High school roundup for Jan. 17, 2023: Uniontown knocks off Laurel Highlands in 2OT

By:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Metro Creative

Levi Garner scored the go-ahead basket with 1:45 left in the second overtime to lead Uniontown to a 61-57 victory over Laurel Highlands in Section 3-4A boys basketball Tuesday night.

Calvin Winfrey led Uniontown (14-1, 5-0) with 19 points. K’Adrian McLee had 15 and Notorious Grooms added 10. Rodney Gallagher scored 21 for Laurel Highlands (11-2, 4-1), which saw a 24-game section winning streak end. Keondre DeShields added 19.

Aquinas Academy 81, St. Joseph 56 – Vinnie Cugini led all scorers with 47 points and Jake Guillen finished with 15 to lead Aquinas Academy (12-1, 3-1) to a Section 3-1 win. Jimmy Giannetta dropped 22 points and Ethan Zale hit for 13 for St. Joseph (5-8, 0-4).

Armstrong 50, Plum 29 – Cadin Olsen scored 20 points to lead Armstrong (10-5, 2-3) to a Section 2-5A victory. Ian Olsen had 14 and Isaiah Brown added 10. Adam Kotvas led Plum (5-10, 1-4) with nine points.

Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54 – Zion Moore dropped 32 points and drained five 3-pointers to lift Belle Vernon (7-6, 3-2) past Elizabeth Forward (5-10, 1-4) in Section 3-4A. Alonzo Wade scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds and Quinton Martin finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Leopards. Drew Cook scored 15 points and Charlie Nigut had 13 points for the Warriors.

Burrell 55, Valley 44 – Tucker Bitar dropped 23 points and Macky Bennis followed with 22 as Burrell (8-7, 5-1) beat Valley (2-13, 1-5) in Section 3-3A. Dallas Price led the Vikings with 22 points.

Butler 86, Pine-Richland 73 – Braylon Littlejohn hit for 28 points to power Butler (11-3, 3-2) in Section 1-6A. Donovan Carney had 18 and Madden Clement added 16. Andrew Lamendola and Josh Gimbel each scored 18 for Pine-Richland (3-10, 1-4).

Carlynton 72, Cornell 22 – Ryan Lewis scored 18 points and Leliai Turner added 10 as Carlynton (10-4, 4-1) beat Cornell (0-11, 0-4) in Section 1-A. Amir Turner and Julian Cordice scored 10 points apiece for the Raiders.

Central Valley 60, Hopewell 45 – Jayvin Thompson scored 17 points and Isaiah Jeter added 16 for Central Valley (4-9, 1-4) in Section 2-4A. Andre Vacich had 10. Zachary Kovell led Hopewell (3-12, 0-6) with 12 points.

Chartiers-Houston 53, Carmichaels 50 – Avery Molek scored 16 and Jake Melee added 15 points as Chartiers-Houston (11-4, 5-1) edged Carmichaels (8-7, 2-4) in Section 4-2A. Tyler Richmond led all scorers with 20 points and Aydan Adamson finished with 13 for the Mighty Mikes.

Cheswick Christian Academy 75, Redeemer Lutheran 26 – Grant Rochkind scored 12 points to lead five players in double figures for Cheswick Christian Academy. Sean Louis and Vincent Gibbs had 11 and Joseph Rosio and Brady Rochkind had 10. Alex Pappas led Redeemer Lutheran with 13.

Eden Christian 64, Propel Braddock Hills 50 – Ryan Merrick scored 20 points and Malachi Manges added 18 for Eden Christian (11-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Giontae Clemmons scored 19 and Benjamin Mayhew had 13 for Propel Braddock Hills (6-9, 2-3).

Fort Cherry 81, Burgettstown 49 – Owen Norman led all scorers with 33 points to propel Fort Cherry (13-2, 6-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Derek Errett scored 15 points and Matt Sieg added 14 for the Rangers. Zack Schrockman put up 19 points while Caleb Russell and Andrew Bredel scored 12 points apiece for Burgettstown (6-7, 4-2).

Fox Chapel 66, Shaler 45 – Jefferson Moorefield-Brown scored a game-high 18 points, Will Siegel added 14 and Asher White dropped 12 points as Fox Chapel (10-5, 3-2) won in Section 2-5A play. Kaden Orga led Shaler (11-4, 3-2) with 12 points.

