High school roundup for Dec. 19, 2022: Gemma Walker’s perfect night at line sparks Peters Township

By:

Monday, December 19, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Metro Creative

Gemma Walker scored 26 points and was a perfect 20 for 20 from the free-throw line to lead Peters Township to a 60-49 victory over Baldwin in Section 2-6A girls basketball Monday night.

Natalie Wetzel scored 19 points and Bri Morreale added 11 points for Peters (6-1, 2-0). Katie Luccarelli scored 13 points and Laci Bernotas added 11 while Mary Vargo and Gia Schoeb scored 10 points apiece for Baldwin (3-4, 0-2).

Armstrong 57, North Hills 30 – Kyla Fitzgerald scored 19 points to help Armstrong (6-0) to a nonsection win. Olivia Waters led North Hills (4-3) with 11 points.

Beaver County Christian 41, Propel Montour 30 – Alexa Wilsey, Audrey Michalik and Rachel Baird scored eight points apiece to lead Beaver County Christian. Janai Green scored a game-high 18 for Propel Montour.

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14 – Presleigh Colditz scored 16 points and Farrah Reader finished with 10 points to lead Belle Vernon (3-4, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Ringgold (0-7, 0-2).

Bentworth 37, Frazier 28 – Amber Sallee scored 13 points to lead Bentworth (3-4, 1-1) in a Section 4-2A victory. Delaney Warnick scored 11 points for Frazier (3-3, 1-1).

Burgettstown 44, South Park 34 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 22 points and Addie Cairns added 11 for Burgsttstown (4-2) in a nonsection win. Ella Clifford led South Park (1-4) with nine.

California 58, Carmichaels 54 – Rakiyah Porter scored 19 points to help California (3-4, 1-1) to a Section 4-2A victory. Sophia Zalar had 24 points and Megan Voithofer added 15 for Carmichaels (1-6, 0-1).

Central Valley 59, Riverside 23 – Izzy Miller scored 13 points and Nyah Hayes and Alyssa Ott each scored 11 points to lead Central Valley (2-3) to a nonsection win. Delena Fox led Riverside (2-3) with nine points.

Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18 – McKenna DeUnger scored 24 points and Bella Carroto had 22 for Charleroi (2-2) in a nonsection win. Ella Sypolt added 12 and Camryn Musser 10. Ava Wood had eight for Jefferson-Morgan (0-6).

Chartiers-Houston 51, Beth-Center 24 – Ava Capozolli had a game-high 19 points and Anna Thomas scored 14 for Chartiers-Houston (5-2, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Lauren Brown scored eight for Beth-Center (2-5, 0-2).

Chartiers Valley 57, Canon-McMillan 44 – Emma Reynolds scored 14 points and Ella Cupka added 13 to lead Chartiers Valley (4-2, 1-0) to a victory in its Section 2-6A opener. Kelsey Wandera had 10 for Canon-McMillan (1-6, 0-2).

Clairton 50, Ellis School 9 – Iyanna Wade scored a game-high 36 points and made six 3-pointers as Clairton (2-1, 1-0) defeated Ellis School (2-4, 0-2) in Section 3-2A.

Deer Lakes 61, Leechburg 31 – Jessica Sullivan scored 21 points and Anna Bokulich added 13 for Deer Lakes (2-6) in a nonsection victory over Leechburg (1-4). Maddie Mastalerz scored 13 for the Blue Devils.

Derry 53, Valley 37 – Rachelle Marinchek scored 17 points and Samantha Gruska finished with 14 to lead Derry (6-3, 1-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Jada Norman and Zhyaire Tramel scored 12 points apiece for Valley (1-5, 0-2).

Ellwood City 76, New Brighton 4 – Abby Caminiti scored 24 points and Kayla Jones added 15 for Ellwood City (3-2) in a nonsection win over New Brighton (0-7).

Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30 – Raney Staub scored 20 points to lead Fort Cherry (4-3) to a nonsection win. Bailey Rafferty led Mapletown (1-5) with nine points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Steel Valley 14 – Mya Morgan, Erica Gribble and Avery Davis contributed 11 points each for Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-2A victory over Steel Valley (0-7, 0-2).

Highlands 52, Knoch 41 – Led by 14 points from Kalleigh Nerone, 13 from Jocelyn Bielak and 12 from Katelyn Myers, Highlands (3-3, 1-1) picked up Section 1-4A victory. Hattie McGraw led Knoch (2-4, 0-1) with 18 points.

Keystone Oaks 60, Freedom 47 – Bailey Rieg scored 25 points and made six 3-pointers and Eriona Neal added 14 as Keystone Oaks (6-2) defeated Freedom (6-1) in nonsection play. Julz Mohrbacher scored a game-high 30 points and Shaye Bailey added 15 for the Bulldogs.

Laurel Highlands 50, Southmoreland 22 – Essence Davis scored 12 and Airra Jenkins had 10 points to lead Laurel Highlands (5-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Moore recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Southmoreland (1-5, 0-1).

