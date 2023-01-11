High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2023: Central Catholic knocks off New Castle; Moon stops Chartiers Valley

By:

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Central Catholic's Debaba Tshiebwe

Debaba Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Tommy Kristian added 17 to lead Central Catholic to a 56-45 win in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing New Castle its first loss of the season.

Central Catholic (5-5, 2-1) took control with a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Jonathan Anderson scored 16 points for New Castle (10-1, 2-1), which played without leading scorer Isaiah Boice, who is sideline with a foot injury.

Moon 54, Chartiers Valley 46 – Elijah Guillory led Moon (6-4, 2-1) with 20 points, Aiden Reesman had 13 and Michael Santicola added 11 in a Section 4-5A win. Jayden Davis scored 24 points for Chartiers Valley (12-1, 2-1).

Allderdice 75, Perry Traditional Academy 32 – Sam Kelly scored 21 points to lead Allderdice (11-3, 4-0) to a City League win. Jack Segall added 12 points and Major Rainey and Antwon Ward-Thurman added 11 each for the Dragons. Quinsean Reese led Perry (3-8, 1-2) with 19 points.

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 39 – Jack Valasek led with 19 points and Cadin Olsen added 14 to lead Armstrong (9-3, 1-2) past Fox Chapel (8-5, 1-2) in a Section 2-5A win. Kam Greil and Will Siegel scored eight points each for the Foxes.

Avella 51, Cornell 31 – Led by 14 points from Colton Burchianti, 13 from Wesley Burchianti and 12 from Bryce Wright, Avella (3-11, 1-2) picked up a Section 1-A win. Julian Cordice scored 12 points and Amir Turner had 10 for Cornell (0-9, 0-2). McKenna Griffith, a freshman playing on the boys team, scored her first varsity points on a basket in the second quarter.

Baldwin 72, Norwin 48 – James Wesling scored 20 points and Nate Wesling added 19 to lead Baldwin (7-5, 2-1) past Norwin (7-4, 1-2) in Section 2-6A. Jackson Pons scored 16 and Justin Weaver had 13 for the Knights.

Beaver Falls 64, Freedom 27 – Isaiah Aeschbacher scored 21 points and Marshall Clerici added 11 for Beaver Falls (3-6, 2-2) in a Section 1-3A win over Freedom (1-11, 0-4).

Bethel Park 81, Connellsville 57 – Ben Guffey led with 15 points and Jack Bruckner and Shawn Davis each added 13 points to lead Bethel Park (8-3, 3-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Anthony Piasecki scored 16 points and Jayden McBride had 15 for Connellsville (0-13, 0-3). Michael Mathias scored 11 and Nick Brown had 10 for the Black Hawks.

Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Braddock Hills 62 – Shea Champine scored 40 points, including five 3-pointers, and Michael Vaughn added 11 to lead Bishop Canevin (10-0, 3-0) in Section 2-2A. Giontae Clemmons scored 33 and Benjamin Mayhew added 20 for Propel Braddock Hills (6-7, 2-1).

Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 53 – Zach Oliver scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jacob Patton had 17 to lead Blackhawk (7-4, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Adam Fernandez scored 20 points and Jared Astorino added 12 to for Ambridge (4-7, 1-3).

Brashear 51, Obama Academy 47 – Titus Gillett scored 16 points and Garett White and Trent Milner contributed 10 points apiece to help Brashear (5-7, 3-1) to a City League win. Torrien Perkins scored 14 and Seth Small added 11 for Obama Academy (4-6, 2-2

Burgettstown 73, Bentworth 58 – Zack Schrockman scored 23 points, Andrew Bredel had 19 and Caleb Russell added 14 to lead Burgettstown (5-6, 3-1) past Bentworth (7-5, 2-3) in a Section 4-2A win. Landon Urcho scored 26 points and Benjamin Hays and Christopher Harper each scored 10 points for the Bearcats.

