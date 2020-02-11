Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 9

Monday, February 10, 2020 | 10:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review The Vincentian boys team celebrates with the WPIAL trophy after beating Union in the 1-A boys WPIAL final at Petersen Events Center.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Boys No. 9 – A Royals flush

In 2018, Vincentian Academy won Section 1, was the top seed in the Class A playoffs and was playing for the program’s third WPIAL championship in the decade.

Union finished second, one game behind Vincentian, was the No. 3 seed and was looking for a first district crown in 15 years.

The two split their regular season games with the Royals winning 83-59 and the Scotties rebounding with an 83-72 victory in the rematch to set the stage for a dandy rubber game.

Vincentian Academy 54, Union 51