Mars 56, Hampton 55 – Vita Vargo scored 15 points, including the game-winning basket, to lead Mars (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Lauren Atwell added 13 points. Meghan Murray led Hampton (5-2, 1-1) with 18 points. Claire Rodgers had 15 and Kat Milon 13.

Mt. Pleasant 60, McGuffey 59 – Tiffany Zelmore led all scorers with 36 points and Morgan Gesinki finished with 10 to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-1) past McGuffey (5-2) in nonsection play. Taylor Schumacher scored 21 and Lexi Ewig had 14 points for the Highlanders.

Mt. Lebanon 57, Bethel Park 39 – Jenny Smith scored a game-high 17 points and Payton Collins added 11 for Mt. Lebanon (4-2, 2-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Mary Boff had 14 points and Sadie Orie added 10 for Bethel Park (0-6, 0-2).

North Catholic 66, Freeport 28 – Alayna Rocco poured in a game-high 22 points to propel North Catholic (5-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (3-5, 1-1) with 11 points.

Oakland Catholic 96, Connellsville 23 – Halena Hill scored 19 points, Alexa Washington added 16, Raygen Hintemeyer finished with 11 and Marionna Logan had 10 for Oakland Catholic (5-2, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Hillary Claycomb scored 12 points to lead Connellsville (2-5, 0-2).

Penn-Trafford 71, Albert Gallatin 50 – Olivia Pepple scored 19 points, Kamryn Pieper scored 15 points and Torrie Destefano added 10 points as Penn-Trafford (7-1, 2-0) beat Albert Gallatin (2-4, 0-2) in Section 3-5A. Gianna Michaux scored 18 points while Courtlynn Turner and Mya Glisan each scored 15 points for the Colonials.

Quaker Valley 52, Avonworth 38 – Nora Johns scored 18 points to lead Quaker Valley (4-4) past Avonworth (3-2) in a nonsection game. Maria Helkowski and Oumou Thiero added 12 each for the Quakers. Greta O’Brien scored 16 for the Antelopes.

Rochester 55, Sewickley Academy 15 – Aleaya Mercier scored 21 points, Tia Yellock added 10 and Nadia Witt had 13 points as Rochester (1-5, 1-1) defeated Sewickley Academy (2-3, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Abby Eannarino scored nine points for the Panthers.

Serra Catholic 59, Springdale 11 – The Eagles secured the 200th career win for coach Matt Bacco in a Section 3-2A win over Springdale (2-3, 0-1). Cate Clarke (15), Abby Genes (12) and Ashley German (11) scored in double figures for Serra Catholic (5-0, 2-0).

Seton LaSalle 53, Montour 41 – Mallory Daly scored a game-high 21 points, Tiara Curry added 14 and Addie Lonergan had 11 points for Seton LaSalle (3-2) in a nonsection contest. Raegan Kadlecik scored 16 points for Montour (2-6).

Shaler 46, Butler 39 – Mackenzie Barr scored 22 points to lead Shaler (6-2) to a nonsection win. Amelia McMichael scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Butler (2-5).

St. Joseph 45, Burrell 35 – Julie Spinelli scored 19 points and Emma Sweirczewski added 12 to lead St. Joseph (5-2) to a nonsection win. Jules Fisher scored eight points to lead Burrell (4-4).

Thomas Jefferson 50, West Mifflin 33 – Riley McCabe made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Laekyn Flinn followed with 19 as Thomas Jefferson (4-2) earned a nonsection win. Emily Beck scored 10 points for West Mifflin (2-5).

Union 58, Mohawk 49 – Zoe Lepri recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Kylie Fruehstorfer had 15 points, Kayla Fruehstorfer scored 11 points, and Kelly Cleaver finished with 10 points as Union (3-2) beat Mohawk (3-2) in nonsection play. Alexa Kadilik scored 18 points and made six 3-pointers and Erynne Capalbo added 19 for the Warriors.

Boys basketball

Aquinas Academy 76, Harvest Baptist Academy 44 – Vinnie Cugini finished with 51 points, inlcuding five 3-pointers, to lead Aquinas Academy (6-0) to a nonsection win. Stephen Boyce scored 20 points for Harvest Baptist.

Boyd Anderson (Fl.) 50, Mt. Lebanon 45 – William Gray scored 14 and Isaiah Joseph added 12 points for Boyd Anderson in the Seahawk Holiday Classic in Hilton Head, N.C. Brody Barber scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers and Michael Pfeuffer added 13 points for Mt. Lebanon (2-3).

California 77, Waynesburg 67 – Caden Powell scored 17 points, Aidan Lowden added 13 and Cole Wolpink and Noah Neil each scored 10 points for California (2-3) in nonsection play. Alex Van Sickle had a game-high 30 points and Dane Woods added 18 points for Waynesburg (2-6).

Central Catholic 49, Woodford County (Ky.) 47 – Randy Wilkerson and Cole Sullivan scored 12 points apiece as Central Catholic (2-3) picked up a win at The King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic in Fairdale, Ky. JJ Jenkins scored 14 points and Aden Nelson added 13 for Woodford County.

