High school roundup for Feb. 22, 2022: Aislin Malcolm sets Chartiers Valley scoring mark

By:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm passes the ball against Moon during a Section 1-5A game on Jan. 13.

Aislin Malcolm scored 19 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer as top-seeded Chartiers Valley defeated Connellsville, 72-33, in a WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball first-round playoff game Tuesday night.

Malcolm, a Pitt recruit, hit four 3-pointers to run her career total to 1,671 points, one more than Mackenzie Wagner’s school record. Perri Page and Hallie Cowan each scored 11 points for the Colts (22-1), who will play No. 9 Oakland Catholic in the quarterfinals Friday night. Whitney Bobish scored 14 points and Nevaeh Hamorsky added 10 for the No. 16 Falcons (8-15).

Indiana 48, Thomas Jefferson 40 – Katie Kovalchick scored 14 points and Hope Cook added 13 to push No. 5 Indiana (20-3) to a Class 5A first-round win over No. 12 Thomas Jefferson (12-11). Indiana will face No. 4 Moon in the quarterfinals Friday. Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson with 27 points.

McKeesport 66, Albert Gallatin 43 – Gianna Michaux scored 18 points and Courtlyn Turner had 12 to lead No. 6 McKeesport (19-4) over Albert Gallatin (16-5) in a Class 5A first-round win. McKeesport will meet No. 3 Trinity on Friday in the quarterfinals. Avionna Menifee and Rachel Manfredo scored 15 points each for Albert Gallatin.

Moon 51, Woodland Hills 33 – Emma Theodorsson scored 22 points and No. 4 Moon (18-4) broke open a close game with a 13-7 run in the second quarter, defeating No. 13 Woodland Hills (10-10) in a Class 5A first-round matchup. The Tigers will meet No. 5 Indiana in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Oakland Catholic 42, Hampton 35 – Rachel Haver and Maura Schorr scored 11 points apiece and Alexa Washington added 10 to lead No. 9 Oakland Catholic (14-9) to a first-round win in Class 5A. The Eagles will meet No. 1 Chartiers Valley in Friday’s quarterfinals. Meghan Murray scored 11 and Sophia Kelly had 10 for No. 8 Hampton (18-5).

South Fayette 63, Greensburg Salem 28 – Second-seeded South Fayette (19-4) started the game on a 12-0 run and sealed it with a 22-3 run out of halftime in the Class 5A first round. Abby Mankins finished her career at No. 15 Greensburg Salem (15-8) with 24 points, including all 15 of her team’s points in the first three quarters. South Fayette will meet No. 7 Latrobe in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Trinity 70, Armstrong 49 – Alyssa Clutter led all scorers with 24 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career, as No. 3 Trinity (18-5) cruised past No. 14 Armstrong (13-10) in the first round in Class 5A. Ruby Morgan added 18 and Macie Justice chipped in 11 for the Hillers, who will play McKeesport on Friday night. Kyla Fitzgerald scored 18 points and Emma Paul netted 16 for the River Hawks.

Class 4A

Beaver 46, Freeport 28 – Payton List led the way with 16 points, Chloe List added 12, and Zoe Ringer hit four 3-pointers to lead No. 4 Beaver (16-5) to a Class 4A first-round win over No. 13 Freeport (7-12). Beaver will face No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in the quarterfinals Friday. Melina DeZort led Freeport with 14 points.

Elizabeth Forward 75, Central Valley 41 – Brooke Markland led all scorers with 19 points, Bailie Brinson followed with 18, Joselyn Dawson added 13, and Alyssa Terza finished with 12 as No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (16-7) moved on to face No. 4 Beaver in Friday’s quarterfinals in Class 4A. Abby Underwood led Central Valley (11-11) with 16 points.

Montour 52, Deer Lakes 42 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 20 points and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to lead sixth-seeded Montour (16-6) to a first-round win in Class 4A. Olivia Lyscik added 12 points for the Spartans, who will meet No. 3 Knoch in Friday’s quarterfinals. Reese Hasley had 18 points and five rebounds for the Deer Lakes (8-12), which led 20-17 at the half. Lydia Guthrie added nine points.

Quaker Valley 43, Belle Vernon 21 – Lauren Blackmer scored 15 points to lead No. 8 Quaker Valley (12-10) to a Class 4A win over No. 9 Belle Vernon (15-8). The Quakers advance to play No. 1 Blackhawk on Friday night. Jenna Dawson led the Leopards with seven points.

Boys basketball

Class 6A

Butler 81, Norwin 73 – Devin Carney scored 32 points, Raine Gratzmiller followed with 27, and Colin Patterson added 11 to lead No. 6 Butler (13-9) over No. 11 Norwin (9-11) in a Class 6A first round playoff win. Butler will face No. 3 Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Friday. Adam Bilinksy scored 27 points, Justin Weaver had 19, and Michael Fleming added 13 for Norwin.