Burrell 52, Keystone Oaks 40 – Macky Bennis scored 20 points and Tucker Bitar added 16 to lead Burrell (7-6) to a nonsection win. Kiandre Ford scored 12 and Clinton Robinson 11 for Keystone Oaks (5-7).

Butler 63, North Allegheny 50 – Braylon Littlejohn scored 18 points and Donovan Carney added 15 to help Butler (10-2, 2-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Ryan Porch had 12. Ty Iwanonkiw scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, for North Allegheny (4-6, 1-2). Joey Dopirak had 16.

Carlynton 65, Rochester 47 – Jayden McClure and Chase Jones each scored 16 points and Simon Schriver added 11 for Carlynton (8-4, 2-1) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (5-6, 2-1). Jerome Mullins led the Rams with 13 points.

Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59 – Dominic Colarusso scored 25 points, Aydan Adamson had 21 and Tyler Richmond added 16 for Carmichaels (8-5, 2-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Brennan Stewart scored 22 points and Keyshaun Thompson had 19 for Frazier (1-12, 0-4).

Deer Lakes 87, Apollo-Ridge 33 – Collin Rodgers scored 23 points and Billy Schaeffer added 12 for Deer Lakes (6-6, 3-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Apollo-Ridge (1-11, 0-5). Wayne Love had 11 and Nate Litrun 10 for the Lancers. Jake Mull had 17 and Cooper Gourley had 11 for the Vikings.

Derry 47, Valley 38 – Nate Papuga scored 18 points and Brady Angus added nine to lead Derry (6-5, 2-2) in Section 3-3A. Keyziyah Clay led Valley (2-11, 1-3) with 17 points.

Eden Christian 69, Propel Montour 10 – Ryan Merrick scored 14 points to lead 13 players who hit the scoresheet for Eden Christian (9-2, 3-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Danny Roberts scored 10 for Propel Montour (0-10, 0-3).

Fort Cherry 55, Chartiers-Houston 45 – Owen Norman scored 22 points and Matt Sieg had 15 to lead Fort Cherry (11-2, 4-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Chartiers-Houston (10-4, 4-1). Avery Molek led the Buccaneers with 19 points.

Geibel 93, Mapletown 66 – Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel (4-6, 2-1) with 36 points, Trevon White followed with 21 and Jeff Johnson added 20 in a Section 2-A win. Landan Stevenson scored 22 points, Jeremiah Mick had 18 and Cohen Stout added 12 for Mapletown (4-7, 1-2).

Hampton 63, Freeport 35 – Peter Kramer scored 19 points to lead Hampton (10-2, 3-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Braxton Eastly added 15 and Eric Weeks had 14 for the Talbots. Gavin Croney led Freeport (7-5, 0-3) with 10.

Harvest Academy 56, Cheswick Christian 40 – Stephen Boyce scored 24 points and Sam Smith added 12 to lead Harvest Academy to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Brady Rochkind and Joseph Rosio scored 10 each for Cheswick Christian.

Hempfield 46, Canon-McMillan 44 – Harry Sowers scored 19 points and Drew Gordon added 13 to lead Hempfield (5-7, 1-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Evan Morris had 15 and Eamon O’Donoghue had 13 for Canon-McMillan (3-9, 0-3).

Highlands 95, Greensburg Salem 28 – Cam Reigard scored 25 points, Jimmy Kunst had 21, Bradyn Foster added 12 and Jordyn Tavarez chipped in 10 for Highlands (9-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (4-8, 0-2). Rashad Canaday led the Golden Lions with seven points.

Imani Christian 110, Aquinas Academy 77 – Nate Brazil scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures for Imani Christian (5-5, 3-0) in a Section 3-A win. Virgil Hall and RJ Sledge had 17, Dame Givner and Avery Weasley added 16 and Alier Maluk scored 14 for Imani, which scored 30 points in both the first and third quarters. Vinnie Cugini led all scorers with 40 points for Aquinas Academy (11-1, 2-1). Josh Schlemmer had 15.

