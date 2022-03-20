Greensburg Salem boys, Norwin girls reach playoff rounds at state bowling finals

By:

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 8:15 PM

AP

A pair of Westmoreland County bowling teams advanced to the playoff rounds at the state team tournament Saturday.

Greensburg Salem’s boys team reached the semifinals before losing to Spring Grove, 2-1.

The Golden Lions were second in the qualifying round, compiling 3,866 pins over three games and two Baker sets.

They were led by Austin Hopper (597 series), Luke Shevchik (595), Ryan Heater (511), Noah Sparks (498) and Jake Smith (466). Hopper rolled the second highest game of the day at 247. He and Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Johnson (626 series) were picked to the all-star team.

Also in the qualifying round, Hempfield was eighth, Thomas Jefferson 10th, Latrobe 11th and North Allegheny 12.

Central York defeated Spring Grove for the boys team title.

Norwin reached the bracket playoffs in the girls state tournament but lost its quarterfinal match to Neshaminy, 2-0. Neshaminy went on to defeat Shikellamy in the finals.

Norwin was third after the qualifying round. Kali Siegel (533), Kari Siegel (487), Justine Stolinski (468), Angela Furin (458) and Julie Fekete (447) competed for the Knights.

Other local qualifiers included Butler in sixth, Penn-Trafford seventh, McKeesport eighth, Deer Lakes ninth and Freeport 10th.

Norwin’s Kali Siegel and Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest (532 series) were named to the all-star team.

Tags: Greensburg Salem, Norwin