High school roundup for Feb. 8, 2022: Carney leads Butler into playoffs

By:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney celebrates a 3-pointer against North Allegheny last season. Carney scored 37 points against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Devin Carney scored 37 points as Butler defeated North Allegheny, 69-59, in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday, clinching a playoff berth and beating the Tigers for the third time this season.

Braylon Littlejohn added 10 for the Golden Tornado (11-8, 5-7). Ty Iwanonkiw scored 14, Matt McDonough had 13, and Kyrell Hutcherson had 10 for North Allegheny (13-7, 4-7).

Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 33 – Jamire Braxton scored 14 points and Blake White and Caleb Matzus-Chapman had 10 each to lead Albert Gallatin (9-9, 6-3) over Connellsville (3-18, 1-8) in a Section 1-5A win. Dante Riccelli scored 14 points and Jake Puskar had 11 for Connellsville.

Allderdice 70, Perry 34 – Logan Golle scored 12, Sam Kelly followed with 11, and Holden Eagle and Antwone Ward-Thurman scored 10 points apiece for Allderdice (12-6, 7-0). Kareem Adams scored 15 points for Perry (6-11, 3-6) in the City League.

Aquinas Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 41 – Vinnie Cugini scored 33 points to lead Aquinas Academy (11-6, 4-4) over Propel Andrew Street (3-14, 0-8) in Section 3-A. Ahmir Calhoun scored 11 and Maurice Lowry and Christian Terry had 10 points each for Propel Andrew Street.

Avonworth 88, Freedom 41 – Jordan Kolenda led with 28 points, Payton Faulkner followed with 13, and Rowan Carmichael and Noah Talerico added 11 points each to help Avonworth (15-5, 6-3) to a Section 2-3A win over Freedom (2-18, 0-9). Carter Slowinski had 11 for the Bulldogs.

Belle Vernon 74, South Park 24 – Quinton Martin scored 16 points, Daniel Gordon added 14, Alonzo Wade chipped in 11 and Logan Cunningham put up 10 for Belle Vernon (17-3, 11-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Brandon Cifford and Harper Conroy scored six points each for South Park (2-15, 1-10).

Bishop Canevin 71, Avella 44 – Mark Ingold led Bishop Canevin (14-4, 8-0) with 16 points in a Section 2-A victory. Brandon Samol led all scorers with 23 points for Avella (2-19, 1-8).

Blackhawk 80, Ambridge 46 – Lorenzo Jenkins and Carson Heckathorn each scored 20 points, Zach Oliver added 18 and Jacob Patton finished with 12 as Blackhawk (12-7, 7-5) cruised past Ambridge (1-15, 1-11) in Section 2-4A. Ben Cokrlic scored 21 points for the Bridgers.

Brentwood 74, Beth-Center 24 – Lamarr Williams tossed in a game-high 17 points for Brentwood (13-6, 8-3) and was followed in his team’s scoring column by Nathan Ziegler and Forrest Betz with 11 points and Dalton Daly with 10 in a Section 4-3A win. Ruben Miller scored 11 for Beth-Center (3-13, 0-11).

Brownsville 58, Charleroi 50 – Chance Zapotoczny scored 18 points and Tyler Wible had 14 to push Brownsville (11-7, 8-2) over Charleroi (11-8, 3-7) in a Section 4-3A win.

Burrell 79, Derry 62 – Macky Bennis led all scorers with 27 points, Donovan Callahan followed with 19 while Brandon Coury and Tucker Bitar scored 10 points each for Burrell (12-8, 8-3) in a Section 1-4A win over Derry (5-13, 1-11). Tyson Webb scored 20 points, Gabe Carbonara added 15 and Nate Papuga finished with 11 for the Trojans.

Carrick 52, Westinghouse 49 – Ashton Giannetti hit for 30 points and Anthony Douthett chipped in 11 to lead Carrick (6-9, 4-4) to a City League victory. Terrell Wofford scored 21 and Malik Harris had 15 for Westinghouse (3-11, 1-8).

Central Catholic 86, Greensburg Salem 43 – Carter Anthony scored 17 points and Chris Cromer had 10 to lead No. 3 Central Catholic (16-4, 8-1) over Greensburg Salem (2-18, 0-9) in a Section 3-6A win. Ben Thomas had 26 for Greensburg Salem.

Deer Lakes 74, Keystone Oaks 57 – Lucas Tiglio scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures for Deer Lakes (13-5, 7-4) in a Section 1-4A win over Keystone Oaks (10-8, 3-7). Armend Karpuzi and Billy Schaeffer had 16, Justin Brannagan 11 and Bryce Robson 10. Owen Minford had 23 and Alex Samarin 15 for KO.

