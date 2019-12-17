High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2019: No. 1 Bethel Park staves off Upper St. Clair upset bid

By:

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 11:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Maddie Dziezgowski scored 18 points Monday night.

Maddie Dziezgowski scored 18 points as top-ranked Bethel Park held off Upper St. Clair for a 43-42 girls basketball victory in Section 2-6A Monday night. Olivia Westphal added 10 points for Bethel Park (5-0, 2-0), which jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. Ava Keating and Mia Brown had 10 points apiece for Upper St. Clair (2-2, 1-1).

North Allegheny 62, Seneca Valley 37 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 27 points and Taylor Rawls added 13 to help North Allegheny (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. Maddie Karchut had 21 for Seneca Valley (3-2, 1-1).

Baldwin 61, Canon-McMillan 31 — Lexi Bernotas scored 11 points and Morgan Altivilla had 10 to lead Baldwin (4-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Olivia Bach had nine for Canon-McMillan (1-5, 0-2).

Peters Township 53, Connellsville 48 — Avana Sayles had 15 points and Jordan Bisignani added 14 to lead Peters Township (3-2, 2-0) to victory in a Section 2-6A game that was tied at halftime. Callie Cunningham had 15 for Connellsville (1-3, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 77, Hempfield 45 — Sophomore guard Ashleigh Connor scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-14 shooting as the fifth-ranked Blue Devils (4-1, 2-0) cruised past host Hempfield (1-3, 0-2) in a Section 2-6A game. Connor had 16 in the first quarter and 24 in the first half as Mt. Lebanon built a 47-21 advantage. Sophomore Reagan Murdoch added 11 points, and junior Morgan Palmer had 10 for the Blue Devils. Senior Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield with 18 points, 13 after halftime.

Gateway 35, Mars 34 — Lexi Jackson scored 11 points to lead Gateway (4-1, 2-0) to victory in a Section 2-5A matchup of WPIAL contenders. Olivia Donnelly had 13 for Mars (4-1, 1-1).

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 30 — Led by Jaylen Callipare’s 15-point performance, the River Hawks (4-1, 1-1) earned a Section 2-5A victory over the Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2). Kiski Area was led by Morgan Reed, who scored 12 points. Shaelyn Clark chipped in 14 points for Armstrong.

Woodland Hills 61, Uniontown 35 — Peyton Pinkney racked up 32 points and 18 rebounds to lead Woodland Hills (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-5A victory. Mya Murray led Uniontown (1-4, 1-1) with 21 points.

Penn-Trafford 54, Albert Gallatin 43 — Bella Long had 18 points to lead three players in double figures, and Penn-Trafford (3-2, 1-1) got its first victory in Section 3-5A play. MacKenzie Powell added 16 points, and Maura Suman had 11. Bryn Bezjak led Albert Gallatin (3-2, 1-1) with 15 points.

Oakland Catholic 73, Latrobe 41 — Rachel Haver scored 21 points to lead Oakland Catholic (2-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Emma Blair had 12 points, and Rachel Ridilla 11 for Latrobe (2-3, 0-2).

North Catholic 74, Apollo-Ridge 24 — The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) forced 36 turnovers and had three players score in double figures as they earned an early-season Section 1-4A victory over Apollo-Ridge (3-2, 1-1). Kylee Lewandowski led the way with 16 for the Trojanettes, and Branygan Bianchin and Tess Myers chipped in 12 and 10, respectively. Morgan Gamble’s nine points were the most for Vikings.

Freeport 62, Highlands 34 — Four players scored in double figures for the Yellowjackets (3-1, 2-0) as they earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Golden Rams (1-3, 0-2). Harley Holloway led all scorers with 15 points for Freeport, which used a 23-0 run in the first half to take control. Grace Soilis added 13 for the Yellowjackets, who also got 10 apiece from Samantha Clark and Sidney Shemanski. Maria Fabregas and Sarah Sawhook scored 12 points each to lead Highlands.

Greensburg Salem 63, Burrell 46 — Abby Mankins scored a game-high 28 points and went 16 for 16 from the free-throw line to lead Greensburg Salem to a Section 1-4A win. Ashley Smith added 10 points for Greensburg Salem (3-2, 1-0). Hope Clark had 15 for Burrell (0-5, 0-2). Olivia Watts added 12.

Blackhawk 49, Quaker Valley 40 — Mackenzie Amalia had 20 points and Jolie Strati added 12 to help Blackhawk (5-1, 1-0) in Section 2-4A. Bailey Garbee had 17 for Quaker Valley (4-1, 1-1).

