High school roundup for Jan. 16, 2023: North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco hits 1,000-point mark

By:

Monday, January 16, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco brings the ball upcourt against Greensburg Salem on Jan. 5.

Alayna Rocco scored 17 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career, as North Catholic defeated Knoch, 56-38, in Section 1-4A girls basketball Monday night.

Anna Waskiewicz led North Catholic (11-3, 6-0) with 18 points and Tori Drevna added 13. Hattie McGraw scored 12 and Naturelle Ewing had 10 for Knoch (8-5, 4-2).

Armstrong 56, Franklin Regional 28 – Emma Paul led Armstrong (12-2) with 22 points and Kyla Fitzgerald added 18 in a nonsection win. Sarah Penrod scored nine points for Franklin Regional (5-8).

Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 35 – Becca Goetz scored 20 points and Greta O’Brien added 19 to lead Avonworth (9-5, 4-1) past Seton LaSalle (8-6, 2-3) in Section 2-3A.

Blackhawk 46, Beaver 26 – Aleena Fusetti scored 15 points and Quinn Boronni added 14 to lead Blackhawk (13-0, 5-0) past Beaver (10-4, 3-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Chloe List led the Bobcats with 14 points.

Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 19 – Kaitlyn Nease led with 20 points, Christianity Bartley had 16 and Addie Cairns added 12 for Burgettstown (11-4, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Carlynton (6-8, 2-3). Sky Brown led the Cougars with eight points.

Burrell 49, Deer Lakes 19 – Emily Wojtczak scored 13 points to lead Burrell (8-9, 2-3) to a Section 3-3A win over Deer Lakes (4-11, 2-3).

Butler 65, Pine-Richland 61 – Amelia McMichael hit for 33 points and Justine Forbes added 18 to help Butler (8-7, 3-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Sarah Pifer scored 21 points and Madison Zavasky had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Pine-Richland (6-7, 2-3). Catherine Gentile added 17.

Chartiers-Houston 45, Carmichaels 30 – Ella Richey scored 11 points for Chartiers-Houston (9-6, 5-1) in a Section 4-2A win over Carmichaels (5-10, 3-3). Sophia Zalar scored 13 points for the Mighty Mikes.

Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45 – Kaelynn Settles scored 15 points, Alyssa Terza had 11 and Chloe Zombek added 10 for Elizabeth Forward (11-4, 6-0) in a Section 3-4A win over West Mifflin (6-7, 4-2). Savaughn Wimbs scored 18 points and Emily Beck had 11 for the Titans.

Fort Cherry 73, Sto-Rox 29 – Raney Staub scored 17 points and Za’layah Edwards added 10 to lead Fort Cherry (9-6, 3-2) to a Section 2-2A win over Sto-Rox (3-8, 1-4). Alana Enerhardt led the Vikings with 14 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Winchester Thurston 41 – Mya Morgan scored 19 points, Erica Gribble had 18 and Avery Davis added 10 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2, 6-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Sky Still scored 14 points for Winchester Thurston (6-6, 3-3).

Greensburg Salem 40, Freeport 29 – Ashlan Price scored 12 points and Gia Rosensteel hit three 3-pointers during a 16-6 run in the third quarter for Greensburg Salem (10-4, 3-3) in a Section 1-4A win. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (6-10, 2-4) with 13 points.

Hampton 63, North Hills 42 – Meghan Murray scored 26 points and Kat Milon had 21 to lead Hampton (10-5, 4-2) past North Hills (4-10, 0-6) in a Section 2-5A win. Gianna Sturdivant scored 11 points for North Hills.

Highlands 73, Valley 32 – Katelyn Myers scored 21 points, all in the first half, to lead Highlands (9-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-4A victory over Valley (2-13, 0-6). Jocelyn Bielak added 13 and Kalleigh Nerone had 10 for the Golden Rams.

Hopewell 59, Ambridge 15 – Lauryn Speicher scored 21 points to lead Hopewell (6-7, 2-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Alivea Bupp led Ambridge (1-14, 0-5) with six.