East Allegheny 68, Apollo-Ridge 65 – Mike Smith hit for 39 points to lead East Allegheny (8-11, 4-6) to a Section 3-3A win. Gage Johnston scored 19, Jake Mull 18 and Bradey Schrock 13 for Apollo-Ridge (4-17, 3-8).

Eden Christian 52, Cornell 35 – Malachi Manges scored 14 points and Damon Astorino followed with 10 as Eden Christian (10-7, 5-3) beat Cornell (6-13, 1-7) in Section 1-A. M.J. Smith led all scorers with 21 points for the Warriors.

Fort Cherry 75, Northgate 57 – Owen Norman led all scorers with 25 points and Dylan Rogers followed with 22 for No. 4 Fort Cherry (17-2, 7-1) in a Section 2-2A victory. Maddox Truschel (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Adam Wolfe (10 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double for the Rangers. Josh Williams scored 23 points and Davonte Christie added 11 for Northgate (10-10, 1-7).

Fox Chapel 71, Norwin 34 – Eli Yofan scored on an alley-oop in the second quarter to become Fox Chapel’s all-time leading scorer in a Section 3-6A victory. Yofan scored 17 points to run his career total to 1,446. Colin Kwiatkowski had a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 2 Foxes (19-1, 9-0). JP Dockey added 11. Adam Bilinsky and Ty Stecko scored 10 each for Norwin (7-10, 3-6).

Geibel 67, West Greene 45 – Jaydis Kennedy led with 29 points, Kaden Grady followed with 12, and Trevon White and Trevell Clayton added 11 each to lead No. 4 Geibel (15-4, 6-1) over West Greene (6-15. 4-5) in a Section 2-A win. Ian Van Dyne scored 12 and Corey Wise had 10 for West Greene.

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Clairton 27 – Brevan Williams scored 13 points, Franco Alvarez added 11, and Dylan parsons had 10 to lead No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-2, 8-0) past Clairton (1-16, 1-8) in Section 3-2A.

Hampton 71, Indiana 43 – Braxton Eastly led with 16 points, Eric Weeks and Bobby Oliver had 14 points each, and Liam Mignogna added 11 to help Hampton (12-8, 7-4) over Indiana (3-16, 0-10) in a Section 4-5A win. Evan Brocious scored 13 and Hunter Martin had 10 for Indiana.

Imani Christian 59, Neighborhood Academy 29 – Virgil Hall scored 17 points and Isaac Compton finished with 12 on four 3-pointers to lead No. 3 Imani Christian (12-5, 7-0) to a Section 3-A win. Shamar Simpson scored 21 points with four 3-pointers to lead Neighborhood Academy (10-6, 5-3).

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 54 – Owen McDermott scored 25 points and made six 3-pointers, Eli Rich put up 17 points and Braylan Lovelace finished with 15 to lead No. 5 Leechburg (15-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (8-11, 2-7). Jimmy Giannetta led all scorers with 32 points and Ethan Zale added 12 for the Spartans.

McKeesport 60, Franklin Regional 58 – Kanye Thompson and Travarese Rowe scored 18 points apiece and McKeesport (8-13, 5-7) rallied from 17 points down at halftime for a Section 3-5A win. Kahreke Andrews added 11. Cam Rowell scored 17 and Fin Hutchison had 16 for Franklin Regional (7-12, 5-6).

Montour 69, Lincoln Park 67 – Vason Stevenson led with 22 points, Diaun Pinkett followed with 21, and Tyriq Eleam added 11 to push No. 5 Montour (15-4, 8-3) to a Section 2-4A win over No. 4 Lincoln Park (12-5, 9-3). LA Pratt and Meleek Thomas had 22 points each and Dorian McGhee had 10 for Lincoln Park.

Moon 62, Chartiers Valley 58 (OT) – Elijah Guillory scored 15 points, Casey Sunday added 14 and Michael Santicola followed with 11 as Moon (7-12, 3-5) beat Chartiers Valley (7-13, 5-4) in Section 2-5A. Jayden Davis led all scorers with 32 points for the Colts.

Mt. Lebanon 47, Bethel Park 28 – Christian Mallon scored 23 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (12-8, 6-3) over Bethel Park (15-5, 5-4) in Section 2-6A. Dolan Waldo had 12 for Bethel Park.

Neshannock 48, Laurel 19 – Jack Giles scored 13 points and Sebastian Coiro had 10 to lead Neshannock (15-4, 6-3) over Laurel (11-7, 4-5) in Section 1-3A. Kobe DeRosa had 10 for Laurel.

