High school roundup for Dec. 14, 2021: Fox Chapel rolls past Shaler

By:

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan dunks against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Fox Chapel won, 69-55. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Jake DeMotte shoots a three-pointer against Shaler’s Kaden Orga during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. DeMotte scored a game-high 20 points, as Fox Chapel won, 69-55. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Jake DeMotte celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Jake DeMotte scores past Shaler’s Dylan Schlagel during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan celebrates with Jake DeMotte after scoring against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan shoots against Shaler’s Josh Miller during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan scores past Shaler’s Joey Miller during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Colin Kwiatkowski is fouled by Shaler’s Logan Bernesser during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s James Dockey drives past Shaler’s Joey Desabato during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Jake DeMotte drives past Shaler’s Josh Miller during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Kameron Greil shoots a three-pointer against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan is introduced on senior night against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan celebrates after scoring against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Elsie Smith drives to the basket past Shaler’s Hilary Quinn during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Fox Chapel won, 56-53, in double overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Skylar Byrnes battles Shaler’s May Engle for a rebound during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School. Previous Next

Jake DeMotte scored 20 points and Fox Chapel flexed its muscles with a 69-55 win over Shaler in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Foxes (2-1) took over the game with a 21-8 run in the second quarter. JP Dockey and Eli Yofan scored 14 points each. Logan Bernesser led the Titans with 16 points.

Albert Gallatin 76, Uniontown 75 (OT) – Nick Pegg’s put-back basket with five seconds remaining propelled Albert Gallatin (1-2) to a nonsection win in an overtime thriller with Uniontown (0-2). Pegg had 10 points. Jamire Braxton led the Colonials with 31 points. Notorious Grooms had 26 points for Uniontown and connected on five 3-pointers.

Aquinas Academy 70, Propel Montour 36 – Vinnie Cugini had 32 points and Theo Austin scored 12 for Aquinas Academy (3-0) in a nonsection win over Propel Montour (0-3). Darrell White had 12 points for Propel Montour.

Baldwin 70, Franklin Regional 38 – Nathan Richards scored 24 points and James Wesling added 22 as Baldwin (2-1) defeated the hosts at the 18th Mike Rettger Boys Basketball Tournament. Caden Smith and Cam Rowell had 10 points apiece for Franklin Regional (2-2). In the early game, Woodland Hills (2-1) picked up a 50-43 win over Penn-Trafford (0-3).

Beaver Falls 55, Rochester 50 – Xaviere Collins scored 13 points as Beaver Falls (1-1) won a close one against Rochester (0-3) in a nonsection game. Sal Laure had a game-high 14 points and Jerome Mullins added 13 points for Rochester.

Bethel Park 52, Hempfield 46 – Ben Guffey and Dolan Waldo scored 14 points each and Bethel Park (3-0) held Hempfield (1-2) to two points in the second quarter of a nonsection win. Sean Gordon scored 14 and Chaz Ewer added 11 for the Spartans.

Blackhawk 72, New Brighton 36 – Carson Heckathorn netted a career-high 31 points to push Blackhawk (3-0) to a nonsection victory over New Brighton (0-3). Lorenzo Jenkins added 21 points for the Cougars and connected on four 3-pointers.

Carmichaels 63, Waynesburg 60 – Michael Stewart and Tyler Richmond each scored 16 points to lead Carmichaels (2-1) over Waynesburg (0-3) in a nonsection game. Chase Henkins had a game-high 19 points and Jacob Mason added 15 for Waynesburg.

Canon-McMillan 83, Latrobe 63 – Gavin Miller scored 19 points and Jacob Samosky added 14 to lead Canon-McMillan (2-1) to a nonsection win. Aiden Berger chipped in 11. Chase Sickenberger led Latrobe (0-3) with 21 points. Landon Butler had 11.

Carlynton 50, Brentwood 38 – Jaiden McClure scored a game-high 20 points and was complemented offensively by Austin Milliner with 13 in a nonsection win for Carlynton (3-0). Carter Betz scored 15 points for Brentwood (2-1). Carlynton led 21-17 at halftime.

Deer Lakes 69, Avonworth 49 – Led by 22 points from Billy Schaeffer, 19 from Bryce Robson and 15 from Armend Kapuzi, Deer Lakes (2-1) collected a nonsection win. Jordan Kolenda scored 22 and Rowan Carmichael added 13 for Avonworth (2-1).

