Freeport girls basketball looks to follow in footsteps of volleyball team

Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ava Soilis drives to the basket past Highland’s Jocelyn Luzier last season.

Freeport girls basketball coach Fred Soilis has had a front row seat for the Yellowjackets’ volleyball team’s run to the PIAA championship game while watching his daughter Ava play libero.

One of the biggest impressions the volleyball team made on him was their teamwork.

It’s a trait he wants his basketball team to emulate this winter.

“The lesson to be learned from the volleyball team is that it’s a group of girls that play together as a team,” coach Soilis said. “There isn’t one girl on the team that hasn’t made a mistake, but they’ve all rallied together to overcome deficits that have occurred to forge ahead to win. That’s a clear indication of how well a team plays together regardless of the sport.

“The girls that have played volleyball that are coming to play basketball have seen that first-hand. You need your teammates to win. You need them to help play defense and pass you the ball. There isn’t one girl on my basketball roster that isn’t going to make a mistake, but the better they play together as a team, the better off they are going to be.”

Freeport has three players from the volleyball team on the basketball team: seniors Ava Soilis and Natalie Volek and sophomore Jaden Gaillot.

The Yellowjackets were 7-12 last year and 6-6 in Section 1-4A. They lost to Beaver in the first round of the playoffs.

They return the majority of the roster, including three guards who started every game last season in seniors Melaina DeZort and Soilis and junior Morgan Croney.

“The three of them have to lead by example,” Coach Soilis said. “It’s not just scoring that is the main factor. They need to do everything in all facets of the game. I don’t judge anybody by how they shoot the ball or how many points they have. I’m more concerned about their effort and whether they are playing to the best of their ability in how they execute. If they do that, the points will come.

“It’s how we execute and the effort we give that will lead to wins. That’s not just for those three. It’s for anyone that is on the court.”

Coach Soilis said the team has more depth this year than in the recent past. Volek, a senior, saw some starting time last year. Senior Marlee Sholtes, juniors Brooke Kmetz and Giacinta Pugliese and Gaillot, a sophomore, all saw varsity minutes last season.

The Yellowjackets also have a pair of freshmen Nia DiSanti and Tessa Keller who will contribute to the varsity team.

Freeport will be in Section 1-4A again, but some of the teams in with them have changed. Knoch, the defending section champs, Highlands, Valley and Derry return, but North Catholic and Greensburg Salem have moved in, replacing Deer Lakes and Burrell, which dropped down to Class 3A.

Coach Soilis is looking forward to competing in the section and trying to secure a seventh consecutive playoff berth.

“I’ve seen some improvement in players and changes in their approach,” Coach Soilis said. “We had a nice summer. We competed well in the Fox Chapel league and in our own league that we held. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Freeport is hosting a tip-off tournament Dec. 2-3. The Yellowjackets will play Plum and Fox Chapel.

At a glance

Coach: Fred Soilis

Last year’s record: 7-12 (6-6 Section 1-4A)

Returning starters: Ava Soilis (Sr., G), Melaina DeZort (Sr., G), Morgan Croney (Jr., G)

Top newcomers: Nia DiSanti (Fr., G), Tessa Keller (Fr., G)