North Catholic 70, Freeport 54 – Ben Tomer scored 18 points and Matt Gregor and Max Hurray each put up 10 to lead No. 3 North Catholic (17-1, 11-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Gavin Glista and Zack Clark each scored 11 points for Freeport (11-8, 6-4).

North Hills 70, Pine-Richland 57 – Matt Seidl and Royce Parham scored 20 points apiece, Alex Smith put up 17 and Dylan Burgess finished with 10 as No. 1 North Hills (19-0, 11-0) earned a Section 1-6A win against Pine-Richland (10-10, 5-6). Jameson O’Toole scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Andy Swartout added 15 for the Rams.

OLSH 70, Riverview 30 – Jake DiMichele scored 33 points and Kevin Wilson added 13, leading No.1 OLSH (16-0, 7-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Nate Sprajcar had eight for Riverview (6-14, 2-7).

Penn Hills 58, Kiski Area 39 – Daemar Kelly scored 16 points and Noah Barren had 13 to lead No. 4 Penn Hills (16-3, 9-2) to a Section 3-5A win. James Pearson had 11 for Kiski Area (14-7, 5-6).

Quaker Valley 86, Beaver 60 – Adou Thiero had a triple-double with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Markus Frank added 26 points to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley (17-0, 12-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Beaver (8-11, 4-8). Ryan Noel had 12 points and four 3s and Brady Mayo and Ty Butler both scored 11 points for Beaver.

Riverside 56, Mohawk 47 – Nate Kolesar led Riverside (6-15, 1-8) with 23 points and five 3s, Bo Fornataro followed with 13, and Sam Hughes added 12 in a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (5-15, 2-7). Jay Wrona scored 19 and Justin Boston had 11 for Mohawk.

Shady Side Academy 73, Ligonier Valley 33 – Peter Kramer led with 21 points, Eli Teslovich swallowed with 14, and Thompson Lau added 12 to lead No. 4 Shady Side Academy (13-5, 8-2) over Ligonier Valley (10-10, 6-4) in a Section 3-3A win. Matthew Marinchak had 10 for Ligonier Valley.

Shenango 36, Sewickley Academy 29 – Braden Zeigler scored 16 points to lead Shenango (7-13, 5-4) in Section 1-2A. Nolan Donnelly led Sewickley Academy (3-11, 1-6) with seven.

Southmoreland 53, Mt. Pleasant 45 – Ty Keffer scored 20 points and Isaac Trout and Ronnie Collins added 10 each to keep playoff hopes alive for Southmoreland (7-11, 4-7) in Section 3-4A. Aden Wisniewski scored 22 and Dante Giallonardo had 12 for Mt. Pleasant (3-18, 1-10).

Springdale 56, South Side 53 – Logan Dexter scored 19 points to lead Springdale (10-10, 5-3) to a Section 1-2A win. John Hughes and Chris Mitchell added 10 each. Jacob Strnisa led South Side (7-12, 4-4) with 14. Brody Almashy and Dusty Mackall had 13 and Aidan Roach had 11.

Steel Valley 61, Valley 52 – Makhai Valentine scored 31 points and Cruce Brookins had 13 to push Steel Valley (10-9, 6-5) in a Section 3-3A win over Valley (1-20, 1-10). Ben Aftanas scored 21 and B.J. Harvey had 15 for Valley.

Sto-Rox 66, Chartiers Houston 36 – Corey Simmons led with 22 points, Josh Jenkins followed with 13, and Marcus Thomas added 11 to help Sto-Rox (10-6, 5-3) over Chartiers Houston (7-12, 3-5) in a Section 2-2A win.

Summit Academy 65, New Brighton 52 – Kyle Davenport led with 27 points, Antoine Evans followed with 14, and Allen Grimes added 12 to push Summit Academy (6-7, 3-5) to a Section 2-3A win over New Brighton (5-11, 1-6). Isaiah Hayhurst scored 20 points and Keandre Williams had 19 for New Brighton.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 46 – Evan Berger led with 17 points, Sean Sullivan followed with 12, and Ryan Lawry added 10 to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-13, 4-5) over Ringgold (6-15, 2-7) in a Section 1-5A win. Zion Moore scored 18, Nick Peccon had 16 and Sean Sullivan had 11 for Ringgold.

Union 59, Rochester 47 – Matt Stanley scored 24 points and Mark Stanley put up 14 to lead No. 2 Union (18-2, 8-0) to a Section 1-A win. J.D. Azulay scored 20 points to lead Rochester (7-8, 5-3).

