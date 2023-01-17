TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Jan. 16, 2023: North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco hits 1,000-point mark

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, January 16, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Alayna Rocco scored 17 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career, as North Catholic defeated Knoch, 56-38, in Section 1-4A girls basketball Monday night.

Anna Waskiewicz led North Catholic (11-3, 6-0) with 18 points and Tori Drevna added 13. Hattie McGraw scored 12 and Naturelle Ewing had 10 for Knoch (8-5, 4-2).

Armstrong 56, Franklin Regional 28 – Emma Paul led Armstrong (12-2) with 22 points and Kyla Fitzgerald added 18 in a nonsection win. Sarah Penrod scored nine points for Franklin Regional (5-8).

Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 35 – Becca Goetz scored 20 points and Greta O’Brien added 19 to lead Avonworth (9-5, 4-1) past Seton LaSalle (8-6, 2-3) in Section 2-3A.

Blackhawk 46, Beaver 26 – Aleena Fusetti scored 15 points and Quinn Boronni added 14 to lead Blackhawk (13-0, 5-0) past Beaver (10-4, 3-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Chloe List led the Bobcats with 14 points.

Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 19 – Kaitlyn Nease led with 20 points, Christianity Bartley had 16 and Addie Cairns added 12 for Burgettstown (11-4, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Carlynton (6-8, 2-3). Sky Brown led the Cougars with eight points.

Burrell 49, Deer Lakes 19 – Emily Wojtczak scored 13 points to lead Burrell (8-9, 2-3) to a Section 3-3A win over Deer Lakes (4-11, 2-3).

Butler 65, Pine-Richland 61 – Amelia McMichael hit for 33 points and Justine Forbes added 18 to help Butler (8-7, 3-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Sarah Pifer scored 21 points and Madison Zavasky had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Pine-Richland (6-7, 2-3). Catherine Gentile added 17.

Chartiers-Houston 45, Carmichaels 30 – Ella Richey scored 11 points for Chartiers-Houston (9-6, 5-1) in a Section 4-2A win over Carmichaels (5-10, 3-3). Sophia Zalar scored 13 points for the Mighty Mikes.

Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45 – Kaelynn Settles scored 15 points, Alyssa Terza had 11 and Chloe Zombek added 10 for Elizabeth Forward (11-4, 6-0) in a Section 3-4A win over West Mifflin (6-7, 4-2). Savaughn Wimbs scored 18 points and Emily Beck had 11 for the Titans.

Fort Cherry 73, Sto-Rox 29 – Raney Staub scored 17 points and Za’layah Edwards added 10 to lead Fort Cherry (9-6, 3-2) to a Section 2-2A win over Sto-Rox (3-8, 1-4). Alana Enerhardt led the Vikings with 14 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Winchester Thurston 41 – Mya Morgan scored 19 points, Erica Gribble had 18 and Avery Davis added 10 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2, 6-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Sky Still scored 14 points for Winchester Thurston (6-6, 3-3).

Greensburg Salem 40, Freeport 29 – Ashlan Price scored 12 points and Gia Rosensteel hit three 3-pointers during a 16-6 run in the third quarter for Greensburg Salem (10-4, 3-3) in a Section 1-4A win. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (6-10, 2-4) with 13 points.

Hampton 63, North Hills 42 – Meghan Murray scored 26 points and Kat Milon had 21 to lead Hampton (10-5, 4-2) past North Hills (4-10, 0-6) in a Section 2-5A win. Gianna Sturdivant scored 11 points for North Hills.

Highlands 73, Valley 32 – Katelyn Myers scored 21 points, all in the first half, to lead Highlands (9-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-4A victory over Valley (2-13, 0-6). Jocelyn Bielak added 13 and Kalleigh Nerone had 10 for the Golden Rams.

Hopewell 59, Ambridge 15 – Lauryn Speicher scored 21 points to lead Hopewell (6-7, 2-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Alivea Bupp led Ambridge (1-14, 0-5) with six.