Frazier 73, Beth-Center 61 – Keyshaun Thompson dropped 33 points and Brennan Stewart put up 23 points to lead Frazier (2-13, 1-5) to a Section 4-2A win. Jason Zellie scored 25 and Luke Amon added 15 for Beth-Center (1-13, 0-6).

Freeport 80, Indiana 42 – Zach Clark scored 12 points, Brady Stivenson and Gavin Croney scored 11 points apiece and Dean Furer added 10 as Freeport (9-5, 2-3) beat Indiana (5-9, 1-4) in Section 1-4A. Gavin Homer scored 11 points to pace Indiana.

Gateway 85, Latrobe 70 – Tra Williams scored 18 points and Jaydon Carr and MJ Stevenson each added 17 to help Gateway (10-3, 5-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Taili Thompson had 16 and Kaleb Prior 12. John Wetzel led Latrobe (5-8, 1-4) with 18 points. Landon Butler had 16, Max Butler 14 and Ja’Tawn Williams 10.

Geibel 66, Jefferson-Morgan 46 – Jaydis Davis hit for 31 points, Trevon White netted 14 and Jeff Johnson added 11 as Geibel (7-6, 4-1) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (9-6, 3-2) in Section 2-1A. Troy Wright scored 13 points and Preston Wood followed with 10 for the Rockets.

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Springdale 37 – Franco Alvarez scored 18 points and Tyree Turner had 17 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-5, 5-1) in Section 3-2A. Liam Gallagher added 10. John Hughes led Springdale (6-9, 1-5) with 18.

Hampton 74, Greensburg Salem 17 – Liam Mignonga dropped 16 points, Braxton Eastly added 15 and Eric Weeks finished with 14 points as Hampton (12-2, 5-0) routed Greensburg Salem (4-10, 0-4) in Section 1-4A. Rashad Canady scored nine points for the Lions.

Highlands 82, Knoch 63 – Bradyn Foster had 30 points and 15 rebounds and Teagan Finnegan hit for 28 and sank six 3-pointers to lead Highlands (12-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Knoch (4-10, 2-2). Jimmy Kunst added 23 points for the Golden Rams. Teegan Finucan hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Knights. Jackson Bauman added 13.

Jeannette 54, Riverview 49 (OT) – Shane Mickens had 15 points, including five in overtime, to lead Jeannette (9-4, 4-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Giovanni Merola also scored 15 for the Jayhawks. Jack Betler led Riverview (10-4, 3-3) with 20. Amberson Bauer had 13.

Keystone Oaks 62, OLSH 54 – Collin Harris scored 17 points and Tulio Watts added 13 to lead Keystone Oaks (7-6, 4-2) to a Section 2-3A victory. It was the first section loss for OLSH (11-3, 5-1) since 2019. Ethan Spivak and Clinton Robinson each had 11 points. Dereon Greene led OLSH with 14 points. Rocco Spadafora had 12 and BJ Vaughn 10.

Kiski Area 62, Penn-Trafford 45 – Noah Thimons scored 16 points and sank four 3-pointers while Isaiah Gonzalez added 16 of his own to lead Kiski Area (8-8, 3-2) past Penn-Trafford (3-12, 0-5) in Section 3-5A. Jason Sabol finished with 14 points and Tyler Freas had 11 for the Warriors.

Lincoln Park 81, Blackhawk 42 – Meleek Thomas put up 23 points, Brandin Cummings added 20 and Mikey Crawford hit for 13 as Lincoln Park (13-1, 6-0) defeated Blackhawk (7-7, 3-3) in Section2-4A. Grant Wissner scored 13 points for the Cougars.

Mapletown 57, West Greene 42 – Landan Stevenson scored 24 points and Jeremiah Mick added 12 to lead Mapletown (5-8, 2-3) past West Greene (2-12, 1-4) in Section 2-A. Lane Allison scored 17 for the Pioneers.

McKeesport 59, Franklin Regional 53 (OT) – Travarese Rowe scored 26 points to lead McKeesport (5-8, 3-2) to an overtime win in Section 3-5A. Cam Rowell had 17 and Fin Hutchison added 10 for Franklin Regional (9-5, 3-2).

McGuffey 70, Waynesburg 31 – Grayson Wallace scored 14 points to lead McGuffey (10-6, 4-2) past Waynesburg (2-13, 0-6) in Section 4-3A.