Clay-Battelle (Wv.) 72, Mapletown 66 – Kohlton St. Clair scored 28 points and made five 3-pointers and Preston Luzader added 15 points for Clay-Battelle in nonsection play. Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 32 points and Braden McIntire added 20 points and made six 3-pointers for Mapletown (2-4).

Highlands 69, Penn-Trafford 30 – Bradyn Foster scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Highlands (5-0) in a nonsection win. Jimmy Kunst had 14, Landan Signorella 13 and Cam Reigard 11. Keith Otto and Ian Temple had eight points each for Penn-Trafford (2-5).

Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 51 – Troy Wright scored a game-high 17 points, John Woodward added 13, Houston Guseman put up 12 and Dayten Marion finished with 11 as Jefferson-Morgan (4-3) beat Charleroi (3-3) in nonsection play. Ben Shields and Jacob Chambers each scored 12 points while Bryce Large and Jake Beveridge scored 11 points apiece for the Cougars.

Latrobe 71, Canon-McMillan 44 – Landon Butler scored 17 points and Alex Tatsch had 14 to help Latrobe (3-2) to a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan (1-5). JaTawn Williams had 12 and Max Butler 11 for the Wildcats.

Ligonier Valley 67, Mt. Pleasant 56 – Parker Hollick scored 23 points and Jimmy Plekovitch had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead Ligonier Valley (1-6) to a nonsection win. Brayden Caletri led Mt. Pleasant (1-6) with 15 points. Yukon Daniels added 14.

Monessen 48, Yough 47 — Lorenzo Gardner had 24 points to lead Monessen (5-1) to a nonsection victory. Auston Matthews scored 18 points and Terek Crosby added 17 for Yough (3-5).

Propel Andrew Street 49, Redeemer Lutheran 24 – Darryl McCullough scored 16 points and Theo Baldwin added 15 to lead Propel Andrew Street. Alex Pappa had 16 for Redeemer Lutheran.

Quaker Valley 46, Ambridge 41 – Joey Coyle netted 16 points and Dana Kromah scored 10 to pace Quaker Valley (4-1) in a nonsection win over Ambridge (2-5).

Springdale 64, Cheswick Christian Academy 43 – Mason Gent scored 21 and John Hughes added 19 as Springdale (3-4) beat Cheswick Christian Academy in nonsection play. Sean Louis scored 11 and Joseph Rosio put up 10 for Cheswick.

Upper St. Clair 69, Sierra Vista (NV) 56 – Nick Sukernak scored 17 points and Devin Hall added 16 to lead Upper St. Clair (3-2) to a win at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Christian Ito had 13 and Matthew Gaither 10.

Hockey

Avonworth 5, West Allegheny 4 (SO) – Avery Leffler’s second goal of the game tied the score with 5:03 left, leading Avonworth (8-5) to a Class A win. Jake Seifarth had a goal and an assist and Jack Dolan also scored. John Wineland had two goals and an assist and Maxwell Tepsic had a goal and an assist for West Allegheny (6-3-2).

Carrick 4, Morgantown 2 – Ivan Manculich scored two goals and Ayden Eigenbrode and Drew Bird each scored a goal for Carrick (5-4-1) in a Varsity D2 win. Ty Edgerton and Brayden Hellen scored a goal apiece for Morgantown (3-6).

Connellsville 5, Neshannock 1 – Ian Zerecheck scored a hat trick while Ben Shal and Dylan Brooks each scored a goal for Connellsville (6-4) in a Varsity D2 win. Kale McConahy scored for Neshannock (6-2-2).

Indiana 5, Wheeling Catholic 1 – Philip Bell scored two goals and Ash Lockard, Sam Bailey and Andrew Koback scored a goal apiece for Indiana (5-5-1) in a Class A victory. Aden Cooey scored the lone goal for Wheeling Catholic (1-8).

Meadville 7, Butler 2 – Rocco Tartaglione scored two goals and had three assists and Matt Kaste scored two goals to lead Meadville (2-8-1) in a Class 2A win. Robert Mahoney, Trevor Kessler and Zack Schepner also scored for the Bulldogs. Owen Denny and Carter Blystone scored for Butler (2-11).

North Hills 5, Montour 0 – Tony Kiger had two goals and two assists, Alex Feigel added two goals and an assist and Cole Wanner recorded a 37-save shutout for North Hills (11-0-1) in a Class A win over Montour (8-3). Andrew Nazak also scored and Owen Sroka had three assists.

Plum 3, Hampton 2 – Luca Lapiana scored the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in regulation to lift Plum (3-7) to a Class A win. David Westbrook and Travis Marks also scored and Marco Scheer had two assists for Plum. Eli Schwarzbach and Gavin Durden scored for Hampton (2-8). Kaleb McCabe made 37 saves for Plum. Nathan Dembowski stopped 42 shots for Hampton.

Seneca Valley 4, North Allegheny 1 – Jaxson Reed scored two goals while Jacob Komaniak and Andrew Malichky each tallied a goal as Seneca Valley (10-1-1) beat North Allegheny (9-3-1) in Class 3A. Trey Gallo scored the lone goal for the Tigers.