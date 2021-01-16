High school roundup for Jan. 15, 2021: Seneca Valley knocks off No. 2 Butler

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Seneca Valley’s Cole Brooks scored 29 points against Butler on Friday night.

Cole Brooks scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help Seneca Valley knock off No. 2 Butler in Section 1-6A boys basketball Friday night.

Connor Lyczek went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and scored 26 points for Seneca Valley (3-2, 2-1), which made 18 of 19 foul shots in the game.

Devin Carney scored a game-high 33 points, including four 3-pointers, for Butler (2-1, 0-1). Raine Gratzmiller added 17 points.

Albert Gallatin 65, Connellsville 48 – Nate English had 20 points to lead four players in double figures for Albert Gallatin (2-1, 2-1) in Section 1-5A. A.J. Blyden had 14 and Dylan Shea and Ja’Shir Kean each scored 13. Josh Marietta had 11 and Braydon Stillwagon 10 for Connellsville (0-1, 0-1).

Aliquippa 62, Seton LaSalle 40 – Deandre Moye scored 24 points and Ty Crocker added 13 to lead No. 3 Aliquippa (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Emmett Harris led Seton LaSalle (1-2, 0-1) with 16 points.

Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 58 — Jake Fello led four Vikings players in double figures with 25 points in a season-opening Section 3-3A victory over the Wildcats. Klay Fitzroy and Keighton Reese each added 16 points, while Dom Reiter scored 11. As a team, Apollo-Ridge (1-0, 1-0) sank 11 3-pointers. Amaryeh Lucky fronted East Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) with 24 points, and Mike Smith and Jabari Locke each added 10.

Aquinas Academy 71, Propel Andrew Street 38 – Vinnie Cugini, the WPIAL’s leading scorer last season, hit for 41 points to lead Aquinas Academy (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win. Connerin Edmunds scored 19 for Propel Andrew Street (0-3, 0-2).

Avonworth 75, Freedom 32 – Andrew Gannon had 27 points and 11 rebounds, his second straight double-double, to lead Avonworth (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Freedom (0-3, 0-2). Jordan Kolenda added 11 points.

Beaver Falls 55, Ellwood City 52 – Mike Conley scored 17 points, Xaviere Collins added 16, and Beaver Falls (2-1, 2-1) used a 21-7 run in the second quarter to pull away in Section 1-3A. Steve Antuono had 23 points and Alexander Roth 19 for Ellwood City (2-2, 1-2).

Bishop Canevin 99, Avella 48 – Jaden Gales poured in 25 points and Mark Ingold added 18 to carry No. 1 Bishop Canevin (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Gabe Lis had 14 points for Avella (1-2, 1-1).

Brentwood 50, Beth-Center 30 – Chase Rosing scored 15 points to help Brentwood (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A victory. Cameron Palmer led Beth-Center (2-1, 0-1) with 11 points.

Carlynton 54, Burgettstown 25 – Austin Milliner scored 15 points and Khalil Kerr contributed 13 to lead Carlynton (3-0, 2-0) past Burgettstown (0-5, 0-4) in Section 2-2A.

Chartiers Valley 70, Moon 39 – Brayden Reynolds scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Chartiers Valley (6-0, 2-0) in Section 2-5A. Garrett Alauzen and Joey Zajicek had 12 and Frank Dervanik 11. Braylon Johnson led Moon (0-4, 0-2) with 12 points.

Eden Christian 47, Imani Christian 43 – Led by 17 points from Elijah Manges and 15 from Malachi Manges, Eden Christian (3-0, 2-0) won in Section 3-A. Aiden Betsill had 15 and Amari Wesley 12 for Imani Christian (1-1, 1-1).

Elizabeth Forward 61, Uniontown 42 – Zach Boys scored 10 point as Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-0) claimed a Section 3-4A win. Brian Sykes led Uniontown (0-3, 0-2) with 15 points.

Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 73 (2OT) — Caden Smith scored 25 points to help Franklin Regional rally from 12 points down after three quarters in Section 3-5A. Luke Kimmich added 19 and Kadyn Hannah 18 for Franklin Regional (2-1, 2-0). Brison Kisan led McKeesport (2-2, 0-2) with 19 points.

Gateway 84, Latrobe 61 — Will Kromka and Ryan Greggerson scored 19 points apiece to lead Gateway (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-5A win over Latrobe (1-3, 1-2).

Hampton 42, Indiana 30 – Matt DeMatteo and Eric Weeks scored eight points apiece to lead Hampton (1-2, 1-1) in Section 4-5A. Jack Fischer and Hunter Martin had nine each for Indiana (0-2, 0-1).