Indiana 67, Plum 37 – Katie Kovalchick scored a career-high 28 points and Bella Antonacci and Eve Fiala added 12 each to lead Indiana (10-4, 6-0) past Plum (9-6, 3-3) in Section 1-5A.

Keystone Oaks 63, East Allegheny 22 – Alayna Wagner scored 15 points, Francesca Pacak had 13 and Bailey Rieg added 11 for Keystone Oaks (11-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Ronniya Lawrence scored 12 points for East Allegheny (3-9, 0-5).

Laurel 57, Ellwood City 39 – Johnna Hill led with 17 points, Joselynn Fortuna added 13 and Regan Atkins had 12 for Laurel (13-1, 5-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Delaney Sturgeon scored 11 points for Ellwood City (5-8, 1-4).

Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 44 – Miya Harris scored 21 points and Essence Davis and Ayrianna Sumpter added 10 points each to push Laurel Highlands (8-6, 3-3) past Ringgold (4-10, 2-4) in a Section 3-4A win. Abbey Whaley scored 21 points and Angelina Massey had 13 for the Rams.

Leechburg 45, Jeannette 38 – Adalyn Zanotto led Leechburg (4-9, 2-2) with 20 points and Olivia Vigna added nine in a Section 3-A win. Venicia Vignoli scored 11 points for Jeannette (1-13, 1-3).

Mars 70, New Castle 25 – Alexis Cashdollar led Mars (11-2, 6-0) with 15 points, Vita Vargo had 12 and Olivia Donnelly added 11 in a Section 2-5A win. Rihanna Boice scored 13 points for New Castle (4-9, 1-5).

McGuffey 50, Charleroi 44 – Lexi Ewig led with 15 points, Madison Gaso had 12 and Taylor Schumacher added 10 to push McGuffey (11-5, 2-3) past Charleroi (8-6, 3-2) in a Section 4-3A win. Bella Carroto led the Cougars with 21 points.

Mohawk 53, Riverside 16 – Erynne Capablo scored 12 points to lead Mohawk (10-6, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (3-8, 1-4).

Monessen 59, Avella 49 – Madison Johnson scored 16 points and Na’Jaziah Carter added 10 to lead Monessen (8-4, 4-1) past Avella (7-8, 2-3) in a Section 2-A win. Katie Dryer scored 21 points and Ava Frank had 13 for the Eagles.

Montour 52, Moon 29 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 22 points and Jaedin Griggs added 10 to lead Montour (4-9, 2-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Jaedin Griggs led Moon (4-8, 0-5) with 10 points.

Mt. Lebanon 43, Chartiers Valley 32 – Payton Collins scored 18 points and Jenny Smith had 12 to push Mt. Lebanon (11-4, 5-1) past Chartiers Valley (7-5, 3-3) in a Section 2-6A win. Lilah Turnbull led the Colts with 11 points.

Norwin 52, Seneca Valley 21 – Bailey Snowberger scored 12 points to lead Norwin (13-1, 5-0) past Seneca Valley (3-11, 0-5) in Section 1-6A.

OLSH 53, South Allegheny 28 – Mia Grisafi scored 17 points and Kyleigh Nagy added 11 for OLSH (10-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (7-8, 1-4). Lena Cortazzo scored 16 points for the Gladiators.

Propel Montour 48, Redeemer Lutheran 28 – Janai Green scored 23 points to pace Propel Montour. Anika Vanusky scored 10 for Redeemer Lutheran.

Quaker Valley 51, Central Valley 36 – Shannon Von Kaenel scored 15 points and Oumou Thiero had 10 to lead Quaker Valley (10-5, 4-1) past Central Valley (5-8, 1-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Dakota DeAngelo and Nyah Hayes scored 10 points each for the Warriors.

Serra Catholic 49, Ellis School 18 – Brianna Battles scored 16 points to lead Serra Catholic (9-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Ellis School (4-9, 1-4).

