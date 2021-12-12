High school girls basketball roundup for Dec. 11, 2021: Mankins sisters lift Greensburg Salem to tournament title

By:

Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 11:52 PM

Greensburg Salem’s Abby Mankins, watching a loose ball in a 2019 game against McKeesport, scored 21 points against Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday.

Greensburg Salem used pressure defense and the scoring of the Mankins sisters to defeat Greensburg Central Catholic 48-30 to win the Greensburg Salem Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.

Abby Mankins led all scorers with 21 points and Kait Mankins had 10 for the Golden Lions (2-0). Bailey Kuhns and Mya Morgan led Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) with nine points apiece.

Aliquippa 50, Riverside 35 – Angel Henry scored 18 points to lead Aliquippa (1-1) to victory in the New Castle tournament consolation game. Delena Fox led Riverside (0-2) with eight points.

Avonworth 57, Riverview 11 – Maggie Goetz scored 16 points and Greta O’Brien added 10 as Avonworth (1-1) picked up a win at the Deer Lakes Tournament. Brionna Long scored four for Riverview (0-2).

Bentworth 35, Geibel 18 — Aubrie Logan scored 14 points and Amber Sallee added 10 points as Bentworth (1-1) beat Geibel (0-2) in the Brownsville Tournament. Sophia Terry had eight points for Geibel.

Blackhawk 78, Ringgold 24 — Ava Davis had 14 points and Quinn Borroni and Haley Romigh tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively, as Blackhawk (2-0) downed Ringgold (0-2) in the Montour Tournament. Blackhawk led at halftime, 53-10.

Butler 55, Punxsutawney 35 — Makenna Maier hit five 3-pointers on way to scoring 24 points as Butler (1-1) defeated Punxsutawney (0-2) in the consolation game of the Armstrong Tournament. Chloe Presloid picked up 12 points in the loss.

California 51, Jeannette 16 — Kendelle Weston scored 22 points to lead California (2-0) to the Monessen Tournament win against Jeannette (0-2). McKenna Hewitt added 10 points for California, which led at halftime, 23-6.

Canon-McMillan 30, North Hills 23 — Stellanie Loutsion had 19 points to lead Canon-McMillan (1-1) over North Hills (0-2) in the consolation game of the South Fayette Tournament.

Charleroi 56, Laurel Highlands 36 — McKenna DeUnger scored 21 points to lead Charleroi (1-1) over Laurel Highlands (0-2) in the Fayette County Tournament. Riley Jones added 15 points for Charleroi while Aynanna Sumpter and Aareanna Griffith had 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Laurel Highlands.

Chartiers-Houston 41, Uniontown 36 – Kaydan Buckingham scored 10 points and was named tournament MVP as Chartiers-Houston (2-0) won at the Brownsville Tournament. Summer Hawk scored 10 points for Uniontown (1-1).

Cornell 38, Brashear 26 – Leiana Rucker scored 18 points to lead Cornell (1-0) past Brashear (0-1) in a nonsection game.

Eden Christian 59, The Christian Academy 29 – Emilia Johnson had 27 points to propel Eden Christian (2-0) past The Christian Academy at the Delaware County Christian Tournament.

Elizabeth Forward 68, Sto-Rox 34 – Chloe Zombek led Elizabeth Forward (2-0) with 16 points in a win over Sto-Rox (1-1) at the Keystone Oaks Tournament.

Fox Chapel 53, Freeport 52 (OT) – Elsie Smith had a game-high 25 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds left in overtime, as Fox Chapel (1-1) edged tournament host Freeport (0-2). Skye Burnes added 13 points for the Foxes. Ava Soilis and Melaina DeZort scored 16 points apiece for the Yellowjackets.

Franklin Regional 43, Hempfield 39 — Brooke Schirmer had 10 points as Franklin Regional (2-0) beat Hempfield (1-1) in the Fayette County Tournament. Sarah Podkul led Hempfield with 13 points while teammate Alexis Hainesworth added 11 points.

Hampton 54, McDowell 28 – Kat Milton led Hampton (2-0) with 13 points in a win over McDowell (1-1) in the championship game of the Seneca Valley Tournament. Meghan Murray scored 12 points for the Talbots.

Highlands 45, Plum 34 — In the Freeport Tournament, Jocelyn Luzier scored 10 points as Highlands (2-0) beat Plum (1-1). Megan Marston scored 15 points for Plum.

Homer-Center 57, Kiski Area 41 — Abbie Johns scored 12 points in a losing effort as Kiski Area (1-1) fell to Homer-Center (2-0) in the Burrell Tournament championship.

Hopewell 47, Beaver Falls 34 — In the consolation game of the South Side Tournament, Azure Humphries scored 14 points to lead Hopewell (1-1) to the win over Beaver Falls (0-2). Marlee Mancini and Lauryn Speicher added 12 points each in the win. J’La Kizart led Beaver Falls with a game-high 17 points.

Indiana 53, Latrobe 50 – Katie Kovalchick scored 16 points and Eve Fiala contributed 13 as Indiana (1-1) picked up a win at its tip-off tournament. Mia Ciocco added 10 points. Camille Dominick led Latrobe (1-1) with 19 points and Anna Raffery had 10.

Keystone Oaks 52, Fort Cherry 44 – Laney Wagner scored 19 points to help tournament host Keystone Oaks (1-1) top Fort Cherry (0-2). Za’layah Edwards and Raney Staub had 10 points each for the Rangers.

Knoch 40, Armstrong 34 — Nina Shaw scored 13 points and Karlee Buterbaugh added 10 points as Knoch (2-0) won the Armstrong Tournament by defeating the host River Hawks (1-1).