Laurel Highlands 62, West Mifflin 35 – Brandon Davis scored 19 points and Rodney Gallagher added 13 as No. 5 Laurel Highlands (2-1, 2-0) broke open a close game in the third quarter in Section 1-5A. Keondre DeShields added 12. Mekhi Scott had 14 points and Shai Newby 10 for West Mifflin (2-1, 0-1).

Leechburg 72, Valley 69 — The Blue Devils (1-1) had three players in double figures, led by 31 points from Braylan Lovelace, in a nonsection victory over Valley (0-2). The Vikings led by two at the end of the third quarter, but Leechburg used a 25-17 fourth quarter to earn the victory. Eli Rich and Dylan Cook added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win. Rich also had seven rebounds. Valley’s Ben Aftanas matched Lovelace with 31 points, 21 coming on seven 3-pointers. Thomas Albert, Adisun Jackson and Shane Demharter each added 12 points for the Vikings.

Monessen 49, Carmichaels 36 – Kiantae Robinson scored 16 points and Kody Kuhns added 12 to help Monessen (3-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A victory. Christopher Barrish had 16 points for Carmichaels (1-2, 0-2). Mike Stewart added 10.

Mt. Pleasant 66, Southmoreland 40 – Nate Kubasky scored 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Jonas King added 18. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (0-3, 0-2) with 19 points.

North Allegheny 83, Pine-Richland 77 (OT) – Greg Habib scored 23 points and Matt McDonough added 17 as No. 5 North Allegheny (3-1, 3-0), down 11 points at the end of the third quarter, outscored Pine-Richland 40-23 in the fourth quarter and overtime in Section 1-6A. Robby Jones had 15. Joey Petcash and Andy Swartout had 13 apiece for Pine-Richland (1-2, 0-2).

North Catholic 83, Freeport 57 – Led by a game-high 26 points from Andrew Ammerman, North Catholic earned a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (0-1, 0-1). Kyle Tipinski contributed 15 points for the Trojans (4-1, 3-0). Max Rottmann had 14 points and Owen DeGregorio scored 11. Conner Holloway led Freeport with 18 points and Vinnie Clark and Ben Lane scored 10 apiece.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 76, Riverview 31 — OLSH (4-0, 3-0) raced out to a 30-3 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 1-2A win. Dante Spadafora scored 26 points. Micah Black led Riverview (0-4, 0-3) with seven.

Peters Township 72, Baldwin 55 – Aaron Brula scored 13 points to lead nine Peters Township (1-3, 1-1) on the scoresheet in a Section 2-6A win over Badlwin (1-3, 1-2). Julian Masco and Jacob Macosko had 11 each.

Quaker Valley 57, Beaver 26 – Markus Frank scored 19 points and Adou Thiero added 17 to lift No. 4 Quaker Valley (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A victory. Charlie Higgs and Tyler Ziggas had 10 points each for Beaver (0-4, 0-2).

Riverside 48, Mohawk 42 – Madden Boehm scored 15 points and Sean Falk added 11 to help Riverside (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Jackson Miller had 16 for Mohawk (0-3, 0-3).

Serra Catholic 78, Propel Braddock Hills 72 – Elijah Ward hit for 31 points and Mark Thomas added 24 to lead Serra Catholic (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-2A victory. C.J. Johnson scored 21 points and Giontae Clemmons added 12 for Propel Braddock Hills (1-3, 0-3).

Sewickley Academy 47, Shenango 45 (2OT) – Max Belt scored 23 points and George Zheng added 15 as No. 5 Sewickley Academy (3-1, 1-1) pulled out a Section 1-2A victory in double overtime. Belt and Zheng combined to go 14 for 17 from the free-throw line. Brody McQuiston scored 16 points for Shenango (4-3, 1-2).

Springdale 78, South Side 51 — Logan Dexter had a game-high 27 points and Demetri Fritch added 25 to help the Dynamos (3-1, 1-1) cruise past South Side (3-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-2A game. Ben Myford scored 11 points for Springdale.

Sto-Rox 71, Chartiers-Houston 43 – Jaymont Green-Miller scored 20 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to lead No. 4 Sto-Rox (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Josh Jenkins added 18 points, Corey Simmons 14 and Drevon Ross-Miller 12. Lucas Myers led Chartiers-Houston (1-2, 1-1) with 15 points. Ahlijah Vaden added 10.

Thomas Jefferson 47, Bethel Park 37 – Jake Pugh scored 10 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 0-1) to a nonsection win. Dolan Waldo had 14 for Bethel Park (0-2, 0-1).

Trinity 68, West Allegheny 60 – Mike Dunn scored 19 points and Ben Hardy added 13 to carry Trinity (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Connor Roberts and Kyle Fetchko had 10 apiece. Scott Bilovus led West Allegheny (0-3, 0-3) with 22 points.