Uniontown 54, Elizabeth Forward 48 – Led by 15 points from Calvin Winfrey, 14 from Notorious Grooms and 10 from Bakari Wallace, Uniontown (12-7, 9-2) outscored Elizabeth Forward (14-6, 8-3) 11-4 in the fourth quarter to earn a Section 3-4A win. Charlie Meehleib scored 13 and Isaiah Turner had 10 for EF.

West Allegheny 72, Trinity 50 – Scott Bilovus scored 19 and Joe Pustover and Nodin Tracy had 16 points each to lead West Allegheny (9-10, 4-5) over Trinity (4-15, 0-9) in a Section 2-5A win. Connor Roberts scored 15 and Dante DeRubbo had 12 for Trinity.

Winchester Thurston 83, Jeannette 46 – Jackson Juzang scored 27 points to power Winchester Thurston (9-6, 6-3) to a Section 3-2A win. Lance Nicholls had 18 and Michael Bruni 14. Shane Mickens led Jeannette (9-10, 3-5) with 14. Anton Good had 12.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 56, Jeannette 17 – Brinley Toland led with 16 points, Sophia Yard followed with 14, and Kylar Toland added 13 to lead Apollo-Ridge (14-4, 5-3) over Jeannette (0-17, 0-8) in a Section 4-2A win. Franke Crosby had eight for Jeannette.

Beaver 50, Ambridge 8 – Payton List scored 19 points to lead No. 4 Beaver (12-4, 9-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-18, 0-13).

Brentwood 55, Steel Valley 42 – Maura Daly scored 21 points to carry Brentwood (8-11, 5-6) to a Section 3-3A win. Mia March added 11 and Ay’maree Henry had 10. Soraya Gibbs led Steel Valley (6-13, 5-7) with 19 points. Abby Tester added 12.

Burgettstown 48, Carlynton 22 – Jill Frazier scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Nease had 10 to lead No. 4 Burgettstown (15-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Carlynton (6-11, 1-7). Naima Turner had nine for Carlynton.

Clairton 72, Leechburg 15 – Iyanna Wade scored 29 points and Legacy Short chipped in 11 to help No. 5 Clairton (12-2, 4-2) to a Section 3-A win. Madeline Mastalerz led Leechburg (0-15, 0-6) with five.

Eden Christian 60, Cornell 35 – Emilia Johnson and Ava Batch scored 12 points apiece to lead Eden Christian (9-8, 2-6) to a Section 1-A win. Hope Haring had 11 and Violet Johnson 10. Leiana Rucker led Cornell (7-10, 0-7) with 14. Nevaeh Lee added 11.

Fort Cherry 39, Chartiers Houston 27 – Dana Sinatra scored 14 points and Raney Staub had 11 to lead Fort Cherry (14-6, 7-2) over Chartiers Houston (9-9, 3-5) in a Section 3-2A win. Mia Mitrik had 16 for Chartiers Houston.

Freedom 59, Riverside 22 – Renae Mohrbacher led all scorers with 22 points, Shaye Bailey followed with 13 and Jules Mohrbacher finished with 12 for No. 4 Freedom (15-4, 9-2) in their Section 1-3A win. Camryn Friello scored 10 points to lead Riverside (2-14, 0-9).

Freeport 80, Valley 31 – Ava Soilis led with 22 points, Melaina Dezort had 19, and Marlee Sholtes added 14 to help Freeport (6-9, 5-5) over Valley (1-15, 0-9) in a Section 1-4A win. Aelan Wyley had 17 for Valley.

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Ellis 10 – Mya Morgan led with 17 points, Cara Dupilka had 11, and Bailey Kuhns added 10 to lead No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-4, 9-0) over Ellis (5-12, 3-6) in a Section 4-2A win.

Latrobe 64, Gateway 33 – Emma Blair led with 20 points, Elle Snyder followed with 16, and Anna Rafferty added 12 to lead No. 5 Latrobe (14-3, 10-1) over Gateway (3-13, 3-8) in a Section 4-5A win. Lexi Margolis had 14 for Gateway.

McKeesport 71, Franklin Regional 45 – Rachael Manfredo scored 19 and Avi Menifee had 18 to lead McKeesport (17-4, 10-1) over Franklin Regional (6-13, 2-9) in a Section 4-5A win. Sarah Penrod scored 10 for Franklin Regional.

Moon 70, Lincoln Park 23 – Emma Theodorsson scored 20 points and Reilly Sunday added 14 as No. 4 Moon (16-4, 6-3) won in Section 1-5A. Sarah Santicola added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia Logan had eight points. Makayla Newsome and Bella Ruminer led Lincoln Park (10-9, 2-7) with seven apiece.