Laurel 47, Burrell 43 – Danielle Pontius had 15 points and Regan Atkins and Johnna Hill scored 10 apiece for Laurel (1-1) in a win over tournament host Burrell (0-2). Hope Clark netted a game-high 16 points for the Bucs and Addy Landowski added 11 points.

McGuffey 33, Mapletown 29 – Taylor Schumaker scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers to help McGuffey (1-1) earn a win over Mapletown (0-2) at the Avella Tournament. Taylor Dusenberry had 14 points for the Maples and Krista Wilson scored 13.

McKeesport 59. Belle Vernon 30 — Malina Boord scored 14 points and Avionna Menifee and Madison Hertzler added 10 points each as tournament host McKeesport (2-0) beat Belle Vernon (1-1). Kenzi Seliga had 10 points for Belle Vernon.

Monessen 50, Derry 41 – Mercedes Majors’ 10 points led tournament host Monessen (1-1) to a win over Derry (1-1). Haley Johnson added 14 points for the Greyhounds. Tiana Moracco had 21 points for Derry.

Montour 55, Ellwood City 36 – Raegan Kadlecik had 21 points and Olivia Lyscik scored 18 to push tournament host Montour past Ellwood City (0-2). Emily Sedgwick had 10 points for Ellwood City.

Mt. Lebanon 49, Bishop Kearney (NY) 45 — Ashleigh Connor scored 22 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-0) to victory in the Villa Maria Tournament against Bishop Kearney (NY) (0-2). Reagan Murdoch added 14 points for Mt. Lebanon, which trailed at halftime, 34-29. Kaia Goode scored 15 points in the loss.

Mt. Pleasant 58, Ligonier Valley 38 — In the consolation game of the Ligonier Valley Tournament, Tiffany Zelmore scored 32 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-1) to victory over Ligonier Valley (0-2). Misty Miller tallied 11 points in the loss.

Nazareth Prep 37, Leechburg 27 – Maggie Hack had 12 points, but tournament host Leechburg (0-2) fell to Nazareth Prep (1-1).

Neshannock 64, Mohawk 29 — Mairan Haggerty scored 21 points to lead Neshannock (2-0) to the win over Mohawk (1-1) in the St. Joseph Tournament. Neleh Nogay chipped in 17 points for Neshannock while teammate Meghan Pallerino added 14 points.

North Catholic 49, Edison (Va.) 23 – North Catholic (1-0) connected on 11 3-pointers, including five by Alayna Rocco, who had a game high 19 points, in a win at the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.

Oakland Catholic 49, OLSH 26 — Alexa Washington and Rachel Haver had 14 and 12 points, respectively, as tournament host Oakland Catholic (2-0) defeated OLSH (1-1).

Reynoldsburg (Ohio) 55, Penn-Trafford 30 — In the McKeesport Tournament, Imarianah Russell scored 20 points to lead Reynoldsburg (Ohio) to the win against Penn-Trafford (0-2). Mya Perry added 18 points in the win while Olivia Pepple had 11 points for Penn-Trafford.

Rochester 54, West Middlesex 48 – Corynne Hauser poured in 31 points and Mekenzie Robison added 11 as Rochester (1-0) defeated West Middlesex at the Midland Tournament at Geneva College.

Serra Catholic 64, East Allegheny 18 – Chloe Pordash scored 20 points to lead Serra Catholic (1-0) to a win in its tip-off tournament. Cate Clark added 12 points and Caitlyn Cooley had 10. Cashmere Marshall led East Allegheny (0-2) with 11 points.

Seton LaSalle 57, Deer Lakes 39 – Mallory Daly scored 28 points and Ava Dursi contributed 21 as Seton LaSalle (2-0) won at the Deer Lakes Tournament. Reese Hasley led the Lancers (1-1) with 14 points. Nikki Fleming added 13.

South Fayette 39, Beaver 22 — Maddie Webber hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as tournament host South Fayette (2-0) won its championship game over Beaver (1-1). Payton List scored 16 points for Beaver.

Southmoreland 60, West Greene 44 — Elle Pawlikowsky scored 16 points to lead tournament host Southmoreland to victory over West Greene. Gracie Spadaro added 15 points for Southmoreland and Delaynie Morvosh contributed 12 points. West Greene’s Anna Durbin led all scoreds with 20 points while teammate Brooke Butler scored 14 points.

Trinity 72, Forest Park (Va) 46 – Eden Williamson had 15 points to lead five scorers in double figures for Trinity (2-0) in the She Got Game Classic in Virginia. Madeline Roberts and Alyssa Clutter had 14, Ruby Morgan added 11 and Kristina Bozek scored 10. Kennedy Uram led Forest Park with 14.

Union 43, Shady Side Academy 20 — Kelly Cleaver had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Union (2-0) defeated Shady Side Academy (0-2) in the St. Joseph Tournament. Kayla Fruehstorfer added 12 points while Shady Side Academy was paced by Natalie Stevens’ nine points.

Uniontown 50, Brownsville 32 – A’Kira Dade had 12 points to push Uniontown (1-0) past tournament host Brownsville (1-1).

Waynesburg 44, Lincoln Park 39 — Kaley Rohanna scored 18 points to lead Waynesburg Central (2-0) to victory against Lincoln Park (1-1) in the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament. Makayla Newsome scored a game-high 21 points in the loss.

West Allegheny 45, South Allegheny 26 – Maddie Rieker scored 20 points for West Allegheny (2-0) in a win over South Allegheny (1-1) at the Carlynton Tournament. Angela Cortazzo had 15 points to lead the Gladiators

Winchester Thurston 51, St. Joseph 39 – Nadia Moore (18 points) Anna Thomas (15) and Sky Still (12) finished in double figures for Winchester Thurston (1-1) in a win over tournament host St. Joseph (0-2). Gia Richter had 19 points for St. Joseph.

This story will be updated.