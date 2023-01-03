High school roundup for Jan. 2, 2023: Undefeated Lincoln Park girls win section opener

By:

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Metro Creative

Maddie Syka scored 22 points to lead Lincoln Park to a 54-49 victory over West Allegheny in Section 4-5A girls basketball Monday night.

It was the section opener for Lincoln Park (9-0, 1-0), which opened the season with eight nonsection wins. Ava Henke scored 16 points and Olivia Ginocchi had 10 for West Allegheny (3-6, 0-1).

Armstrong 64, New Castle 40 – Kyla Fitzgerald scored 18 points and Emma Paul scored 12 on four 3-pointers to lead Armstrong (10-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Neena Flora scored 16 points and Rihanna Boice had 15 for New Castle (2-7, 0-3).

Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12 – Greta O’Brien scored 18 points and Rebecca Goetz added 15 to lead Avonworth (5-4, 1-0) past South Allegheny (4-5, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45 – Mary Boff scored 11 points and Ella Sabatos added nine to push Bethel Park (4-6, 1-2) past Chartiers Valley (5-3, 1-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Ella Cupka led the Colts with 19 points.

Butler 46, Seneca Valley 42 (OT) – Justine Forbes scored 17 points, Amelia McMichal had 16 and Syd Patterson added 10 for Butler (6-5, 1-0) in a Section 1-6A win over Seneca Valley (3-7, 0-1). Natalie Hambley scored 16 points and Emerson Peffer had 13 for the Raiders.

Fort Cherry 58, Carlynton 34 – Jazlyn Martino scored 23 points to lead Fort Cherry (6-4, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Olivia Kemp and Raney Staub added 10 points apiece for the Rangers. Naima Turner scored 17 for Carlynton (4-6, 0-1).

Freedom 52, Sewickley Academy 15 – Shaye Bailey scored 22 points and Julia Mohrbacher had 15 for Freedom (8-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Libby Eannarino led Sewickley Academy (4-4, 0-2) with 11 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19 – Mya Morgan scored 16 points, Avery Davis had 11 and Erica Gribble added 10 for Greensburg Central Catholic (9-2, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Springdale (2-6, 0-2). Gracie Gent led the Dynamos with 14 points.

Knoch 52, Freeport 33 – Nina Shaw scored 15 points and Adah Fuller and Naturelle Ewing scored 11 points each for Knoch (5-4, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (4-7, 1-2). Melaina DeZort led the Yellowjackets with nine points.

Laurel 58, Mohawk 48 – Regan Atkins scored 22 points and Johnna Hill added 18 to lead Laurel (8-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (6-4, 0-1). Erynne Capalbo scored 13 points and Chloe Fadden had 11 for the Warriors.

Mt. Lebanon 57, Baldwin 37 – Chloe Desnain scored 11 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (4-7, 0-3). Katie Luccarelli scored 13 points and Gia Schoeb had 10 for the Highlanders.

Mt. Pleasant 59, Burrell 44 – Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (9-2, 1-0) with 41 points and Riley Gesinski added 12 in a Section 3-3A win over Burrell (5-6, 0-1). Casey Brancato scored 12 points for the Bucs.

Neshannock 51, Ellwood City 27 – Mairan Haggerty scored 19 points and Megan Pallerino added 13 to lead Neshannock (5-4, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Kayla Jones scored 11 points and Delaney Sturgeon had 10 for Ellwood City (4-4, 0-1).

North Catholic 61, Derry 27 – Alayna Rocco led with 17 points, Ava Walker had 13 and Anna Waskiewiecz added 10 to lead North Catholic (7-3, 3-0) to a Section 1-4A win over Derry (8-5, 1-2). Jane Huss scored nine points for the Trojans.

Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield 39 – Madison Zavasky led Pine-Richland (5-3, 1-0) with 22 points in a Section 1-6A win over Hempfield (6-4, 0-1). Ava Shipman led the Spartans with 10 points.

Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 23 – Nora Johns hit for 24 points to lead Quaker Valley (7-4, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-10, 0-1). Oumou Thiero added 13 points and Maria Helkowski had 12 for the Quakers. Delaney Moore had 10 for the Bridgers.

Seton LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9 – Mallory Daly scored 22 points and Addie Lonergan added 17 for Seton LaSalle (6-3, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win over East Allegheny (3-5, 0-1).

