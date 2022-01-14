High school roundup for Jan. 14, 2022: Beaver’s Payton List hits 1,000-point mark

Friday, January 14, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List pulls down a rebound over Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington during the 2021 WPIAL Class 4A championship game.

Payton List had 25 points and surpassed the 1,000 mark for her career with a layup in the fourth quarter, leading Beaver (6-3, 3-1) to a 50-26 girls basketball victory over Quaker Valley (4-7, 2-4) in Section 2-4A win Thursday night.

Avonworth 54, Steel Valley 29 – Rebecca Goetz hit for 32 points and Maggie Goetz chipped in 12 to help No. 2 Avonworth (7-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Abby Tester scored 16 for Steel Valley (5-6, 4-2).

Beaver County Christian 44, Propel Montour 30 – Audrey Michalik scored 20 points to lead Beaver County Christian. Janai Green scored 25 for Propel Montour.

Belle Vernon 73, West Mifflin 44 – Presleigh Colditz (15), Jenna Dawson (12), Farrah Reader (11) and Tessa Rodriguez (10) scored in double figures for Belle Vernon (10-2, 5-0) in Section 3-4A. Tori Carr scored 11 and Addie Hilligsburg added 10 for West Mifflin (3-10, 2-4).

Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 41 – Emma Dziezgowski scored 28 points and Mary Boff added 13 to help Bethel Park (4-7, 3-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutsion had 18 and Julianna Borella 14 for Canon-McMillan (4-7, 0-5).

Bishop Canevin 65, Eden Christian 55 – Rachel Boehm and Ashley Lippold scored 17 points each to help Bishop Canevin (5-5, 1-2) win in Section 1-A. Emilia Johnson had 29 for No. 5 Eden Christian (6-4, 1-3) and sank six 3-pointers.

Blackhawk 79, Ambridge 13 – Quinn Borroni had 13 points, Alena Fusetti scored 11 and Jillian Mannarino and Maddie Syka netted 10 apiece for No. 1 Blackhawk (10-0, 5-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-10, 0-5).

Burgettstown 50, Carlynton 17 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 15 points and Madeline Newark and Jill Frazier contributed 12 each for No. 3 Burgettstown (10-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Kendall Kline led Carlynton (3-6, 0-3) with nine.

Carmichaels 51, Frazier 46 – Sophia Zalar had 26 points and Megan Voithofer contributed 14 points to help Carmichaels (3-7, 1-3) top Frazier (2-7, 0-3) in Section 2-2A. Eliza Newcomer had 16 points for the Commodores.

Connellsville 73, Uniontown 48 – Nevaeh Hamborsky scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures for Connellsville (3-8, 1-3) in Section 3-5A. Mallory Orndorff had 15, Maddy Kinneer 14, Whitney Bobish 11 and Hillary Claycomb 10. Miya Harris had 19 and Summer Hawk 11 for Uniontown (5-6, 2-3).

Deer Lakes 56, Valley 23 – Reese Hasley scored 19 points and Lydia Guthrie added 13 to lead Deer Lakes (4-7, 2-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Valley (1-8, 0-3).

Derry 44, Burrell 41 – Tiana Moracco scored 28 points to move within three of 1,000 for her career, leading Derry (6-5, 3-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Burrell (1-11, 1-4).

Elizabeth Forward 79, Ligonier Valley 40 – Haven Briggs scored 16 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (10-2, 4-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Bailie Brinson added 12 and Joselyn Dawson had 10. Lyla Barr scored 10 and Abby Painter and Madison Marinchak had nine each for Ligonier Valley (0-11, 0-5). The win was the 100th in Warriors coach Krystal Gibbs’ coaching career.

Fort Cherry 67, Northgate 16 – Raney Staub scored 21 points and Dana Sinatra had 17 as Fort Cherry (9-3, 3-1) defeated Northgate (1-9, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Freedom 47, Ellwood City 34 – Shaye Bailey and Renae Mohrbacher had 18 points each for No. 4 Freedom (7-3, 4-1) in a Section 1-3A triumph. Kyla Servick scored 13 and Claire Noble had 10 for Ellwood City (3-7, 1-3).

Hampton 49, Indiana 37 – Sophie Kelly had 24 points Meghan Murray scored 13 to propel Hampton (10-1, 3-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Katie Kovalchick led No. 5 Indiana (7-3, 4-1) with 16 points.

