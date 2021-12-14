High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2021: Blackhawk coach earns 300th win

Baldwin's Nathan Richards drives to the basket past Woodland Hills' Amere Brown during their game on Monday at Franklin Regional High School.

Blackhawk sank 13 3-pointers to earn coach Steve Lodovico his 300th career win in a 66-38 girls basketball nonsection victory over Class A contender Rochester on Monday night.

Kassie Potts (18 points), Quinn Borroni (13) and Alena Fusetti (11) finished in double figures for the Cougars (3-0). Corynne Houser scored 24 points for Rochester (1-1).

Armstrong 57, Gateway 45 – Emma Paul poured in 26 points to carry Armstrong (2-1) to a nonsection win. Olivia Yancy added 12 and Kali Allensworth had 10. Marina Grado and Mya White scored 11 apiece for Gateway (0-1).

Belle Vernon 65, Laurel Highlands 37 — Jenna Dawson, Farrah Reader and Kenzi Seliga scored 12 points apiece to lead Belle Vernon (2-1) to a nonsection win. Viva Kreis added 10. Adrianna Griffith led Laurel Highlands (0-3) with 19 points.

Bishop Canevin 59, Steel Valley 34 – Led by 17 points from Aliyah Scott, 14 from Josie Bochicchio and 13 from Ashley Lippold, Bishop Canevin (1-0) defeated Steel Valley (1-2) in a nonsection game.

Butler 50, Franklin Regional 27 – Makenna Maier had 16 points to help Butler (2-1) earn a nonsection win over Franklin Regional (2-1). Toryn Fulton scored nine points for the Panthers.

Carlynton 56, McGuffey 32 – A trio of players — Kendall Kline (13 points), Skyla Brown (11) and Naima Turner (10) — finished in double figures for Carlynton (1-2) in a nonsection win over McGuffey (1-2). Claire Redd scored 13 points for the Highlanders.

East Allegheny 26, Jeannette 17 – Cashmere Marshall scored 14 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, to lead East Allegheny (1-2) to a nonsection victory. Zoey Vincent led Jeannette (0-3) with nine points.

Fort Cherry 72, Jefferson Morgan 4 – Katie Blickenderfer and Raney Staub both netted 12 points to lead Fort Cherry (1-2) past Jefferson Morgan (0-3) in a nonsection matchup. Olivia Kemp added 11 points while Ava Menzies and Jazlyn Martino both scored 10 for the Rangers. The Rangers held the Rockets scoreless in the second half.

Freedom 32, Beaver 28 – Shaye Bailey scored 12 points, while Jules Mohrbacher added 11 points to lead Freedom (2-1) past Beaver (1-2). Payton List led all scorers with 22 points for Beaver.

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Yough 25 – Bailey Kuhns scored 23 points and Mya Morgan chipped in 10 as Greensburg Central catholic (2-1) won a nonsection matchup. Laney Gerdich led Yough (0-3) with 13 points.

Greensburg Salem 45, Connellsville 31 – Abby Mankins hit for 23 points and Carissa Caldwell contributed 10 as Greensburg Salem (3-0) picked up a nonsection win. Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville (0-3) with 13 points.

Hampton 45, Knoch 32 – Meghan Murray had 11 points and Kayla Hoehler scored 10 for Hampton (3-0) in a nonsection win over Knoch (2-1). Karlee Buterbaugh had 12 points for Knoch to lead all scorers.

Highlands 34, North Hills 24 – Maria Fabregas scored 10 points, while Katelyn Myers chipped in nine to lead the Golden Rams (3-0) past the Indians (0-3) in nonsection action. The Golden Rams held North Hills to single-digit point totals in all four quarters.

Mars 63, Allderdice 45 – Alexa McDole scored 24 points to power Mars (3-0) past Allderdice (1-1) in a nonsection game. Ava Black, Olivia Donnelly and Kaitlyn Pelaia added 10 points apiece for the Fightin’ Planets.

Moon 50, Quaker Valley 24 – Emma Thoedorsson had a game-high 20 points for Moon (3-0) in a nonsection triumph over Quaker Valley (1-2). Reilly Sunday added 14 and Sarah Santicola 12. Norah Johns led the Quakers with 12 points.

Mt. Lebanon 51, Altoona 36 – Gina Smith netted 13, while Ashleigh Connor added 12 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-0) past Altoona in a nonsection game. Brooklyn Barron led the Lady Lions with 11 points.