Derry 72, Greensburg Salem 53 – Tyson Webb had a double-double with 15 points and 11 steals and Gabe Carbonara scored 19 points for Derry (2-1) in a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (0-3). Nate Papuga scored 17 points for the Trojans and Brady Angus added 15 points. Donovan Waller and Cody Rebrecht had 19 points each for the Golden Lions.

Fort Cherry 53, Moon 44 – Owen Norman led all scorers with 21 and Dylan Rogers added 15 points as Fort Cherry (3-0) beat Moon (2-2) in a nonsection game. Michael Santicola scored 15 points for Moon.

Freeport 55, Redbank Valley 43 – Ben Lane scored 14 points and Vinnie Clark added 13 to lead Freeport (1-2) past Redbank Valley in a nonsection matchup.

Hampton 59, Knoch 42 – Brennan Murray and Braxton Eastly scored 15 points apiece for Hampton (2-1) in a nonsection win over Knoch (1-2). Keegan Fraser led the Knights with 11 points.

Indiana 39, Punxsutawney 33 – Stanford Webb had a game-high 13 points and Indiana (2-1) slipped past District 6’s Punxsutawney. Ethan Kurtz added nine points for the Indians.

Jefferson-Morgan 74, Beth-Center 47 – Troy Wright scored 16 points to lead four Rockets in double figures in a nonsection win over Beth-Center (1-2). Colt Fowler, Josh Wise and Tahjere Jacobs scored 12 points each for Jefferson Morgan (2-1). Rueben Miller had a game-high 19 points for Beth-Center.

Kiski Area 58, Armstrong 46 – Isaiah Gonzalez had 16 points and Joe Lukas scored 13 to lead Kiski Area (3-0) to a win at Armstrong (1-1) in a nonsection game. The Cavaliers connected on seven 3-pointers in the contest. Cadin Olsen had 20 points for the River Hawks.

McKeesport 67, South Allegheny 59 – Dajour Chaffin scored 18 points and Travarese Rowe and Aemond Knight each added 14 points as McKeesport (3-1) beat South Allegheny (2-1) in a nonsection game. Bryce Epps had a game-high 28 points to lead South Allegheny.

Montour 77, South Fayette 42 – Isayah Mosley’s game-high 34 points helped Montour (2-0) roll to a nonsection win over South Fayette (1-2). Brandon Jaketa had 15 points for the Lions.

Mt. Lebanon 64, Pine-Richland 61 – Lucas Garofoli had 13 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help Mt. Lebanon (1-2) edge Pine-Richland (1-2) in a nonsection game. Christian Mallon had 12 points for the Blue Devils and Christian Powers scored 11. Andy Swartout led the Rams with 15 points and Joey Dudowski scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Mt. Pleasant 51, Connellsville 36 – Dante Giallonardo led all scorers with 23 points as Mt. Pleasant (1-2) beat Connellsville (1-2) in a nonsection game. Dante Riccelli led the Falcons with 13 points.

Neshannock 62, Perry 40 – Michael Sopko recorded a double-double with 34 points and 14 rebounds for Neshannock (3-0) in a nonsection win over Perry (0-3). Justin Roldan had 18 points for Perry.

North Allegheny 75, Seneca Valley 51 – Joey Dopirak scored 26 points to lead North Allegheny (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Jameson Grieco scored 13 points and Luke Lawson added 10 for Seneca Valley (1-2, 0-1).

North Hills 82, Butler 62 – Alex Smith had 24 points and North Hills (3-0, 1-0) opened Section 1-6A play with a win over Butler (2-1, 0-1). Royce Parham and Matt Seidl added 21 points each for the Indians. Devin Carney led the Golden Tornado with a game-high 31 points.

Northgate 50, Propel Andrew Street 13 – Stevie Goetz led all scorers with 20 on four 3-pointers as Northgate (1-2) beat Propel Andrew Street (0-2) in a nonsection game. Christian Terry scored eight points for Propel Andrew Street.

Norwin 54, Peters Township 48 – Adam Bilinsky hit for 22 points and Michael Fleming added 15 as Norwin (3-0) won a nonsection game. Ryan Edwards chipped in 10. Gavin Cote led Peters Township (1-2) with 17 points.

Penn Hills 61, Allderdice 56 – Jaden Dugger and Daemar Kelly scored 14 points each for Penn Hills (3-0) in a nonsection win over Allderdice (0-3). Major Rainey and Holden Eagle had 12 points apiece for the Dragons.

