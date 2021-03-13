Freeport edges Greensburg Salem for girls bowling regional team title

WPIBL Freeport won the Western Pa. Regional girls team bowling championship Saturday, March 13, 2021 in North Versailles.

At the WPIBL girls team championships last month, Freeport finished one spot out of a berth in the finals, ending up fourth in qualifying when only three teams advanced.

On Saturday at the Western Pa. Regional girls team championship in North Versailles, Freeport got its foot in the door by finishing third in qualifying.

That was all the opening it needed.

Freeport handled McKeesport in the semifinals and edged Greensburg Salem in a tense, three-game final, claiming a regional championship.

Freeport topped second-seeded McKeesport in two games, 141-131 and 166-154, in the semifinals, then won the first game of the finals convincingly, 199-147. Greensburg Salem roared back with a 230-141 victory in Game 2, setting up a decisive third game. Freeport won, 173-150.

Julia Cummings and Mackensie Livingston led Freeport in qualifying. Cummings had a 571 series and a 237 game, tied with regional singles champ Lydia Flanagan of Burrell for the top individual game of the day. Livingston had a 569 series with a 216 game.

Crystal Lynn (449), Samantha Lynn (431) and Amber Cepec (418) also bowled in qualifying for Freeport. Autumn Guay and Sara Devore rounded out the lineup.

Greensburg Salem was the top team in qualifying with three bowlers turning in series that topped the 550 mark. Giovanna Salvio led the way with a 580. Kayla Gaughn rolled a 558 with a 235 game. Autumn Younkin had a 554 series.

McKeesport was second in qualifying, led by Raven Bivins with a 550 series and a 203 game.

All three finalists qualified for the state tournament next Saturday in North Versailles.

Cummings, Livingston, Salvio, Flanagan and McDowell’s Ahmielle Roberts made the all-tournament team.

WPIBL champion Butler finished in fourth place, ending up 28 pins behind Freeport in the race for the final spot in the finals.