Mohawk 43, Laurel 33 – Alexa Kadilak led all scorers with 21 points and Natalie Lape added 10 for Mohawk (7-12, 6-5). Danielle Pontius scored 10 points for Laurel (12-8, 6-5) in Section 1-3A.

Mt. Lebanon 68, Peters Township 54 – Ashleigh Connor led with 30 points and Reagan Murdoch added 16 to help No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (20-0, 10-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Peters Township (10-10, 6-5). Gemma Walker scored 17, Journey Thompson and Avana Sales scored 12 each and Natalie Wetzel had 11 for Peters Township.

Mt. Pleasant 60, Ligonier Valley 36 – Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (7-12, 2-8) with 24 points and Alli Bailey added 13 in the Vikings’ Section 3-4A win over Ligonier Valley (2-16, 0-9). Madison Marinchak scored 10 points for the Rams.

North Catholic 64, Beaver Falls 31 – Dacia Lewandowski led with 20 points, Alayna Rocco followed with 15, and Anna Waskiwiecz added 11 to lead No. 1 North Catholic (14-4, 11-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Beaver Falls (4-13, 2-9). Jila Kizart had 10 for Beaver Falls.

OLSH 49, Shenango 38 – Emily Schuck scored 14 points and Katie Hoff and Kyleigh Nagy had 11 points each to lead No. 2 OLSH (16-4, 9-1) over Shenango (12-7, 7-4) in a Section 1-2A win. Kylee Rubin had 16 points for Shenango.

Penn-Trafford 50, North Hills 16 – Olivia Pepple and Maura Suman scored 11 points each and Kam Pieper had 10 to lead Penn-Trafford (11-8, 8-5) to a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (1-20, 0-13).

Rochester 54, Bishop Canevin 34 – Corynne Hauser scored 21 points and MeKenzie Robison had 18 to lead No. 3 Rochester (13-4, 6-1) in a Section 1-A win over Bishop Canevin (11-8, 3-4).

Serra Catholic 54, Frazier 8 – Chloe Pordash scored 24 points and Cate Clarke had 14 to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (17-1, 9-0) over Frazier (6-13, 3-6) in Section 2-2A.

Waynesburg 51, Washington 18 – Clara Paige Miller scored 17 points while Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna each scored 10 to lead No. 3 Waynesburg (14-3, 10-1) to a Section 2-3A victory against Washington (1-17, 0-11).

West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 9 – Anna Durbin scored 17 points and surpassed 1,000 points in her career as Class A No. 2 West Greene (16-3) earned a nonsection win against Jefferson-Morgan (1-16). Brooke Barner added 14 points for the Pioneers.

Winchester Thurston 72, Springdale 19 – Nadia Moore scored 34 points, topping the 1,000 mark for her career, to lead Winchester Thurston (9-6, 5-2) to a Section 4-2A win. Sky Still added 11 and Mitra Nourbakhsh had 10. Ashlyn Ferderbar led Springdale (5-13, 3-6) with nine.

Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 35 – Jazmine Dunn scored 15 points to help Woodland Hills (9-9, 7-4) to a Section 4-5A win. Jhalynn Wilson added 12 and Kayla Walter had 10. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (15-5, 6-4) with 26, hitting 15 of 18 free throws.

Hockey

Baldwin 5, Peters Township 1 – Dom Trimbur scored two goals and Carson Kress had three assists to lead Baldwin (9-5-3) to a Class 3A victory over Peters (12-5-1). Collin Kuch, Joey Stanick and Ryan Sulinski scored for the Highlanders. Caden Kaczorowski scored for Peters.

Carrick 18, Trinity 1 – Ian Norkuvicus had eight points (six goals, two assists), Tanner Heidkamp scored four goals, Aiden Forcucci netted two more and four other Raiders scored a goal as Carrick (10-4-1) trounced Trinity (1-14) in Class B. Jack Gordan scored for the Hillers.

McDowell 9, Beaver 2 – Braeden Martin scored five goals and Nico Catalde added two goals and had two assists to lead McDowell (8-6) to a Class A victory over Beaver (1-15). Joshua Sitler and Sean Flaugh scored for the Bobcats.

North Hills 5, Wheeling Park 0 – Derek Pietrzyk scored a hat trick and Alec Feigel found the net twice as North Hills (11-7) beat Wheeling Park (4-11-1) in Class A. Tyler Manfred stopped 14 shots to earn the shutout.

Penn-Trafford 5, Indiana 1 – Bryce Kropczynksi had two goals while Ben Chen, Bennett Dupilka and Ryan Crombie also scored as Penn-Trafford (13-4) beat Indiana (2-13) in Class 2A. Gabe Nettleton scored the lone goal for Indiana.

This story will be updated.