Elizabeth Forward 37, Ringgold 28 — Brooke Markland had 14 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 2-0 0) in Section 3-4A. Nya Dams and Shallyn Dixon had seven for Ringgold (2-4, 0-2).

Mt. Pleasant 35, Yough 18 — Alli Bailey scored 10 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-4, 1-1) to its first victory of the season in Section 3-4A. Kaylynn Odelli and Laney Gerdich had eight points apiece for Yough (1-5, 0-2).

West Mifflin 55, Belle Vernon 51 (OT) — Lauren Yuhas scored 14 to lead West Mifflin (3-1, 1-1) to an overtime win in Section 3-4A. Rachel Wobrak led Belle Vernon (3-2, 1-1) with 23 points. Jenna Dawson had 10.

Beaver 53, Ellwood City 45 — Emma Pavelek scored 19 points and Anna Blum added 14 to lead Beaver (5-0, 2-0) in Section 1-3A. Kyla Servick had 20 for Ellwood City (1-3, 0-2).

Freedom 58, Beaver Falls 26 — Karissa Mercier scored 23 points and Renae and Jules Mohrbacher had 10 points each as Freedom (5-0, 2-0) beat Beaver Falls (0-5, 0-2) in Section 1-3A.

South Park 71, Washington 51 — Maddie Graham hit for 23 poitns and Danielle DeProspo added 18 to lead South Park (2-3, 2-0) in Section 2-3A. Cassandra Lewis had 23 for Washington (2-3, 0-2).

Charleroi 47, McGuffey 39 — Bella Skobel scored 16 points and Cierra Gazi added 13 to lead Charleroi (4-2, 2-0) in Section 2-3A. Grace Allender and Keira Nicolella had 11 for McGuffey (1-4, 0-2).

Carlynton 40, East Allegheny 38 — Angelica Diallo had 11 points and Chloe Williams added 10 as Carlynton (3-2, 2-0) topped East Allegheny (2-3, 1-1) in Section 3-3A.

Shady Side Academy 57, Steel Valley 35 — Nyla Rozier had 25 points and Natalie Stevens added 19 as Shady Side Academy (5-1, 2-0) rallied from a four-point first-quarter deficit to win in Section 3-3A. Soraya Gibbs had 10 points for Steel Valley (1-4, 0-2).

Deer Lakes 59, Valley 27 — Sparked by 12 first-quarter points from Cameron Simurda, Deer Lakes raced to a 25-9 lead on its way to a Section 3-3A win. Makayla Blair had 20 points for the Lancers (3-2, 2-0), and Nikki Fleming scored 10. Jada Norman led Valley (1-6, 0-2) with 11 points.

Derry 58, South Allegheny 39 — Tiana Moracco scored 23 points to lead three players in double figures for Derry (2-3, 1-1) in a Section 3-3A victory. Hannah Wedow added 15 points, and Kam Kelly had 14. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny (1-4, 0-2) with 18 points.

OLSH 57, New Brighton 20 — Kaleigh Costantino scored 15 points and Emily Schuck added 12 as OLSH (3-1, 2-0) won in Section 1-2A. Sydney Cook led New Brighton (2-3, 1-1) with nine.

Laurel 58, Sto-Rox 39 — Regan Atkins had 15 points and Danielle Pontius added 11 in a Section 1-2A win for Laurel (4-2, 2-0). Alicia Young had 18 for Sto-Rox (0-5, 0-2).

Aliquippa 60, Northgate 37 — Freshman Angel Henry had a game-high 18 points and classmate Mahogany Shegog added 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Aliquippa (2-3, 1-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Amaya Walker added 11 points and nine rebounds. Shayla Stigler and Mariah Benny had 13 points apiece for Northgate (0-5, 0-2).

Ellis School 55, Brentwood 38 — Natalie Jasper hit for 28 points and Natalie Graf contributed 10 as Ellis School (4-1, 2-0) won in Section 2-2A. Maura Daly had 13 for Brentwood (2-3, 1-1).

Serra Catholic 55, Riverview 32 — Rayna Andrews had 17 points for No. 3 Serra Catholic (4-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Riverview (2-4, 0-2). Rylee Campbell added 12 points for the Eagles. Sydney McDonough led Riverview with eight points.

Winchester Thurston 59, Jeannette 27 — Maya Roberts had 17 points as Winchester Thurston (5-0, 2-0) defeated Jeannette (0-4, 0-1) in Section 2-2A.