Indiana 67, Plum 37 – Katie Kovalchick scored a career-high 28 points and Bella Antonacci and Eve Fiala added 12 each to lead Indiana (10-4, 6-0) past Plum (9-6, 3-3) in Section 1-5A.

Keystone Oaks 63, East Allegheny 22 – Alayna Wagner scored 15 points, Francesca Pacak had 13 and Bailey Rieg added 11 for Keystone Oaks (11-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Ronniya Lawrence scored 12 points for East Allegheny (3-9, 0-5).

Laurel 57, Ellwood City 39 – Johnna Hill led with 17 points, Joselynn Fortuna added 13 and Regan Atkins had 12 for Laurel (13-1, 5-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Delaney Sturgeon scored 11 points for Ellwood City (5-8, 1-4).

Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 44 – Miya Harris scored 21 points and Essence Davis and Ayrianna Sumpter added 10 points each to push Laurel Highlands (8-6, 3-3) past Ringgold (4-10, 2-4) in a Section 3-4A win. Abbey Whaley scored 21 points and Angelina Massey had 13 for the Rams.

Leechburg 45, Jeannette 38 – Adalyn Zanotto led Leechburg (4-9, 2-2) with 20 points and Olivia Vigna added nine in a Section 3-A win. Venicia Vignoli scored 11 points for Jeannette (1-13, 1-3).

Mars 70, New Castle 25 – Alexis Cashdollar led Mars (11-2, 6-0) with 15 points, Vita Vargo had 12 and Olivia Donnelly added 11 in a Section 2-5A win. Rihanna Boice scored 13 points for New Castle (4-9, 1-5).

McGuffey 50, Charleroi 44 – Lexi Ewig led with 15 points, Madison Gaso had 12 and Taylor Schumacher added 10 to push McGuffey (11-5, 2-3) past Charleroi (8-6, 3-2) in a Section 4-3A win. Bella Carroto led the Cougars with 21 points.

Mohawk 53, Riverside 16 – Erynne Capablo scored 12 points to lead Mohawk (10-6, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (3-8, 1-4).

Monessen 59, Avella 49 – Madison Johnson scored 16 points and Na’Jaziah Carter added 10 to lead Monessen (8-4, 4-1) past Avella (7-8, 2-3) in a Section 2-A win. Katie Dryer scored 21 points and Ava Frank had 13 for the Eagles.

Montour 52, Moon 29 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 22 points and Jaedin Griggs added 10 to lead Montour (4-9, 2-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Jaedin Griggs led Moon (4-8, 0-5) with 10 points.

Mt. Lebanon 43, Chartiers Valley 32 – Payton Collins scored 18 points and Jenny Smith had 12 to push Mt. Lebanon (11-4, 5-1) past Chartiers Valley (7-5, 3-3) in a Section 2-6A win. Lilah Turnbull led the Colts with 11 points.

Norwin 52, Seneca Valley 21 – Bailey Snowberger scored 12 points to lead Norwin (13-1, 5-0) past Seneca Valley (3-11, 0-5) in Section 1-6A.

OLSH 53, South Allegheny 28 – Mia Grisafi scored 17 points and Kyleigh Nagy added 11 for OLSH (10-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (7-8, 1-4). Lena Cortazzo scored 16 points for the Gladiators.

Propel Montour 48, Redeemer Lutheran 28 – Janai Green scored 23 points to pace Propel Montour. Anika Vanusky scored 10 for Redeemer Lutheran.

Quaker Valley 51, Central Valley 36 – Shannon Von Kaenel scored 15 points and Oumou Thiero had 10 to lead Quaker Valley (10-5, 4-1) past Central Valley (5-8, 1-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Dakota DeAngelo and Nyah Hayes scored 10 points each for the Warriors.

Serra Catholic 49, Ellis School 18 – Brianna Battles scored 16 points to lead Serra Catholic (9-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Ellis School (4-9, 1-4).

Shenango 54, Sewickley Academy 28 – Emily Fedrizzi led Shenango (11-4, 5-1) with 23 points and Kylee Rubin added 10 in a Section 1-2A win. Libby Eannarino scored 17 points for Sewickley Academy (5-8, 1-5).