Jeannette 39, Clairton 34 – Giovanni Merola scored 16 points and Lonnie Greene had 10 to lead Jeannette (7-4, 2-2) in Section 3-2A. DaShawn Hines scored 12 for Clairton (6-5, 3-2).

Jefferson-Morgan 60, California 52 – Jordan Jacobs led with 15 points, Troy Wright had 14 and Houston Guseman added 12 to help Jefferson-Morgan (8-5, 2-1) past California (4-8, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Aidan Lowden led the Trojans with 21 points and Dom Martini had 11.

Knoch 62, Indiana 59 – Derek Lang scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Knoch (4-8, 2-0) past Indiana (5-7, 1-2) in Section 1-4A. Teegan Finucan added 14. Gavin Homer and Stanford Webb scored 17 for Indiana. Trevor Todd had 11.

Laurel 44, Sewickley Academy 42 – Laban Baker led with 15 points and Luca Santini added 10 to push Laurel (5-6, 2-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Sewickley Academy (2-8, 0-3). Nolan Donnelly scored 21 points and Colin Helbling had 11 for the Panthers.

Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 62 – Meleek Thomas scored 24 points and DeAndre Moye and Brandin Cummings each added 15 points to lead Lincoln Park (11-0, 4-0) past Hopewell (3-11, 0-5) in a Section 2-4A win. Zachary Kovell led the Vikings with 16 points and Zachary Gigliotti and Landon Fox each had 11.

Mars 49, South Fayette 48 – Tasso Sfanos scored 22 points and Ryan Ceh added 16 to lead Mars (8-2, 2-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Michael Plasko scored 19 and Elijah Hill had 15 for South Fayette (6-5, 0-3).

McKeesport 65, Penn-Trafford 59 – Lamont Perkins scored 20 points and Travarese Rowe added 13 to lead McKeesport (4-7, 2-1) in Section 3-5A. Shayne McGraw had 12 and Ja’Vonta Belton 10. Tyler Freas led Penn-Trafford (2-10, 0-3) with 15. Jason Sabol had 13.

Mohawk 66, Riverside 31 – Bobby Fadden led with 17 points, Deven Sudziak had 16 and Jay Wrona added 14 to lead Mohawk (11-1, 3-1) over Riverside (3-9, 1-2) in a Section 1-3A win.

Monessen 74, West Greene 47 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 26 points and Jaisean Blackman added 23 to lead Monessen (10-1, 3-0) in Section 2-A. Kaden Shields had 15, Lane Allison 14 and Parker Burns 13 for West Greene (2-10, 1-2).

Nazareth Prep 37, Winchester Thurston 32 – Kevin Mickens scored 14 points and Will Evans added 11 to push Nazareth Prep (4-6, 1-2) past Winchester Thurston (1-8, 3-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Mert Akdogen scored nine points for the Bears.

Neshannock 79, New Brighton 34 – David Kwiat scored 18 points, Jack Glies had 15 and Luciano DeLillo added 13 to lead Neshannock (8-3, 5-0) to a Section 1-3A win over New Brighton (2-9, 0-4).

North Hills 77, West Allegheny 45 – Royce Parham led with 25 points, Zach Pollaro added 19 and Eric James had 15 to lead North Hills (9-2, 3-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Brandon Bell scored 16 points and Justin Manns had 13 for West Allegheny (5-8, 0-3).

OLSH 53, South Park 26 – Rocco Spadafora scored 15 points and BJ Vaughn added 14 to lead OLSH (10-2, 4-0) in Section 2-3A. Bryson Kirschner had 12. Luke Scarff led South Park (4-6, 2-2) with 11 points.

Penn Hills 54, Shaler 46 – Robert Thomas scored 15 points and Daemar Kelly added 14 to push Penn Hills (7-2, 3-0) past Shaler (10-3, 2-1) in a Section 2-5A win. Brandon London scored 14 points and T.J. Belles had 11 for the Titans.

Plum 58, Woodland Hills 52 – Max Grice had 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead Plum (5-8, 1-2) past Woodland Hills (8-4, 1-2) in Section 2-5A. Plum went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line, including 8 for 8 in the final two minutes.