Mt. Lebanon 75, Hempfield 51 – Christian Powers scored 21 points as fourth-seeded Mt. Lebanon (15-8) jumped out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and secured a first-round win in Class 6A. Christian Mallon added 16 points and Zach D’Alesandro had 15 for the Blue Devils, who will meet No. 5 Upper St. Clair in Friday’s quarterfinals. Sean Gordon scored 20 points and Harry Sowers added 18 for No. 13 Hempfield (7-16).

Pine-Richland 64, Bethel Park 41 – Joey Dudkowski put up 26 points and Luke Shanahan netted 12 as No. 7 Pine-Richland (12-11) beat No. 10 Bethel Park (16-7) in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Rams will face No. 2 Fox Chapel Friday night. Dolan Waldo scored 15 and Ben Guffey added 12 for the Black Hawks.

Class 2A

Carlynton 74, Jefferson-Morgan 40 – Jaiden McClure scored 21 points and Khalil Kerr added 20 to lead No. 3 Carlynton (19-2) to a first-round win in Class 2A. Austin Milliner had 14 for the Cougars, who will meet No. 6 Serra Catholic in Friday’s quarterfinals. Colt Fowler scored 14 for No. 14 Jefferson-Morgan (10-8).

Fort Cherry 80, California 52 – Owen Norman hit for 40 points and Derek Errett added 14 to lead No. 2 Fort Cherry (21-2) over No. 15 California (6-15) in a Class 2A first-round game. Fort Cherry will meet No. 7 Winchester Thurston on Friday. Fred Conrad scored 11 points and Noah Neil had 10 for California.

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, South Side 43 – Brevan Williams led all scorers with 20 points, Dylan Parsons and Tyree Turner each netted 13 points, and Franco Alvarez added 11 to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (17-3) to a Class 2A opening-round win. The Centurions will play Monessen in the quarterfinals Friday. Aidan Roach scored 14 points and Jacob Srnisa followed with 12 for No. 13 South Side (8-15).

OLSH 73, Chartiers-Houston 43 – Jake DiMichele racked up 30 points, Rocco Spadafora followed with 12, Dawson Summers had 11, and Bryson Kirschner added 10 to lead No. 1 OLSH (20-0) past No. 16 Chartiers-Houston (9-14) in a Class 2A first-round matchup. OLSH will take on Sto-Rox on Friday. Jonathan O’Riley scored 15 points and Lucas Myers had 11 for Chartiers-Houston.

Serra Catholic 61 Shenango 54 – Joey DeMoss scored 17 points, Elijah Ward followed with 15, and Owen Dumbroski finished with 10 as No. 6 Serra Catholic (11-10) beat No. 11 Shenango (8-15) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Eagles will face No. 3 Carlynton in the quarterfinals Friday. Braden Zeigler put up 17, Brody McQuiston added 15 and Dalton Peters netted 14 for the Wildcats.

Winchester Thurston 61, Carmichaels 51 – Jackson Juzang scored 35 points as No. 7 Winchester Thurston (11-7) beat No. 10 Carmichaels (14-5) in the first round in Class 2A. The Bears advance to play No. 2 Fort Cherry in the quarterfinals Friday. Tyler Richmond scored 15 points for the Mikes.

SWCAC

Portersville Christian 47, Cheswick Christian Academy 45 – Austin Taddy scored 14 points to lead Portersville Christian in the Southwest Christian Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Sean Louis led Cheswick Christian with 21 points.

Hockey

McDowell 5, North Catholic 4 – Kurt Johnson and Nico Catalde scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation to lead McDowell (10-7) to a Class A win. Catalde’s goal, the game-winner with 2:30 left, was his fourth of the game. Luke Gaertner scored twice for North Catholic (14-4-2).

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 1 – Jack Blank, Josh Goldberg and Bryce Kropczynski each scored a goal as Penn-Trafford (15-4) closed out the regular season against Shaler (8-10) in Class 2A. Mason Miller scored the lone goal for the Titans.

Pine-Richland 8, Cathedral Prep 2 – Alex Erlain scored two goals to lead Pine-Richland (14-5) over Cathedral Prep (2-15-2) in Class 3A. Josh Martin and Joey Walter scored for Cathedral Prep.

Westmont Hilltop 3, Quaker Valley 0 – Nick Rozich had two goals and Kyle Replogle also scored to lead Westmont Hilltop (12-6) over Quaker Valley (14-5) in Class A. Ian Amaranto recorded 27 saves to earn the shutout.