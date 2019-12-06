A listing of Friday’s boys and girls high school basketball tip-off tournaments

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 10:05 PM

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy tournament

Cornerstone Prep vs. Neighborhood Academy, 7 p.m.

First Baptist Christian vs. Aquinas Academy, 8:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Baldwin

Thomas Jefferson vs. Baldwin, 8 p.m.

At Peters Township

Seton LaSalle vs. Plum, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Brentwood tournament

Carrick vs. Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Northgate vs. Brentwood, 8 p.m.

Brownsville tournament

Chartiers-Houston vs. West Greene, 5 p.m.

Yough vs. Brownsville, 9 p.m.

Butler tournament

Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Knoch, 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Butler, 8 p.m.

California tournament

Charleroi vs. Avella, 5 p.m.

Beth-Center vs. California, 8 p.m.

Canon-McMillan tournament

Trinity vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

Perry vs. Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Carlynton tournament

Eden Christian vs. New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Derry tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Nazareth Prep, 5 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Derry, 7 p.m.

Fayette County Coaches

At Penn State Fayette

Albert Gallatin vs. Connellsville, 7:45 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Shaler vs. Burrell, 6:30 p.m.

Mars vs. Freeport, 8 p.m.

Geibel Catholic tournament

Riverview vs. Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Mapletown vs. Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Franklin Regional vs. McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Jeannette vs. Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Hempfield, 8:30 p.m.

Highlands tournament

Imani Christian vs. Gateway, 6 p.m.

Armstrong vs. Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Homer-Center tournament

Bishop Canevin vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Juniata Valley vs. Homer-Center, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana tournament

Hollidaysburg vs. Valley, 5 p.m.

Purchase Line vs. Indiana, 8:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Brashear vs. Keystone Oaks, 2:45 p.m.

OLSH vs. Steel Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Riverside vs. Mercer, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Laurel, 8 p.m.

Leechburg tournament

Winchester Thurston vs. Saltsburg, 5 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Leechburg, 8:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park Hall of Fame

At Lincoln Park

Beaver County Christian vs. East Liverpool (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox vs. Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m. Blackhawk vs. Lincoln Park, 9 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Burgettstown vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Mohawk tournament

Union vs. East Palestine (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Hopewell vs. Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom vs. Mohawk, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon tournament

Altoona vs. Montour, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Shenango vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Sharon vs. Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Westinghouse vs. New Castle, 8 p.m.

North Hills tournament

Fox Chapel vs. Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park vs. North Hills, 8 p.m.

Serra Catholic tournament

Shady Side Academy vs. Propel Andrew Street, 3:30 p.m.

East Allegheny vs. Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

South Park tournament

South Fayette vs. Cornell, 5:30 p.m.

Frazier vs. South Park, 7:15 p.m.

South Side tournament

Rochester vs. West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Western Beaver vs. South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Avonworth, 5 p.m.

Quigley Catholic vs. Springdale, 8 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Deer Lakes vs. Summit Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills vs. St. Joseph, 8:15 p.m.

Tom Traynor tournament

At Mt. Pleasant

Norwin vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair tournament

Chartiers Valley vs. Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin tournament

Monessen vs. South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward vs. West Mifflin, 8 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s result

SWCAC

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian 66, Mt. Carmel Christian 17

Friday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy tournament

Portersville Christian vs. Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Nazareth Prep vs. Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong tournament

Butler vs. Knoch, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin vs. Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Mapletown vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

McGuffey vs. Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Baldwin

Thomas Jefferson vs. Elizabeth Forward, 5 p.m.

South Park vs. Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Peters Township

Woodland Hills vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Brentwood tournament

Northgate vs. Brentwood, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin vs. Steel Valley, 8 p.m.

Brownsville tournament

Bentworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.

Geibel Catholic vs. Brownsville, 7 p.m.

California tournament

Washington vs. Frazier, 3:30 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. California, 6:30 p.m.

Carlynton tournament

Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Carmichaels vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Clairton vs Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

Riverview vs. Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Fayette County Coaches

At Laurel Highlands

Uniontown vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. Laurel Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Fayette County Coaches

At Penn State Fayette

Gateway vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Freedom tournament

Beth-Center vs. Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. Freedom, 8 p.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Mt. Pleasant vs. Derry, 5:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley vs. Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana tournament

Punxsutawney vs. Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Blairsville vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Cornell vs. New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Keystone Oaks, 8:45 p.m.

Leechburg tournament

Saltsburg vs. Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport tournament

Belle Vernon vs. Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen tournament

Carrick vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Imani Christian vs. Monessen, 7 p.m.

Montour tournament

Ringgold vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Brashear vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon tournament

Mohawk vs. Plum, 6 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. Moon, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Laurel vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Penn Hills vs. Bethel Park, 5 p.m.

State College vs. North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Chartiers Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle vs. Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley tournament

Hampton vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.

McDowell vs. Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic tournament

East Allegheny vs. Allderdice, 5 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Serra Catholic, 8 p.m.

Sharon tournament

Hickory vs. Sharpsville, 6 p.m.

Union vs. Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock tournament

Mars vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Keystone vs. Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette tournament

Beaver Area vs. North Hills, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy vs. South Fayette, 7:45 p.m.

South Side tournament

Beaver Falls vs. Hopewell, 3 p.m.

Ellis School vs. South Side, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland tournament

Albert Gallatin vs. Freeport, 5 p.m.

West Greene vs. Yough, 6:30 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 8 p.m.

Springdale tournament

Valley vs. Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Springdale, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Vincentian Academy vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity tournament

Blackhawk vs. Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

OLSH vs. Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Maria tournament

Laurel School (Ohio) vs. Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Prep vs. Villa Maria Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIBL

Montour 7, Carlynton 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Dallas vs. Thomas Jefferson (n)

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s result

Farrell 10, Bishop Guilfoyle 7 (OT)

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. North Allegheny (n)

Class AA

Northeast

Plum vs. Armstrong (n)

Nonconference

Carrick 6, Central Valley 1

Connellsville 6, Burrell 1

Elizabeth Forward 5, Wilmington 2

Freeport 7, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 3

Bishop McCort vs. Indiana (n)

Fox Chapel vs. Thomas Jefferson (n)

Trinity vs. McDowell (n)

Westmont Hilltop vs. South Park (n)

3 goals or more: Austin Goehring, Connellsville

Friday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep vs. Ontario Hockey Academy (Canada) at Northwest Arena, Jamestown, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Rifle

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 796, Washington 792

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