Mohawk 67, Neshannock 49 – Jay Michael dropped 25 points and drained five 3-pointers while Bobby Fadden scored 17 and Keigan Hopper added 13 points for Mohawk (13-1, 5-1) in a Section 1-3A win. Jack Glies scored 16 points and Luciano DeLillo netted 11 for Neshannock (9-4, 5-1).

Monessen 69, California 39 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 16 points and Tim Kershaw added 14 to lead Monessen (12-1, 5-0) in Section 3-A. Dante DeFelice had 10. Aidan Lowden led California (4-10, 0-5) with 10 points.

Moon 67, Mars 52 – Elijah Guillory dropped 26 points and Michael Santicola finished with 11 to lead Moon (7-5, 3-2) in Section 4-5A. Tasso Sfanos scored his 1,000th point and finished with 24 on the night for Mars (10-3, 3-2).

Mt. Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41 – Nate Girod scored 18 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (10-4, 5-0) in Section 2-6A. Eamon O’Donoghue scored 17 for Canon-McMillan (3-11, 0-5).

Nazareth Prep 63, Propel Montour 18 – Michael Keyes and Micah Caldwell scored 12 points apiece to help Nazareth Prep (6-6, 3-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Danny Roberts led Propel Montour (0-12, 0-5) with seven points.

New Brighton 71, Freedom 48 – Isaiah Hayhurst scored 27 points, Bobby Budacki added 12 and Derrel Rogers had 10 points as New Brighton (3-10, 1-5) earned a Section 1-3A win. Austin Coll scored 16 points to lead Freedom (1-13, 0-5).

New Castle 54, Seneca Valley 47 – Led by 13 points from Jonathan Anderson, 11 from Nick Wallace and 10 from Ralphie Blundo and Da’Jaun Young, New Castle (12-2, 4-1) picked up a Section 1-6A win. Luke Lawson led Seneca Valley (5-8, 2-3) with 13 points. Tyler Pepin has 12.

North Allegheny 62, Central Catholic 46 – Joey Dopirak scored 15 points, Ty Iwanonkiw hit for 14 and Anthony Sciote added 10 as North Allegheny (5-7, 3-2) cooled off Central Catholic (7-6, 3-2) in Section 1-6A. Dante DePante dropped 14 points for the Vikings.

North Catholic 66, Beaver 57 – Andrew Maddalon put up 24 points and drained five 3-pointers while Max Hurray added 18 as North Catholic (9-5, 5-1) opened up a one-point game with 20 points in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-4A win. Sawyer Butler scored 18, Aiden Townsend added 13, Brady Mayo finished with 11 and Ty Butler had 10 for Beaver (11-2, 4-2).

Northgate 70, Laurel 40 – Josh Williams scored 30 points and Stevie Goetz added 22 to help Northgate (11-4, 3-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Laban Barker scored 12 for Laurel (5-9, 2-3).

North Hills 78, Chartiers Valley 74 – Royce Parham went off for 39 points and Jayden Thomas put up 24 as North Hills (11-2, 5-0) won a close Section 4-5A contest. Jayden Davis dropped 24 points, Drew Silva scored 15, Rudy Morris followed with 14 and Julian Semplice had 13 for Chartiers Valley (12-3, 2-3).

Penn Hills 66, Woodland Hills 34 – Robert Thomas scored 23 points and Daemar Kelly and Khalil Wall each added 12 to lead Penn Hills (9-2, 5-0) past Woodland Hills (10-6, 1-4) in Section 2-5A.

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 43 – Joey Coyle hit for 23 points, Troy Kozar dropped 12 and Noah Jordan finished with 10 points as Quaker Valley (8-4, 4-1) beat Montour (4-9. 1-3) in a tightly contested Section 4-4A matchup.

Riverside 50, Ellwood City 47 (OT) – Nate Kolesar scored 17 points to lead Riverside (5-10, 3-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Rob Janis had 11 and Sam Hughes added 10. Colton Crizer and Chris Smiley scored 11 apiece for Ellwood City (11-5, 3-3).

Rochester 70, Western Beaver 58 – Jerome Mullins scored 20 points, Brady Gorman added 12, Xavier Rigby netted 11 and DJ Smith hit for 10 to lead Rochester (6-7, 3-2) to a Section 1-A victory. Levi Gray led all scorers with 26 points and Chantz Cottrill had 16 for Western Beaver (8-7, 2-3).