Shenango 54, Sewickley Academy 28 – Emily Fedrizzi led Shenango (11-4, 5-1) with 23 points and Kylee Rubin added 10 in a Section 1-2A win. Libby Eannarino scored 17 points for Sewickley Academy (5-8, 1-5).

South Fayette 74, West Allegheny 25 – Lainey Yater led with 13 points, Ava Leroux followed with 12 and Maddie Maddie Webber added 11 for South Fayette (13-2, 5-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Olivia Ginocchi and Ella Smith each scored seven points for West Allegheny (5-9, 1-4).

South Park 48, Yough 34 – Maddie Graham scored 13 points to lead South Park (6-8, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Laney Gerdich, Autumn Matthews and Hailey Bock each scored nine for Yough (6-8, 3-2).

Springdale 58, Steel Valley 41 – Ashlyn Ferderbar led with 20 points and Grace Gent added 16 to lead Springdale (4-8, 1-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Kelsey Snyder scored 21 points for Steel Valley (0-13, 0-6).

St. Joseph 54, Riverview 15 – Anna Kreinbrook had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Joseph (10-2, 3-0) past Riverview (7-7, 3-1) to take sole possession of first place in Section 3-A. Gia Richter and Julie Spinelli each added 11 points for the Spartans. Lily Bauer scored seven for the Raiders.

Thomas Jefferson 66, Connellsville 40 – Laekyn Flinn and Riley McCabe scored 22 points each to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-7, 2-4) in Section 3-5A. Abby Atkinson added 10. Hillary Claycomb and Ella Etling had 10 each for Connellsville (3-12, 0-6).

Uniontown 42, Southmoreland 40 – Akira Dade scored 18 points to lead Uniontown (1-13, 1-5) to its first win in Section 3-4A. Maddie Moore scored 22 for Southmoreland (1-14, 0-6).

Washington 71, Beth-Center 43 – Olivia Woods hit for 27 points and Kaprice Johnson added 16 to help Washington (10-4, 6-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Callie Dorsey led Beth-Center (3-11, 0-6) with 15 points.

Hockey

Deer Lakes 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 – AJ Schaaf had a hat trick and Shawn McIntyre added a goal and three assists for Deer Lakes (12-1) in a Varsity D2 win. RJ Noullet had a goal and two assists and Zachary Nacey a goal and an assist. Rhys Medved scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (6-7).

Hempfield 4, Butler 3 (OT) – Nick Bruno and Nino Dipietro scored in the final two minutes of regulation and Caden Horton netted his second goal of the game in overtime to lead Hempfield (7-5-1) to a comeback win in Class 2A. Horton and Bruno also had two assists. Jack Johnson, Adam Deal and Owen Denny scored for Butler (2-13-1).

Latrobe 3, Meadville 1 – Fletcher Harvey scored two goals to lead Latrobe (10-4) to a Class 2A win over Meadville (2-11-1).

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 3 – David Strilka and Aiden Moskovitz each had a goal and assist for Montour (10-3) in a Class A win. Brady Nairn scored two goals for Chartiers Valley (2-9-1).

Moon 3, Blackhawk 2 – Randy Sheffler scored two goals and Alex Koch also scored to lead Moon (6-5) to a Class A victory. Owen Gratkowski had a goal and an assist and Dallas Kalcevic also scored for Blackhawk (3-9-2).

Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 3 (SO) – Max Modrovich, Braeden Steffey and Will Watson scored and Jacob Keisel had two assists to lead Quaker Valley (10-2-1) to a shootout win in Class A. Joey Moore had a goal and an assist and Jack Dolan scored the tying goal in the third period for Avonworth (8-7-1).

Shaler 8, Hampton 2 – Luca Wallander had a hat trick and Joseph Laquatra had a goal and four assists to lead Shaler (7-7) to a Class A win. Eli Schwarzbach and Cody Bainco scored for Hampton (2-11).