Freeport girls claim regional bowling title

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 9:10 PM

Freeport qualified for the step-ladder finals of the Western Pennsylvania Regional girls team bowling championships Saturday in North Versailles by a narrow margin — just three pins.

The rest of the field should have eliminated the Yellowjackets when they had the chance.

Freeport knocked off third-seeded Penn-Trafford and second-seeded McKeesport before defeating Butler in three games in the finals to claim the regional championship.

Freeport dropped the first game in the finals, 178-159, then tied the match with a 166-158 win and took the title with a 182-157 victory.

Butler, the fifth seed, beat Norwin in the quarterfinals and Deer Lakes in the semifinals to set up the showdown with Freeport.

Qualifying consisted of a regular three-game series and six Baker games. Deer Lakes led the way with a 3,478 total. McKeesport (3,427), Penn-Trafford (3,316), Norwin (3,268), Butler (3,204) and Freeport (3,181) followed. New Castle (3,178) was seventh.

Plum’s Mareana Pilyih, Burrell’s Lydia Flanagan, Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest, Blackhawk’s Kaylee Houy and McKeesport’s Sara Pawlak made the all-tournament team.

Flanagan had the day’s highest game with a 249. Pilyih, who won the regional singles title Friday, bowled a 233 game.

The girls team state championships are scheduled for next Saturday in Lancaster.