Neshannock 62, Ellwood City 41 – Neleh Nogay scored 12 points, including the 1,000th of her career off an assist from her sister Aaralyn, to lead Neshannock (3-0) to a nonsection win. Mairan Haggerty led all scorers with 19 points. Meghan Pallerino had 10. Claire Nobel led Ellwood City (0-3) with 17 points. Emily Sedgwick added 11.

Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield 41 – Sarah Pifer had 18 points and Madison Zavasky and MJ Laird added 15 apiece to lead Pine-Richland (1-2) past Hempfield (1-2) in a nonsection matchup. Brooke McCoy scored 17 and Sarah Podkul had 12 for the Spartans.

Ringgold 44, Washington 20 – Kirra Gerard had a game-high 10 points for Ringgold (1-2) in a nonsection victory over Washington (0-1). Cayleigh Brown netted nine points for the Little Prexies.

Serra Catholic 45, Sewickley Academy 30 – Rilee Allebaugh netted a game-high 15 points to pace Serra Catholic (2-0) in a nonsection win over Sewickley Academy (0-1). Chloe Pordash had 12 points for the Eagles and Cate Clark scored 11. Rinnie Jardini led the Panthers with 10 points.

Seneca Valley 55, New Castle 12 – Olivia West scored 16 points, Jess Bickart added 11, and Seneca Valley (2-1) defeated New Castle (2-1) in a nonsection matchup.

Seton LaSalle 73, Keystone Oaks 48 – Mallory Daly had a game-high 25 points, Mackenzie Canavan had 21 points with seven 3-pointers, and Ava Dursi had 19 points to help lead Seton LaSalle (3-0) in a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (1-2).

Southmoreland 53, Thomas Jefferson 42 – Gracie Spadaro scored a game-high 27 points and Southmoreland (3-0) used a 20-9 run in the third quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Maddie Moore added nine points. Gracie Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (0-3) with 20 points.

South Park 56, Aquinas Academy 42 – Maya Wertlet hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead South Park (1-0) to a nonsection win. Maddie Graham added eight. Bella Hite led Aquinas Academy (2-1) with 17 points. Emi Kartsonas added 15.

Union 51, Riverside 25 – Kelly Clever scored 15 points, while Else Booker added 10 points to lead Union (3-0) past Riverside (0-3) in a nonsection game. Cameron Friello had 11 points for Panthers.

Upper St. Clair 71, Canon McMillan 34 – Mia Brown netted 17, while Paige Dellicarri added 15 points to lead the Panthers (3-0) past the Big Macs (1-2). Rylee Kalocay and Molly James scored 11 in the nonsection matchup. Stellanie Loutsion scored 14 for the Lady Macs.

Waynesburg 56, Carmichaels 13 – Clara Page Miller had a game-high 16 points to pace Waynesburg (3-0) in a nonsection win over Carmichaels (2-1). Sophia Zalar had eight points for the Mighty Mikes.

West Allegheny 47, Hopewell 32 – Kayla Howard led all scorers with 15, while Maddie Rieker added 13 to help the Indians (3-0) past the Vikings (1-2) in a nonsection matchup. Lauren Spiecher led the Vikings with 10 points.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 57, River Valley 19 – Cadin Olsen had 20 points and Armstrong (1-0) rolled to a win over District 6’s River Valley.

Baldwin 61, Woodland Hills 47 – James Wesling scored 17 points and Chad Cochran added 11 as Baldwin (2-1) defeated Woodland Hills (2-1) in the first round of the 18th Mike Rettger Tournament at Franklin Regional. Deontae Williams had 17 and Delrius Robinson 10 to lead the Wolverines.

Beaver 75, South Park 55 – The Bobcats (2-1) had five players score in double figures led by Justin Noel’s 16 points in a nonsection win over South Park (0-3). Josh Hill had 13 points. Ty Butler and Aiden Townsend scored 11 each and Brady Mayo added 10 points. Brandon Clifford led the Eagles with 23 points.

Belle Vernon 57, Washington 49 – Devin Whitlock had 16 points and Quinton Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Belle Vernon (3-0) in a nonsection win. Daniel Gordon chipped in 12 points. Brandon Patterson had 12 points, Ruben Gordon 11 and Desean Anderson 10 for Washington (0-1).

Burgettstown 65, Bentworth 51 – James Leuice had 11 points and Austin Nease and Zack Schrockman scored 10 each to lead Burgettstown (3-0) past Bentworth (0-1) in a nonsection game. Landon Urcho had a game-high 34 points for the Bearcats.