Serra Catholic 79, Leechburg 76 – Isaiah Petty scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures for Serra Catholic (7-6, 4-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Owen Dumbroski had 16, Elijah Ward 15, Joey DeMoss 13 and Pete Burke 12. Marcus Cleveland led Leechburg (5-10, 1-5) with 28 points. Owen McDermott had 21 and Tyler Foley added 19.

Seton LaSalle 71, Sto-Rox 56 – Connor Pratt put up 28 points and made five 3-pointers and Hayden Merchant hit for 19 to lead Seton LaSalle (4-8, 3-3) to a Section 2-3A win. Jaymont Green-Miller dropped 27 points and Josh Jenkins added 11 for Sto-Rox (4-9, 2-4).

South Allegheny 59, East Allegheny 46 – Bryce Epps scored 25 points and Jeston Beatty added 12 to help South Allegheny (13-0, 5-0) to a Section 4-4A win. Damar Young scored 12 and Brennan Ruttledge had 11 for East Allegheny (2-8, 0-4).

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36 – Elijah Hill scored 23 points to lead South Fayette (7-6, 1-4) to a Section 4-5A win, giving coach Dave Mislan his 200th career victory. Nico Lamonde added 13 points and Michael Plasko had 10. Brandon Bell led West Allegheny (7-9, 1-4) with 16 points.

Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66 – Ty Keffer hit five 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Elijah Myers drained seven 3s and scored 25 points to lead Southmoreland (9-5, 2-3) past Albert Gallatin (3-10, 0-5) in Section 3-4A. Wyatt Richter added 14.

South Side 42, Sewickley Academy 21 – Brody Almashy scored 15 points to lead South Side (4-10, 1-4) to a doubling up of Sewickley Academy (2-10, 0-5) in Section 1-2A. Colin Helbling scored eight points for Sewickley.

Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20 – Evan Berger scored 17 and Noah Prosser finished with 13 points as Thomas Jefferson (8-5, 4-1) won a Section 1-5A contest. Anthony Mickens had seven points for Connellsville (0-15, 0-5).

Trinity 58, Ringgold 19 – Dante DeRubbio scored 15 and Timi Hodges finished with 10 points as Trinity (7-7, 2-3) beat Ringgold (3-12, 1-4) in Section 1-5A.

Upper St. Clair 47, Baldwin 46 (OT) – Matthew Gaitheer led all scorers with 20 points and Christian Ito added 10 points as Upper St. Clair (9-6, 4-1) fought for a Section 2-6A victory. Nate Wesling scored 15 points, James Wesling added 11 and AJ Cherico and Nate Richards each scored 10 points for Baldwin (8-6, 3-2).

West Mifflin 57, Avonworth 50 – Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 15 points and Todd Harrison netted 13 to lift West Mifflin (6-6, 3-2) past Avonworth (5-8, 1-4) in Section 4-4A. Rowan Carmichael led all scorers with 23 points and sank four 3-pointers for the Antelopes.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 38 – Elsie Smith scored 16 points and Bella Urso hit four 3-pointers to lead Fox Chapel (10-5, 4-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Haley Kostorick scored 14 points and Hanna Dejidas added 10 for Shaler (10-5, 2-4).

Freedom 68, New Brighton 11 – Julz Mohrbacher hit the 1,000-point mark on a 3-pointer in the second quarter and finished with 21 points as Freedom (11-1, 6-0) defeated New Brighton (0-12, 0-6) in Section 1-2A. Shaye Bailey also scored 21 points for the Bulldogs.

Frazier 55, Bentworth 39 – Delaney Warnick led all scorers with 20 points, Allie Yauch added 13 and Madelyn Salisbury had 10 as Frazier (5-8, 2-5) beat Bentworth (4-11, 2-5) in Section 4-2A. Grace Skerbetz scored 13 points to lead the Bearcats.

Geibel 44, Jefferson-Morgan 17 – Emma Larkin scored 14 points to pace Geibel (8-7, 3-2) in a Section 2-A win. Kayla Larkin led Jefferson-Morgan (0-15, 0-5) with eight points.

Kiski Area 38, Penn Hills 33 – Abbie Johns scored 12 points and Rikiya Garcia-Broaden added 11 to help Kiski Area (5-10, 2-4) to a Section 1-5A victory over Penn Hills (5-8, 2-4).