South Fayette 74, West Allegheny 25 – Lainey Yater led with 13 points, Ava Leroux followed with 12 and Maddie Maddie Webber added 11 for South Fayette (13-2, 5-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Olivia Ginocchi and Ella Smith each scored seven points for West Allegheny (5-9, 1-4).

South Park 48, Yough 34 – Maddie Graham scored 13 points to lead South Park (6-8, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Laney Gerdich, Autumn Matthews and Hailey Bock each scored nine for Yough (6-8, 3-2).

Springdale 58, Steel Valley 41 – Ashlyn Ferderbar led with 20 points and Grace Gent added 16 to lead Springdale (4-8, 1-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Kelsey Snyder scored 21 points for Steel Valley (0-13, 0-6).

St. Joseph 54, Riverview 15 – Anna Kreinbrook had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Joseph (10-2, 3-0) past Riverview (7-7, 3-1) to take sole possession of first place in Section 3-A. Gia Richter and Julie Spinelli each added 11 points for the Spartans. Lily Bauer scored seven for the Raiders.

Thomas Jefferson 66, Connellsville 40 – Laekyn Flinn and Riley McCabe scored 22 points each to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-7, 2-4) in Section 3-5A. Abby Atkinson added 10. Hillary Claycomb and Ella Etling had 10 each for Connellsville (3-12, 0-6).

Uniontown 42, Southmoreland 40 – Akira Dade scored 18 points to lead Uniontown (1-13, 1-5) to its first win in Section 3-4A. Maddie Moore scored 22 for Southmoreland (1-14, 0-6).

Washington 71, Beth-Center 43 – Olivia Woods hit for 27 points and Kaprice Johnson added 16 to help Washington (10-4, 6-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Callie Dorsey led Beth-Center (3-11, 0-6) with 15 points.

Hockey

Deer Lakes 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 – AJ Schaaf had a hat trick and Shawn McIntyre added a goal and three assists for Deer Lakes (12-1) in a Varsity D2 win. RJ Noullet had a goal and two assists and Zachary Nacey a goal and an assist. Rhys Medved scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (6-7).

Hempfield 4, Butler 3 (OT) – Nick Bruno and Nino Dipietro scored in the final two minutes of regulation and Caden Horton netted his second goal of the game in overtime to lead Hempfield (7-5-1) to a comeback win in Class 2A. Horton and Bruno also had two assists. Jack Johnson, Adam Deal and Owen Denny scored for Butler (2-13-1).

Latrobe 3, Meadville 1 – Fletcher Harvey scored two goals to lead Latrobe (10-4) to a Class 2A win over Meadville (2-11-1).

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 3 – David Strilka and Aiden Moskovitz each had a goal and assist for Montour (10-3) in a Class A win. Brady Nairn scored two goals for Chartiers Valley (2-9-1).

Moon 3, Blackhawk 2 – Randy Sheffler scored two goals and Alex Koch also scored to lead Moon (6-5) to a Class A victory. Owen Gratkowski had a goal and an assist and Dallas Kalcevic also scored for Blackhawk (3-9-2).

Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 3 (SO) – Max Modrovich, Braeden Steffey and Will Watson scored and Jacob Keisel had two assists to lead Quaker Valley (10-2-1) to a shootout win in Class A. Joey Moore had a goal and an assist and Jack Dolan scored the tying goal in the third period for Avonworth (8-7-1).

Shaler 8, Hampton 2 – Luca Wallander had a hat trick and Joseph Laquatra had a goal and four assists to lead Shaler (7-7) to a Class A win. Eli Schwarzbach and Cody Bainco scored for Hampton (2-11).

More Basketball

Penn-Trafford uses big 3rd quarter to rebound past Latrobe
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 17, 2023: Fayette County rivals to battle for 1st place
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 16, 2023
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16, 2023
What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 16, 2023: Beaver heads to Blackhawk for 1st-place battle

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter