m.
Carlynton tournament
Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Carmichaels vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Clairton vs Charleroi, 8 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
Riverview vs. Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Fayette County Coaches
At Laurel Highlands
Uniontown vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional vs. Laurel Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Fayette County Coaches
At Penn State Fayette
Gateway vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Freedom tournament
Beth-Center vs. Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian vs. Freedom, 8 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Mt. Pleasant vs. Derry, 5:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley vs. Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Indiana tournament
Punxsutawney vs. Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Blairsville vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Cornell vs. New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Keystone Oaks, 8:45 p.m.
Leechburg tournament
Saltsburg vs. Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport tournament
Belle Vernon vs. Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Sto-Rox vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen tournament
Carrick vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Monessen, 7 p.m.
Montour tournament
Ringgold vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Brashear vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon tournament
Mohawk vs. Plum, 6 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Moon, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Laurel vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Penn Hills vs. Bethel Park, 5 p.m.
State College vs. North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Chartiers Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle vs. Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley tournament
Hampton vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.
McDowell vs. Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic tournament
East Allegheny vs. Allderdice, 5 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Serra Catholic, 8 p.m.
Sharon tournament
Hickory vs. Sharpsville, 6 p.m.
Union vs. Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock tournament
Mars vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Keystone vs. Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette tournament
Beaver Area vs. North Hills, 6 p.m.
Obama Academy vs. South Fayette, 7:45 p.m.
South Side tournament
Beaver Falls vs. Hopewell, 3 p.m.
Ellis School vs. South Side, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland tournament
Albert Gallatin vs. Freeport, 5 p.m.
West Greene vs. Yough, 6:30 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 8 p.m.
Springdale tournament
Valley vs. Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Springdale, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Vincentian Academy vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Blackhawk vs. Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
OLSH vs. Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Maria tournament
Laurel School (Ohio) vs. Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Prep vs. Villa Maria Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIBL
Montour 7, Carlynton 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s result
Dallas vs. Thomas Jefferson (n)
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s result
Farrell 10, Bishop Guilfoyle 7 (OT)
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler vs. North Allegheny (n)
Class AA
Northeast
Plum vs. Armstrong (n)
Nonconference
Carrick 6, Central Valley 1
Connellsville 6, Burrell 1
Elizabeth Forward 5, Wilmington 2
Freeport 7, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 3
Bishop McCort vs. Indiana (n)
Fox Chapel vs. Thomas Jefferson (n)
Trinity vs. McDowell (n)
Westmont Hilltop vs. South Park (n)
3 goals or more: Austin Goehring, Connellsville
Friday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep vs. Ontario Hockey Academy (Canada) at Northwest Arena, Jamestown, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
Rifle
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 796, Washington 792