Highlands 53, Freeport 41 – The Golden Rams used a 24-9 advantage in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A victory. Kate Myers had 17 points for No. 2 Highlands (9-2, 4-1) and Kalleigh Nerone scored 13. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (3-4, 2-2) with 14 points. Ava Soilis had 11.

Hopewell 54, Central Valley 38 – Lauryn Speicher had 24 points and Marlee Mancini added 11 points to push Hopewell (4-6, 3-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Paige Elmer had 11 points for Central Valley (4-6, 3-2).

Latrobe 63, Gateway 35 – Elle Snyder scored 17 points and Anna Rafferty added 14 to lead Latrobe (8-2, 4-0) to a Section 4-5A victory. Camille Dominick had 11 and Emma Blair 10. Marina Grado led Gateway (1-6, 1-3) with 13 points.

Laurel 50, Riverside 21 – Johnna Hill had 11 points and Laurel (6-5, 3-2) earned a Section 1-3A win. Delana Fox scored 10 points for Riverside (0-9, 0-5).

Mars 43, Kiski Area 31 – Led by 16 points from Ava Black, 15 from Vita Vargo and 10 from Alexa McDole, Mars (10-2, 4-1) picked up a Section 2-5A win. Abigail Johns and Cora Coleman scored nine each for Kiski Area (5-7, 1-4).

Monessen 58, Mapletown 26 – Mercedes Majors hit for 22 points to power Monessen (7-3, 3-1) to a Section 2-A victory. Krista Wilson led Mapletown (5-6, 1-3) with nine points.

Montour 55, New Castle 40 – Raegan Kadlecik scored 24 points to lead Montour (8-2, 4-1) past New Castle (4-6, 1-5) in Section 2-4A. Jordyn Wolfe added 15 points for the Spartans. Raegan Hudson had 12 points for the Red Hurricane.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Peters Township 40 – Ashleigh Connor scored 34 points, including nine 3-pointers, and accounted for all 17 of her team’s points in the fourth quarter to lead No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (12-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Journey Thompson led Peters Township (6-7, 2-3) with 16 points.

Neshannock 71, Aliquippa 32 – Mairan Haggerty scored 23 points and Neleh Nogay added 19 to lead No. 1 Neshannock (11-1, 4-0) past Aliquippa (2-7, 1-3) in Section 1-2A. Aaralyn Nogay had 14 and Meghan Pallerino 10.

North Allegheny 57, Seneca Valley 41 – Cam Phillips had 13 points and Jasmine Timmerson scored 11 to help No. 1 North Allegheny (10-0, 6-0) win its 20th consecutive game in a Section 1-6A victory. Olivia West scored 25 points for No. 5 Seneca Valley (7-5, 4-2).

North Catholic 62, Beaver Falls 26 – Alayna Rocco scored 22 points and connected on six 3-pointers for No. 1 North Catholic (9-3, 6-0) in a Section 1-3A victory over Beaver Falls (2-6, 1-3). Dacia Lewandowski added 14 points for the Trojanettes.

Norwin 56, Butler 34 – Maggie Race scored 15 points and Lauren Palangio finished with 12 to help No. 4 Norwin (8-3, 5-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Maisy Gibson scored 11 for Butler (7-5, 3-3).

Oakland Catholic 52, West Allegheny 26 – Led by 13 points from Halena Hill and 11 from Maura Schorr, Oakland Catholic (7-4, 1-3) picked up a Section 1-5A win. Olivia Hellman led West Allegheny (6-7, 0-4) with seven.

OLSH 60, South Side 29 – Emily Schuck scored 18 points and Kyleigh Nagy added 10 to help OLSH (7-4, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Savannah Bailey led South Side (7-4, 1-3) with 11.

Penn-Trafford 38, Shaler 28 – Olivia Pepple had 14 points and Maura Suman scored 10 to lead Penn-Trafford (6-5, 4-2) past Shaler (4-8, 1-5) in Section 1-6A. Haley Kostorick had 12 points for the Titans.

Pine-Richland 60, North Hills 28 – Led by 16 points from Gianna Reighard, 15 from Madison Zavasky and 13 from MJ Laird, Pine-Richland (3-9, 1-5) picked up a Section 1-6A win. Darby West scored 10 for North Hills (0-12, 0-6).

Plum 44, Yough 36 – Megan Marston scored 16 points to lift Plum (4-7) to a nonsection win. Pascale Olzeck added 12 and Dannika Susko 10. Autumn Matthews led Yough (3-9) with 17.