Upper St. Clair 51, Canon-McMillan 43 – Luke Gensler scored 14 points and Ethan Dahlem added 11 to lead No. 1 Upper St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-2).

Winchester Thurston 65, Jeannette 60 – Jackson Juzang scored 26 points and Lance Nicholls added 19 as Winchester Thurston (2-1, 2-1) rallied from 12 points down at halftime for a Section 3-2A win. Keith Rockmore led No. 3 Jeannette (1-1, 1-1) with 28 points, including four 3-pointers.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 58, Washington 33 – Liz Murtha scored 17 points and Bryn Bezjak added 15 to help Albert Gallatin (3-1, 1-1) to a nonsection win over Washington (1-3, 0-1). Gianna Michaux had 11.

Avella 46, Bentworth 22 – Katie Dryer scored 13 points and Hannah Brownlee had 11 to lead Avella (2-1, 1-1) to a nonsection win over Bentworth (0-4, 0-2).

Hampton 55, Peters Township 49 – Behind 21 points from Kayla Hoehler and 18 from Sophia Kelly, Hampton (3-1, 1-1) won a nonsection matchup. Jordan Bisignani had 16 points and Journey Thompson 13 for Peters Township (0-4, 0-1).

Latrobe 51, Gateway 47 – Rachel Ridilla scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Latrobe (3-0, 3-0) rallied from seven points down at the half for a Section 4-5A victory. Emma Blair added 14 points. Dynasty Shegog led Gateway (0-3, 0-3) with 16 points.

Mt. Lebanon 53, Woodland Hills 33 – Ashleigh Connor scored 18 points and Reagan Murdoch chipped in 15 to lead Bethel Park (1-1, 0-1) in a nonsection matchup of ranked teams. Kayla Walter led Woodland Hills (0-3, 0-2) with 10 points. Mt. Lebanon is No. 3 in Class 6A. Woodland Hills is No. 3 in Class 5A.

Serra Catholic 51, Yough 21 – Chloe Pordash scored 15 points and Rylee Campbell added 11 to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (2-0, 1-0) to a nonsection win. Kaylynn Odelli led Yough (0-2, 0-1) with nine.

Shenango 60, Wilmington 25 – Janie Natale scored 16 points and Kelly Cleaver had 10 to help Shenango (5-2, 1-1) to a nonsection win. Kylee Rubin and Kassidy Peters scored nine points apiece.

Thomas Jefferson 44, Southmoreland 36 – Graci Fairman scoffed 19 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 1-0) in a nonsection matchup of ranked teams. Olivia Cernuto had 13 points and Delaynie Morvosh 12 for Southmoreland (3-1, 2-0). Thomas Jefferson, which held an 18-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, is No. 5 in Class 5A. Southmoreland is No. 1 in Class 4A.

OLSH 56, New Brighton 14 – Kaleigh Costantino scored 11 points and Addy Valdez contributed 10 as No. 3 OLSH (4-0, 4-0) defeated New Brighton (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-2A.

West Greene 60, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Brooke Barner scored 13 points and Katie Lampe added 12 to lead No. 2 West Greene (1-2, 1-0) past Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-2) in Section 1-A.

West Shamokin 63, Highlands 27 – Sophie Fusaro scored a game-best 25 points and added six rebounds as the Wolves (4-0) topped the Golden Rams (1-4) in a nonsection game. West Shamokin also got 16 points from Lydia McIlwain and eight points and 15 rebounds from Lily Jordan. Kalleigh Nerrone scored 11 points to lead Highlands, while Jocelyn Bielak added eight.

Wrestling

Greensburg Salem 39, Derry 27 – Christian McChesney, Caleb Chismar and Seth Parsley won the final three bouts, the last two by fall, to lead Greensburg Salem to a nonsection win. Cody Kaufman, Trevor Swartz and Luke Willett also had pins for Greensburg Salem. Eric Catone and Charles Banks won by fall for Derry.

Beth-Center 39, Bentworth 21 – Tyler Fisher, Kyle McCollum and Tyler Debnar won by fall to lead Beth-Center to a Section 1B-AA win. Chris Vargo and Vitali Daniels had pins for Bentworth.

Boys swimming

East Allegheny 48, Highlands 30 — Luke Vunora won the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle, and Aiden Ochoa placed first in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly, for Highlands (0-1, 0-1).

Girls swimming

East Allegheny 67, Highlands 45 — Abby Watts earned a win in 50 freestyle for Highlands (0-1, 0-1).

Boys bowling

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0 — Mark Livingston bowled 257 in each of the first two games and had a 749 series for Freeport. Aidan Dehnert had a 549 series for the Spartans.

Girls bowling

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0 — Julia Cummings rolled a 656 series, including a 226 high game, helping Freeport earn a win over St. Joseph.