South Park 42, McGuffey 27 – Maddie Graham led South Park (4-5, 1-0) with 17 points and Hayley Bennett added nine in a Section 4-3A win. Taylor Schumaker scored 12 points and Alexis Ewing had nine for McGuffey (9-3, 0-1).

Union 55, Aquinas Academy 48 – Kelly Cleaver scored 24 points, Zoe Lepri had 14 and Kylie Fruehstorfer added 13 to lead Union (5-3, 1-0) past Aquinas Academy (8-2, 0-1) in a Section 1-A win. Ellie Junker led the Crusaders with 14 points.

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17 – Emily Beck led with 18 points and Savaughn Wimbs had 13 to lead West Mifflin (3-6, 1-1) past Ringgold (2-8, 0-3) in a Section 3-4A win.

Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47 – Hope Hawkins had a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Woodland Hills (3-6, 1-1) past Plum (7-4, 2-1) in Section 1-5A. Carmen Vazquez had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Kayla Walter added 11 points for the Wolverines.

Yough 39, Brownsville 16 – Laney Gerdich scored 11 points and Autumn Matthews and Hailey Bock each scored 10 points to lead Yough (4-5, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (5-6, 0-1). Ava Clark led the Falcons with nine points.

Boys Basketball

Bishop Canevin 71, Nazareth Prep 58 – Shea Champine scored 35 points and Michael Vaughn added 12 to lead Bishop Canevin (8-0, 1-0) past Nazareth Prep (3-5, 0-1) in Section 2-2A. Will Evans scored 19 points, Kevin Mickens had 18 and Denaro Gunter added 10 for the Saints.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 10, Wilmington 0 – Ty Serakowski had a hat trick and Ryan Saginaw piled up two goals and four assists to lead Bishop Canevin (12-0) past Wilmington (2-8) in Varsity D2.

Burrell 11, Trinity 1 – John Lukac had a hat trick and Aidan Petroff and Forrest Baird scored two goals each to lead Burrell (5-4) over Trinity (0-12) in a nonsection win. George Coyle scored the lone goal for the Hillers.

Chartiers Valley 4, Blackhawk 0 – Romeo Isoldi had two goals and Landon Smith and Tyler Held also scored for Chartiers Valley (2-8) in a Class A win over Blackhawk (2-7-3). Matthew Colberg got the shutout for the Colts.

Fox Chapel 7, Wheeling Catholic 2 – Mason Heiininger scored two goals and Liam Wiseman had a goal and two assists for Fox Chapel (12-1) in a Class A win. Aden Cooey and Logan Pielech scored for Wheeling Catholic (2-9).

Franklin Regional 6, Butler 3 – Nicholas Matus had two goals and two assists and Luke Lavrich recorded two goals and an assist to lead Franklin Regional (6-6-1) to a Class 2A win. Maxwell Rutkowski had a goal and two assists and Matt Knizner added three assists for Franklin Regional. Parker Worsley had two goals and an assist for Butler (2-12).

Freeport 9, Hampton 1 – Zachary Bowser had four goals and an assist to power Freeport (5-6) to a Class A win. Nick Dobransky scored twice and Jake Suwan had a goal and an assist. James Elk scored for Hampton (2-9).

Latrobe 6, Mars 0 – JD Robinson had two goals and an assist to lead Latrobe (7-4-1) to a Class 2A win over Mars (2-8). Fletcher Harvey, Jacob Hannah and Peyton Myers each had a goal and an assist.

Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 4 (OT) – Zachary Howard scored the game-winning goal for Pine-Richland (6-7-1) in overtime off an assist from Joshua Folmer in a Class 3A win. Cole Bianchin had a goal and an assist for North Allegheny (9-3-2).

Ringgold 8, Carrick 4 – Trent Hawk scored a hat trick and Kenneth Cadwallader had two goals and two assists to lead Ringgold (6-0) to a Varsity D2 win over Carrick (4-1-1). Tanner Heidkamp and Christian Cole each scored two goals and Ayden Eigenbrode had four assists for the Raiders.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Penn-Trafford 1 – Ryder McGuirk had two goals and two assists and Jake Stock had two goals and an assist for Thomas Jefferson (5-6) in a Class 2A win over Penn-Trafford (7-2). Nate Loughner scored for the Warriors.

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Colin Ruffner had two goals and two assists and Zachary Hardy added a goal and two assists to lead Upper St. Clair (4-4-1) to a Class 3A victory. Sawyer Klasnick had a goal and an assist for Mt. Lebanon (3-10).