Highlands 61, Imani Christian 55 – Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and Bradyn Foster added 17 as Highlands (3-0) rallied from a 14-6 deficit after one quarter to defeat Class A contender Imani Christian (2-1) in a nonsection game. Highlands outscored Imani 46-23 in the second and third quarters combined.

McKeesport 85, Propel Braddock Hills 32 – Aemond Knight had 16 points and sank five 3-pointers to help McKeesport (2-1) dispatch Propel Braddock Hills (1-2) in a nonsection game. Kanye Thompson added 12 points for the Tigers. Ben Mahew and Anthony Scott scored 12 apiece for Propel Braddock Hills.

Moon 55, Ambridge 28 – Michael Santicola scored 15 points and Luca Michnowicz added 13 points to help Moon (2-1) win in a nonsection game against Ambridge (0-3).

North Catholic 68, Hickory 44 – Max Hurray had 17 points, Andrew Maddalon contributed 15 points and Max Rottman scored 11 for North Catholic (1-0) in a win at District 10’s Hickory.

Thomas Jefferson 63, Uniontown 56 – Evan Berger scored 22 points to lead three players in double figures for Thomas Jefferson (1-2) in a nonsection win. Elias Lippincott chipped in with 11 and Sean Sullivan had 10. Uniontown (0-1) was led by Bakari Wallace with 13 points and freshman Nortorious Grooms with 12. The Jaguars connected seven times from 3-point range and netted five treys in the first half to build a 34-25 halftime lead. Berger, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, is averaging 25.7 ppg, including a 41-point performance in the Jaguars season opener against Elizabeth Forward.

Winchester Thurston 63, Carrick 60 – Jackson Juzang’s double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds helped Winchester Thurston (1-2) edge Carrick (1-2) in nonsection play. Michael Bruni had 18 points for the Bears and Lance Nicholls scored 13. Ashton Gianetti had 26 points for Carrick.

Hockey

Armstrong 4, Franklin Regional 3 (SO) – Lance Quinnell had a goal and an assist and Jameson Yackmack and Maddox Rearic also scored to lead Armstrong (9-0-2) to a Class 2A win. Luke Beatty and Chase Williams had a goal and an assist apiece for Franklin Regional (8-1-1).

Carrick 4, Burrell 3 (SO) – Mason Hagan scored his second goal of the game with less than three minutes left in regulation to lead Carrick (8-1-1) to a Class B win. Ian Norkevicus also scored and Aiden Forcucci had two assists. Caden Canfield scored twice for Burrell (5-2-2).

Hampton 9, North Hills 7 – Logan Scanlon scored seven goals to lead Hampton (4-7) past North Hills (5-4) in Class A. Sean Sullivan, Danny Venture and Cody Bianco also contributed to the win with two assists each. Anthony Kiger scored four goals for North Hills (5-4).

Hempfield 5, Butler 3 – Maxwell Short scored twice and Aiden Dunlap and Logan Eisman had a goal and two assists each for Hempfield (4-6-1) in a Class 2A win. Brody Simko scored twice for Butler (3-7).

Latrobe 6, Indiana 1 – Peyton Myers had two goals and two assists, and Noah Guidos had two goals to help lead Latrobe (5-4) over Indiana (1-9) in a Class 2A game.

Moon 2, Blackhawk 1 (SO) – Brendan Camardese scored the tying goal with less than two minutes left in regulation and Liam McCullough made 20 saves to lead Moon (7-4) to a Class A win. Zach Ronacher scored and Evan Kennelly made 49 saves for Blackhawk (0-9-1).

Norwin 7, Kiski Area 4 – Ty Shigo had two goals and an assist to help Norwin (9-1-1) earn a Class A win over Kiski Area (6-4-1). Logan Fear chipped in a goal and two assists for the Knights, while Dom Barca, Mario Cavallo, Dom Cerilli and Alex Thomas registered a goal and an assist apiece. Matt Clinger scored twice for Kiski Area. Ryan Clinger and Aiden Sites also scored.

Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 2 (OT) – Carson Kalpakis netted the overtime winner for Pine-Richland (7-2) in a Class 3A win. Alex Erlain and Haden Snyder also scored and Esai Moore had two assists. Carson Kress had a goal and an assist from Baldwin (5-2-3).

Quaker Valley 2, Freeport 0 – Ben Carlson scored both goals for Quaker Valley (8-0) and Landon Buterbaugh had 23 saves in a Class A win over Freeport (3-4-1). Noah Mattie assisted on both goals. Tyler Lang stopped 33 shots for Freeport.