Latrobe 68, Hempfield 54 – Led by 19 points from Elle Snyder, 16 from Carley Berk and 15 from Josie Straigis, Latrobe (11-5) picked up a nonsection victory. Brooke McCoy scored 14 and Mia Shipman had 10 for Hempfield (7-8).

Oakland Catholic 59, McKeesport 51 – Alexa Washington scored 19 points to lead Oakland Catholic (12-2, 6-0) in a battle for first place in Section 3-5A. Rachel Haver and Jillian Gallo each added 11. Rachael Manfredo led McKeesport (12-2, 5-1) with 21 points.

Peters Township 66, Canon-McMillan 50 – Gemma Walker scored 27 points and Natalie Wetzel hit for 25 to carry Peters Township (9-6, 3-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Kelsey Wandera led Canon-McMillan (4-10, 0-6) with 13 points. Samantha Miller had 10.

Propel Braddock Hills 33, Neighborhood Academy 19 – Mya Jackson scored 13 points to lead Propel Braddock Hills. Justice Irvin scored 13 for Neighborhood Academy.

Rochester 44, South Side 37 – Aleya Mercier scored 16 points, Tia Yellock followed with 14 and Kamryn Newman finished with 11 as Rochester (3-10, 3-3) beat South Side (6-8, 2-4) in Section 1-2A. Maura Heberle led all scorers with 19 points for South Side.

Trinity 58, Lincoln Park 46 – Eden Williamson dropped 25 points, Macie Justice added 11 and Maddy Roberts pulled down 22 rebounds to lead Trinity (8-5, 4-1) to a Section 4-5A victory. Sarah Scott scored 13 points for Lincoln Park (12-2, 3-2).

Union 52, Eden Christian 16 – Kelly Cleaver scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds while Kylie Fruehstorfer had 19 points and made four 3-pointers to boost Union (7-6, 2-1) past Eden Christian (3-8, 0-3) in Section 1-A. Hope Haring scored eight points for Eden Christian.

Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 25 – Josie Horne scored 14 points, Kaley Rohanna added 11 and Addison Blair netted 10 as Waynesburg (12-2, 4-1) doubled up Brownsville (5-10, 0-5) in Section 4-3A.

Woodland Hills 55, Gateway 42 – Jhalynn Wilson dropped 19 points, Hope Hawkins added 15 and Cierra Guest netted 11 as Woodland Hills (7-9, 4-2) beat Gateway (4-9, 0-6) in Section 1-5A. Marina Grado scored 12 points, Anayla Jordan hit for 11 and Jayla Oliver finished with 10 for the Gators.

Hockey

Cathedral Prep 4, North Allegheny 3 – Liam Wald scored a goal and had two assists while Brayden Sprickman, Ethan Cunningham and Caleb Dacus each netted a goal for Cathedral Prep (9-6) in Class 3A. Nate Spak and Evan Perrotte scored and Matt Irvin had a goal and two assists for North Allegheny (9-4-3).

Central Catholic 5, Canon-McMillan 1 – Noah Hritz had a goal and an assist and Rocco Salvitti added three assists to help Central Catholic (10-5-1) to a Class 3A win. Adam Sciorilli scored for Canon-McMillan (2-11-1).

Fox Chapel 9, Norwin 2 – Mason Heiininger recorded a hat trick and had four helpers and Nate Sarra scored twice to give Fox Chapel (14-1) a Class A win. Dylan Work, Liam Wiseman and Killian Kissane scored while Danny Downey scored a goal and had four assists for the Foxes. Alex Thomas scored both goals for Norwin (9-4-1).

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 1 – Matt Knizner scored four goals to lead Franklin Regional (7-7-1) to a Class 2A win over Penn-Trafford (8-5). Robert Kelley and Derek German also scored for the Panthers. Sean Goodman scored for the Warriors.

Upper St. Clair 6, Peters Township 5 (OT) – Colin Ruffner scored the game-winning goal in overtime and finished with a hat trick as Upper St. Clair (8-4-1) edged Peters (10-3-1) in Class 3A. Aaron Stawiarski scored twice and George Garces added a goal for the Panthers. Will Tomko and Ben Kovac each scored two goals and Charlie Caputo netted one for Peters.