Bishop Canevin 73, Bentworth 15 — Diajha Allen had 27 points and Alyssa Pollice added 22 as Bishop Canevin (2-2, 2-0) beat Bentworth (1-4, 0-2) in Section 3-2A.

Chartiers-Houston 51, Carmichaels 25 — Zamierah Edwards scored 17 points and Dominique Mortimer added 16 to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-2, 2-0) in Section 3-2A. Mia Ranieri had seven for Carmichaels (2-4, 0-1).

Vincentian 72, Union 30 — Alana Winkler and Tara Lucot had 15 points apiece to lead Vincentian (4-1, 2-0) past Union (0-6, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

Rochester 76, Sewickley Academy 32 — Corynne Hauser scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures as Rochester (5-1, 2-0) topped Sewickley Academy (1-4, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

West Greene 67, California 39 — Jersey Wise scored 22 points and Anna Durbin and Elizabeth Brudnock added 15 apiece to lead West Greene (6-0, 2-0) in Section 2-A. Makayla Boda had 11 for California (3-2, 1-1).

Quigley Catholic 65, Cornell 16 — Hailey Drutarosky had 14 points to lead three players in double figures as Quigley Catholic (2-3, 1-0) defeated Cornell (1-4, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

Monessen 77, Geibel 19 — Kendelle Weston poured in 29 points to lead Monessen (4-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-A victory. Qitarah Hardison added 11 points, and Zykavia Hairston had 10. Maia Stevenson led Geibel (0-3, 0-1) with eight.

Carrick 46, Springdale 18 — Springdale (0-5) trailed by nine at halftime but was limited to seven points in the second half of a nonsection loss at Carrick (1-4). Anna Harmon scored seven points to lead the Dynamos. Victoria Biagetti (14 points), Tylah Jones (12) and Naveah Gibb (10) finished in double figures for Carrick.

Boys basketball

Penn-Trafford 66, Connellsville 44 — Nick Crum had 21 points and Ben Myers added 19 to help Penn-Trafford (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-6A win. Josh Kapcin added 10 points. Kade Musgrove led Connellsville with 17 points.

Mars 57, Franklin Regional 52 — Michael Carmody had 19 points and Mihali Sfanos added 15 as Mars (4-0, 2-0) topped Franklin Regional (2-4, 0-2) in Section 3-5A.

Clairton 70, St. Joseph 52 — Don Napper led four Clairton (2-1, 2-0) players in double figures with 15 points in a Section 3-A win. Dom Fellowes led St. Joseph with 15 points. Andrew Sullivan and Damian Moore scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (1-5, 0-2), who dropped their fifth consecutive game.

Upper St. Clair 91, Plum 52 — Four players scored in double figures for the Class 6A No. 5 Panthers (4-1) in a nonsection victory. David Pantelis and Andrew Casey each scored 14 to lead USC, which also got 13 from Landon Rauch and 11 from Josh Russell. Connor Moss led the Mustangs (1-4) with a game-high 23 points.

Peters Township 66, Belle Vernon 59 — Colin Cote had 21 points, and Julian Mascio added 20 to lead Peters Township (2-3) to a nonsection win. Devin Whitlock had 22 points, and Thomas Herple scored 14 for Belle Vernon (3-3).

Allderdice 72, Latrobe 69 — Kiere Henning had 30 points to lead Allderdice past Latrobe (2-3) in a nonsection game. Michael Noonan poured in 38 for Latrobe.

Central Valley 72, Mohawk 28 — Isiah Warfield scored 21 points to lead Central Valley (1-0) past Mohawk (0-7) in a nonsection game.

Hopewell 87, Rochester 48 — Jacob McGovern scored 18 to lead four players in double figures for Hopewell (3-2) in a nonsection win. Devon Hemer had 25 for Rochester (0-5).

Steel Valley 60, Jeannette 47 — Camden Polak scored 40 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Steel Valley (4-2) used 15-6 run coming out of halftime to secure a nonsection victory. Makhi Valentine added 12 for Steel Valley. Jackson Pruitt had 17 for Jeannette (1-5).

Wrestling

Yough 66, Blackhawk 12 — Javen Gunther (152), Glenn Christner (170) and Isaac Gavaghan recorded pins in the first three matches of the night to spark Yough to a nonsection win. Shane Momyer (113) and William Radford (120) also won by fall for the Cougars.