Plum 46, Brashear 38 – Cameron Moss poured in 27 points and Plum (3-0) used an 11-3 run in the third quarter to pick up a nonsection win. Jahmir Kidd led Brashear (1-2) with 14 points.

Riverside 52, Freedom 49 – Nate Kolesar scored 14 points on four 3-pointers and Madden Boehm added 13 to lead Riverside (2-1) to a close nonsection win over Freedom (0-3). Carter Slowinski had a game-high 19 points and Carter Huggins added 12 for Freedom.

Riverview 50, Apollo-Ridge 46 – Micah Black scored 15 points and Ben Hower added 11 points to lead Riverview (1-2) past Apollo-Ridge (1-2) in a nonsection game. Gage Johnston had 21 points for the Vikings.

Quaker Valley 74, Chartiers Valley 47 – Adou Thiero scored 23 points to top the 1,000 mark for his career and Markus Frank poured in a game-high 35 to lead Quaker Valley (2-0) to a nonsection win. Jack Gardinier added 12. Frank Dervanik led Chartiers Valley (0-3) with 17 points. Brandon Ferguson added 11 and Patrick Mulligan 10.

Seton LaSalle 69, Keystone Oaks 58 – Connor Spratt had 21 points to lead Seton LaSalle (3-0) to a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (2-1). Owen Minford scored 21 points for the Golden Eagles.

Shady Side Academy 79, Burrell 47 – Peter Kramer scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers for Shady Side Academy (3-0) in a nonsection win over Burrell (1-2). Eli Teslovich had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Donovan Callahan scored 18 points for the Bucs and Brandon Coury had 16 points.

Shenango 70, Mohawk 62 – Braden Zeigler led all scorers with 26 points and Brody McQuiston added 24 as Shenango (1-2) beat Mohawk (1-2) in a nonsection game. Jay Wrona scored 17 points and Mason Hopper scored 15 points on four 3-pointers for Mohawk.

Southmoreland 55, Frazier 37 – Kadin Keefer scored 16 points and Isaac Trout contributed 12 as Southmoreland (1-0) jumped out to an 11-point lead after one quarter and beat Frazier (0-3) in a nonsection game.

Sto-Rox 57, Nazareth Prep 32 – Corey Simmons scored 13 points and Jaymont Green-Miller added 12 as Sto-Rox (2-1) beat Nazareth Prep (0-3) in a nonsection game. Josh Jenkins and Marcus Thomas each scored 11 points for the Vikings. Nahum Brazil had a game-high 20 points on three 3-pointers for Nazareth Prep.

Union 74, Laurel 38 – Peyton Lombardo scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers and Matt Syanley added 17 to lead Union (3-0) to a nonsection win. Laban Barker led Laurel (2-1) with 12.

West Allegheny 74, Hopewell 39 – Ryan Herman and Scott Bilovus each scored 16 points to lead West Allegheny (2-0) over Hopewell (1-2) in a nonsection game. Zachary Kovell had a team high 14 points for Hopewell.

Western Beaver 84, Avella 54 – Levi Grey had 39 points to lead Western Beaver (2-1) to a win over Avella (1-2) in a nonsection game. Brandon Samol led the Eagles with 18 points.

West Greene 44, California 42 – Ian VanDyne scored 16 points and went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line to push West Greene (1-2) past California (1-2) in a nonsection game. Corey Frick scored 20 points for the Trojans.

West Mifflin 67, Serra Catholic 60 – Nolan Stevenson had a game-high 25 points and Jordan Lucas-Johnson added 15 as West Mifflin (2-1) overcame a 20-4 deficit in the first quarter to earn a nonsection win. Joey DeMoss scored 19 points on four 3-pointers and Brendan Cooley added 14 points for Serra Catholic (0-3).

Girls basketball

Avella 46, Bentworth 27 – Katie Dyer scored 23 points to lead Avella (2-1) past Bentworth (1-2) in a nonsection game. Laura Vittone led the Bearcats with nine points.

Avonworth 32, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27 – Maggie Goetz led all scorers with 14 points as Avonworth (2-1) beat OLSH (1-2) in a nonsection game. Emily Schuck scored 11 points for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Burgettstown 38, Brentwood 19 – Jill Frazier scored 15 points and Kaitlyn Nease added 12 to lead Burgettstown (3-0) over Brentwood (2-1) in a nonsection game.

