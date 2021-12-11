High school girls basketball roundup for Dec. 10, 2021: Blackhawk sets school record for 3-pointers

Friday, December 10, 2021

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Elisa Smith drives around Highlands’ Jocelyn Luzier during the first game of the annual Tip-Off Tournament at Freeport High School Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Casey Nixon hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Blackhawk to a 70-39 victory over Ellwood City (0-1) in the Montour tip-off tournament Friday night.

Alena Fusetti added 13 points and Quinn Borroni had 10 for the Cougars (1-0), who tied a school record with 16 3-pointers in the game. Emily Sedgwick led Ellwood City with 12.

Apollo-Ridge 63, Springdale 20 – Brinley Toland scored 18 points to lead three players in double figures for Apollo-Ridge, which upended tournament host Springdale (0-1). Sydney McCray added 14 points for the Vikings (1-0) and Sophia Yard scored 13. Emily Wilhelm had six points for the Dynamos.

Beaver 49, Canon-McMillan 40 – Payton List scored 20 points and her sister Chloe List added 12 points to push Beaver (1-0) past Canon-McMillan (0-1) at the South Fayette tournament.

Belle Vernon 67, Sharon 19 — Presleigh Colditz poured in a game-high 24 points to pace Belle Vernon (1-0) in a victory over Sharon (0-1) at the McKeesport tournament. Kemzi Seliga added 11 points, and Tessa Rodriguez dished out nine assists to go along with eight steals.

Brownsville 49, Geibel 12 – Emma Seto scored a game-high 20 points as Brownsville (1-0) was victorious in its host tournament. Meghan Velosky scored 14 points for the Falcons. Maia Stevenson led Geibel (0-1) with six points.

California 39, Monessen 38 — Rakiyah Porter scored 13 points, and California (1-0) earned a close victory at Monessen’s Major Corley Memorial Tournament. Mercedes Majors led the Greyhounds (0-1) with 14 points.

Chartiers-Houston 44, Bentworth 21 – Dominique Mortimer scored nine points to lead Chartiers-Houston (1-0) to victory in the Brownsville tournament. Laura Vittone had 10 points for Bentworth (0-1).

Chartiers Valley 80, Baldwin 51 – Aislin Malcolm had 25 points and Perri Page added 14 points for Chartiers Valley (1-0) in a win at Baldwin (0-1). Morgan Altavilla had 20 points to pace the Highlanders.

Cheswick Christian 38, Propel Braddock Hills 14 – Olivia Rochkind netted 21 points to lead Cheswick Christian (1-0) past Propel Braddock Hills (0-1) at the Aquinas Academy tournament.

Clairton 55, Charleroi 29 — Iyanna Wade led Clairton (1-0) with 27 points in a win over Charleroi (0-1) at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Arissa Wiggins added 12 points for the Bears and Jerzee Sutton scored 11.

Deer Lakes 61, Riverview 10 – Nikki Fleming scored 14 points and Reese Hasley added 11 to lead Deer Lakes (1-0) to a victory in its tip-off tournament. Lola Abraham scored nine to lead Riverview (0-1).

Derry 47, Jeannette 12 — Tiana Moracco opened her season with a 27-point effort to lead Derry (1-0) to a win in the Major Corley Memorial tournament at Monessen. Faith Shean added 10 points. Zoey Vincent and Franke Crosby had four each for Jeannette (0-1).

Eden Christian 52, Atlantic Christian (N.J.) 36 – Emilia Johnson scored 17 points and Julia Ackerman contributed 10 points for Eden Christian (1-0) in a win at the Delaware County Christian Tournament.

Elizabeth Forward 50, Fort Cherry 30 – Joselyn Dawson had 18 points to pace Elizabeth Forward (1-0) to a win over Fort Cherry (0-1) at the Keystone Oaks tournament. Za’layah Edwards had 10 points for the Rangers.

Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 27 — Avery Musto hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Franklin Regional (1-0) past the hosts at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Brooke Schirmer added 13 points. Aareanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands (0-1) with 11 points.

Freedom 49, Hopewell 32 – Renar Mohrbacher scored 17 points and Jules Mohrbacher added 13 to lead Freedom (1-0) to a win in the South Side tournament. Azare Humphries led Hopewell (0-1) with 17 points.

Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 16 — Kate Mankins scored 12 points to lead Greensburg Salem (1-0) to a season-opening victory over Ligonier Valley (0-1) in the first round of the Greensburg Salem tournament. The Golden Lions jumped to a 21-4 lead and built a 33-9 halftime bulge before holding the Rams scoreless in the third quarter.

Hampton 48, Seneca Valley 32 – Meghan Murray had 17 points and Kayla Hoehler scored 13 to lead Hampton (1-0) past tournament host Seneca Valley (0-1). Olivia West had 10 points for the Raiders.