Pine-Richland 59, Seneca Valley 58 – Emery Moye scored 25 points and Owen Luellen added 14 to push Pine-Richland (3-8, 1-2) past Seneca Valley (4-7, 1-2) in a Section 1-6A win. Luke Lawson scored 18 points, Andrew Roy had 17 and Connor Oros added 15 for the Raiders.

Quaker Valley 59, Avonworth 39 – Joey Coyle scored 25 points and Dana Kromah and Noah Jordan added 10 points apiece to lead Quaker Valley (7-3, 3-0) past Avonworth (5-6, 1-2) in Section 4-4A.

Seton LaSalle 64, Brentwood 55 – Connor Spratt scored 24 points and Hayden Merchant added 17 to lead Seton LaSalle (3-7, 2-2) past Brentwood (4-9, 1-4) in a Section 2-3A win. Carter Betz scored 18 points and Talan Kammermeier had 14 for the Spartans.

Serra Catholic 82, Riverview 79 – Joey DeMoss scored 26 points and Isaiah Petty added 21 to help Serra Catholic (6-6, 3-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Pete Burke added 15 and Elijah Ward had 11. Nate Sprajcar scored 24 and Amberson Bauer added 21 for Riverview (9-3, 2-2). Jack Betler and Luke Migley had 12 and Ben Hower 10.

Shady Side Academy 78, Ligonier Valley 52 – Eli Teslovich and Ethan Salvia scored 24 points apiece to lead Shady Side Academy (8-3, 4-0) in Section 3-3A. Seamus Riordan added 13. Chet Dillam scored 22, hitting five 3-pointers, for Ligonier Valley (3-10, 2-3).

Shenango 70, South Side 44 – Braden Zeigler led with 24 points, Body McQuiston followed with 21 and Zach Herb added 11 to lead Shenango (8-2, 3-0) past South Side (3-9, 0-3) in a Section 1-2A win. Brody Almashy led the Rams with 11 points.

South Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 47 – Cameron Epps scored 18 points, Michael Michalski had 14 and Bryce Epps added 12 for South Allegheny (11-0, 3-0) in a Section 4-4A win. Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 16 points for West Mifflin (4-6, 1-2).

Springdale 69, Leechburg 65 – John Hughes scored 21 points and Mason Gent added 19 to help Springdale (6-7, 1-3) to a Section 3-2A win. Jackson Pribanic and Pat Wylly had 10 points apiece. Marcus Cleveland led Leechburg (5-8, 1-3) with 33 points. Tyler Foley had 13 and Owen McDermott added 10.

Steel Valley 86, Sto-Rox 47 – Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley (5-8, 3-2) with 51 points in a Section 2-3A win over Sto-Rox (3-7, 1-3). Josh Jenkins scored 17 points and Jaymont Green-Miller had 10 for the Vikings.

Summit Academy 66, St. Joseph 65 – Allen Grimes scored 29 points and Elijah Adams and Tayvone Bibbs each added 11 to push Summit Academy (6-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-A win. Jimmy Giannetta scored 34 points and Ethan Zale had 20 for St. Joseph (5-6, 0-2). KyRon Douglas had 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left to give Summit the winning margin.

Thomas Jefferson 61, Trinity 59 – Noah Prosser scored 20 points, Evan Berger followed with 17 and Brody Evans added 11 to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-4, 3-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Trinity (6-6, 1-2). Dante DeRubbo led the Hillers with 20 points.

Union 72, Western Beaver 38 – Lucas Stanley scored 22 points and Matt Stanley and Cam Taylor each added 11 points for Union (10-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-A win. Levi Grey scored 13 points and Xander LeFebvre had 10 for Western Beaver (7-6, 1-2).

Uniontown 85, Southmoreland 40 – Notorious Grooms scored 18 points, Calvin Winfrey had 13 and Bakari Wallace added 11 for Uniontown (12-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-4A win over Southmoreland (8-4, 1-2). Ronnie Collins led the Scotties with 12 points.