Chartiers-Houston 36, Waynesburg Central 31 – Kaydan Buckingham and Dominique Mortimer each scored 10 points for Chartiers-Houston (3-0) in a nonsection win over Waynesburg (3-1). Clara Paige Miller had a game-high 14 points for Waynesburg.

Eden Christian 53, Cambridge Springs 44 – Ella D’Ippolito (13 points), Emilia Johnson (12) and Abby Stover (10) finished in double figures for Eden Christian (3-0) in a win over District 10’s Cambridge Springs.

Fox Chapel 56, Shaler 53 (2OT) – Elsie Smith scored 30 points to lead Fox Chapel (2-1) to a nonsection win in double overtime. Smith hit four 3-pointers and was 16 for 20 from the free-throw line. Haley Kostorick led Shaler (0-3) with 15 points. Hilary Quinn added 12.

Freeport 59, Shady Side Academy 36 – Melaina DeZort scored 25 points to power Freeport (1-2) to a nonsection win over Shady Side Academy (1-3). Ava Soilis added 17 points for the Yellowjackets. Cate Sauer had 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Highlands 60, St. Joseph 31 – Maria Fabregas had a game-high 18 points to help Highlands improve to 4-0 with a nonsection win over St. Joseph (0-3). Kalleigh Nerone had 11 points for the Golden Rams and Katelyn Myers and Jocelyn Luzier scored 10 each. Anne Kreinbrook had 14 points and Trinity Lockwood-Morris scored 13 for the Spartans.

Moon 60, Montour 47 – Emma Theodorsson had 25 points, Reilly Sunday had 15 points and Olivia Logan added 11 more for Moon (4-0) in a nonsection win over Montour (2-1).

South Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 52 – Jamie Riggs’ game-high 25 points helped South Allegheny (2-1) nip West Mifflin (1-2) in a nonsection game. Savaughn Wimbs scored 24 points for West Mifflin.

South Fayette 42, Thomas Jefferson 40 – Maddie Webber scored 12 points, including the game-winning lay-up at the buzzer, to lead South Fayette (3-0) to a nonsection win. Ava Leroux led the Lions with 15 points. Laekyn Flinn scored 16 and Graci Fairman 14 for Thomas Jefferson (0-4).

Springdale 35, Leechburg 25 – Grace Gent had eight points and Springdale (2-1) earned a nonsection win over Leechburg (0-3). Christine Guo led the Blue Devils with 12 points.

Trinity 85, Washington 12 – Kristina Bozek, Maddie Roberts and Alyssa Clutter scored 14 points apiece for Trinity (3-0) in a nonsection win over Washington (0-2). Marena Malone had five points for Washington.

Hockey

McDowell 11, Beaver 2 – Braeden Martin scored four goals, Hayden Franos had a hat trick, and Nico Catalde added two more as McDowell (5-4) breezed past Beaver (0-11) in a Class A game. Alex Denorfio and Matt Smith each added a goal for McDowell. Carson Cuddy scored both goals for the Bobcats.

Meadville 6, Penn-Trafford 2 – Michael Mahoney scored four goals and Rocco Tartaglione added two more as Meadville (8-2) beat Penn-Trafford (7-2) in a Class 2A game. Damian Dynys and Nate Loughner each scored a goal for the Warriors.

Peters Township 9, Cathedral Prep 0 – Maxwell Kness had two goals and William Tomko, Cooper Slavin, and Caden Kaczorowski each had a goal and an assist for Peters Township (8-4-0-1) in a Class 3A win over Cathedral Prep (1-7-0-1). Chase Stauffer, Carson Alexander, Richard Woods and Caleb Koval all added a goal apiece and Luke Casciola added three assists while Kyle Thomas earned the shutout for Peters.

Upper St. Clair 4, Canon-McMillan 3 — Dom Keller had a goal and an assist and Austin Hlavac and Eli Rankin also scored to lead Upper St. Clair (5-5) to a Class 3A win. Greyson Bayer had two assists. Austin Roe had a goal and an assist for Canon-McMillan (1-9).

Wilmington 4, Connellsville 1 – Logan Popvich scored two goals and Drake Tomak and Cody Williams each scored a goal as Wilmington (6-5) beat Connellsville (2-8) in a Class B game. Ian Zerecheck scored the lone goal for the Falcons.