Ringgold 42, Laurel Highlands 32 – Kirra Gerard scored 16 points to lead Ringgold (5-6, 2-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Aareanna Griffith scored 16 and Aynanna Sumpter had 12 for Laurel Highlands (0-14, 0-5).

Riverview 31, Leechburg 17 – Lola Abraham scored 13 points and Gina Volpe had 12 to lead Riverview (2-9, 1-2) to a Section 3-A win. Maddie Mastalerz scored six points for Leechburg (0-9, 0-1).

Rochester 55, Mohawk 48 – Corynne Hauser scored 25 points to power Class A No. 1 Rochester (8-2) past Mohawk (3-9) in a nonsection matchup. MeKenzie Robison had 16 and Aleaya Mercier added 10.

Seton LaSalle 69, Beth-Center 14 – No. 5 Seton LaSalle (9-3, 4-0) opened up a 31-1 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 2-2A win. Mallory Daly (24), Kyliegh Donnelly (18) and Ava Dursi (13) finished in double figures for the Rebels. Julia Ogradowski had 12 points for Beth-Center (1-8, 0-3).

Serra Catholic 67, California 13 – Chloe Pordash scored 20 points to lead No. 2 Serra Catholic (10-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Sammi Currie and Cate Clarke had 11 apiece and Rylee Allebach added 10. Rakiyah Porter led California (7-5, 2-2) with six.

South Fayette 70, Lincoln Park 20 – Led by 15 points from Maddie Webber, 13 from Mia Webber and 10 from Ava Leroux, South Fayette (10-2, 3-1) beat Lincoln Park (6-4, 1-3) in Section 1-5A.

South Park 76, Bentworth 12 – Maddie Graham poured in 17 points, Nora Ozimek had 16 and Maya Wertelet scored 10 for No. 3 South Park (9-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Bentworth (3-8, 1-4).

Sto-Rox 34, Chartiers-Houston 32 – Sto-Rox (4-3, 3-0) had a 25-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Chartiers-Houston (6-7, 1-3) outscored them 11-2 to send the game to overtime. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox to a victory with a game-high 21 points in the Section 3-2A game.

Trinity 56, Albert Gallatin 42 – Alyssa Clutter scored 10 points to lead No. 3 Trinity (10-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Courtlyn Turner scored 14 for Albert Gallatin (6-3, 1-2).

Union 54, Cornell 11 – Elise Booker scored 13 points and Kelly Cleaver had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 Union (10-0, 3-0) past Cornell (6-5, 0-3) in Section 1-A.

Waynesburg 53, McGuffey 15 – Kaley Rohanna had 27 points and sank five 3-pointers to lead No. 5 Waynesburg (8-3, 4-1) in Section 2-3A. Taylor Schumacher scored nine for McGuffey (5-7, 1-4).

Boys basketball

Sto-Rox 75, Chartiers-Houston 35 – Led by 15 points from Corey Simmons, 13 from Jaymar Pearson, 12 from Josh Jenkins and 11 from Jaymont Green-Miller, No. 5 Sto-Rox (7-2, 3-1) won in Section 2-2A. Lucas Myers and Jake Mele scored nine each for Chartiers-Houston (5-8, 2-2).

Hockey

Cathedral Prep 2, Bethel Park 1 (SO) – Brayden Sprickman scored the tying goal in the second period and Devon Dovichow made 28 saves to lead Cathedral Prep (2-8-1) to a shootout win in Class 3A. Colin Nebel scored for Bethel Park (7-6-1).

Connellsville 11, Central Valley 4 – Ian Zerecheck had a hat trick and Connellsville (5-8) earned a Class B victory. Maxwell Sokol and Gavin O’Brien had two goals each for the Falcons. Jake Essey recorded a hat trick for Central Valley (0-10).

Freeport 2, Blackhawk 1 – Paul Zecca scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Freeport (5-7) to a Class a victory. Joey Liput also scored for Freeport. Owen Keister scored for Blackhawk (1-10-1).

Morgantown 8, Trinity 5 – Adonte Shepard had a hat trick and Ty Edgerton and Emerson Wilson each had a goal and two assists for Morgantown (5-5-1) in a Class b win. Blaise Betz and Jack Gordan scored two goals apiece for Trinity (1-10).

Seneca Valley 2, Baldwin 1 – Andrew Davis scored a pair of first-period goals and Jonathan Nichols made 24 saves to lead Seneca Valley (8-5) to a Class 3A win. Trevor Belak scored and Eddie Nowicki made 36 saves for Baldwin (7-4-3).