Yough 75, Mt. Pleasant 40 – Terek Crosby scored 34 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, leading Yough (6-7, 2-2) to a Section 4-3A victory. Yukon daniels had 16 points and Brayden Caletri added 12 for Mt. Pleasant (2-10, 1-3).

Girls basketball

Beth-Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37 – Lauren Brown led with 16 points, Callie Dorsey had 15 and Bailey Bernot added 11 for Beth-Center (3-9) in a nonsection win. Kayla Larkin scored 11 points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-12).

Connellsville 66, Southmoreland 25 – Ella Etling scored 16 points and Hillary Claycomb added 14 to lead Connellsville (3-10) to a nonsection win. Bailey Liska added 13 and Whitney Bobish 11. Reagan Carson led Southmoreland (1-12) with nine.

McKeesport 71, Thomas Jefferson 47 — Avionna Menifee and Madison Hertzler scored 13 points apiece and Rachael Manfredo added 10 to help McKeesport (11-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Laekyn Flinn scored 15 and Caraline Sommer had 10 for Thomas Jefferson (6-6, 1-3).

Neighborhood Academy 38, Calvary Christian 27 – Justice Irvin scored 32 points to lead Neighborhood Academy. Hannah Cramer led Calvary Christian with 25.

North Allegheny 64, Butler 47 – Jasmine Timmerson scored 21 points, Caroline Henderson had 15 and Lydia Betz added 11 to lead North Allegheny (6-3, 2-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Justine Forbes scored 19 and Amelia McMichael had 17 for Butler (6-7, 1-2).

Oakland Catholic 61, Penn-Trafford 43 – Halena Hill scored 22 points and Jillian Gallo added 18 to lead Oakland Catholic (11-2, 5-0) in Section 3-5A. Alexa Washington had 12. Olivia Pepple and Torrie DeStefano had 10 each for Penn-Trafford (9-2, 3-1).

Penn Hills 43, Plum 42 – Hannah Pugliese scored 27 points to lead Penn Hills (5-7, 2-3) past Plum (8-5, 2-2) in Section 1-5A.

Woodland Hills 61, Kiski Area 48 – Hope Hawkins and Jhalynn Wilson scored 17 to lead Woodland Hills (5-6, 3-1) in Section 1-5A. Cierra Guest had 10. Abbie Johns scored 14 and Cora Coleman had 11 for Kiski Area (4-9, 1-3).

Hockey

Kiski 4, Norwin 3 (OT) – Ethan Bombalski’s second goal of the game tied the score with six seconds left and Kyle Guido added the overtime winner as Kiski (10-3) rallied for a Class A win. Justin Gross also scored for Kiski. Dom Cerilli had two goals and an assist and Alex Thomas added a goal and an assist for Norwin (9-3-1).

North Catholic 5, Chartiers Valley 4 (OT) – Chaise Caldararo scored the winning goal in overtime and Brock Varley had two goals and an assist to lead North Catholic (9-3-1) to a Class A win. Ro Alessandro and Beckett Dunn also scored for the Trojans. Chris Deangelis and Romeo Isoldi scored twice for Chartiers Valley (2-8-1).

North Hills 5, McDowell 2 – Alec Feigel had two goals and an assist and Tony Kiger had a goal and an assist for North Hills (14-0) in a Class A win. Gino Heenan and Ty Turner scored for McDowell (9-3-1). Joey Spivak and Nathan Hazen also scored for North Hills.

Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 1 – Xavier Soloman had four goals and an assist and Garrett Rechtorik had a goal and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford (8-4) to a Class 2A win. Brayden Hardsock scored for Butler (2-13).

Wrestling

Ligonier Valley 36, Conemaugh Township 30 – Bruce Krieger (145), Lucas Krieger (215) and Logan Mulheren (285) recorded falls to lead Ligonier Valley (4-5) to a nonsection win over Conemaugh Township (4-4).