Hempfield 40, Connellsville 21 — Brooke McCoy scored 14 points to power Hempfield (1-0) past Connellsville (0-1) in the Fayette County tournament.

Kiski Area 48, Burrell 36 – Abbie Johns scored 19 points as Kiski Area (1-0) won at the Burrell tournament.

Knoch 39, Butler 37 – Nina Shaw had 16 points as Knoch (1-0) slipped past Butler (0-1) at the Armstrong tournament. Justine Forbes led the Golden Tornado with 10 points.

Latrobe 66, Marion Center 43 — Emma Blair racked up 18 points, and Anna Rafferty scored 14 points to lead Latrobe (1-0) to a victory in the Indiana tournament. Elle Snyder added 11 points for the Wildcats. Lydia Miller had 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lead Marion Center (0-1).

McKeesport 55, Penn-Trafford 50 — Malina Boord scored 13 points to lead McKeesport past Penn-Trafford in a tight game in the McKeesport tournament. Avionna Menifee had 11 points and Rachel Manfredo 10 for the Tigers. Olivia Pepple led the Warriors with 17 points. Maura Suman had 13.

Mohawk 40, Winchester Thurston 39 – Erynne Capalbo had 12 points, and Jordan Radzyminski scored 11 as Mohawk (1-0) nipped Winchester Thurston (0-1) at the St. Joseph tournament. Nadia Moore had 28 points for the Bears.

Neshannock 63, Shady Side Academy 19 – Mairan Haggerty and Neleh Nogay each had 15 points to lift Neshannock (1-0) to victory at the St. Joseph tournament.

Oakland Catholic 60, Obama Academy 18 – Halena Hill hit four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points in an Oakland Catholic (1-0) win over Obama Academy (0-1) at the Oakland Catholic tournament. Rachel Haver and Alexa Washington had 11 points apiece for the Eagles.

Peters Township 48, Thomas Jefferson 39 – Journey Thompson had 14 points as Peters Township (1-0) earned a season-opening win. Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (0-1) with 22 points.

Plum 43, Freeport 33 — Megan Marston scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, and Dannika Susko added 12 points and nine rebounds as Plum won the second game of the Freeport Tip-Off Tournament.

Ava Soilis scored 15 of her team’s 21 first-half points, but she was limited to four points in the second half. She was 9 of 11 from the free throw line, and she also connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Her 19 total points led the Yellowjackets.

Seton LaSalle 35, Avonworth 30 – The Rebels (1-0) used a 17-7 run in the third quarter to grab control in a victory over Avonworth (0-1) at the Deer Lakes tournament. Mallory Daly scored 17 for Seton LaSalle. Rebecca Goetz led the Antelopes with 12 points.

South Allegheny 45, Carlynton 34 – Jamie Riggs registered 30 points to propel South Allegheny (1-0) past tournament host Carlynton (0-1).

South Fayette 59, North Hills 8 – Mia Webber scored 12 points and Maddie Webber and Ava Leroux netted 11 each to help tournament host South Fayette (1-0) cruise to a win over North Hills (0-1).

Southmoreland 69, Albert Gallatin 37 — Gracie Spadaro led three Scotties in double figures with 20 points in a win over Albert Gallatin (0-1) at the Southmoreland tournament. Maddie Moore added 15 points for Southmoreland (1-0) and Olivia Cernuto scored 13.

Trinity 96, CMIT North 27 – Madeline Roberts picked up 18 points and Alyssa Clutter and Eden Williamson had 16 points apiece for Trinity (1-0) in the She Got Game Classic against CMIT North (0-1). Ruby Morgan grabbed 10 rebounds for the Shamrocks.

Union 54, St. Joseph 26 – Kelly Cleaver scored 16 points to help Union (1-0) top tournament host St. Joseph (0-1). Emma Swierczewski had 16 points for the Spartans.

Upper St. Clair 61, Shaler 18 – Katelyn Robbins drained a trio of 3-pointers and put up 18 points and as Upper St. Clair (1-0) defeated Shaler (0-1) in the Moon tournament. Rylee Kalocay had 15 points for the Panthers.

West Allegheny 29, Quaker Valley 21 – Kayla Howard led all scorers with 10 points to help West Allegheny (1-0) get past Quaker Valley (0-1) in the Carlynton tournament.

West Greene 50, Yough 48 — Anna Durbin scored 19 points, and West Greene (1-0) held off a late rally by Yough (0-1) at the Southmoreland tournament. Autumn Matthews had a game-high 22 points for the Cougars and Laney Gerdich scored 12 points.

West Shamokin 56, Leechburg 10 – Hannah Henry and Christine Guo scored four points apiece for tournament host Leechburg (0-1) in a loss to District 6’s West Shamokin (1-0). Lily Jordan had 30 points for the Wolves.