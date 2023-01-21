High school roundup for Jan. 20, 2023: Cruce Brookins powers Steel Valley to key section win

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins scores against Seton LaSalle during a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game last season.

Cruce Brookins scored 40 points to lead Steel Valley to a 73-65 victory over Seton LaSalle in a matchup of Section 2-3A boys basketball contenders Friday night. Makhai Valentine added 25 for the Ironmen (7-9, 5-2). Connor Spratt led the Rebels (4-9, 3-4) with 37 points.

Allderdice 68, Obama Academy 61 – Major Rainey scored 17 and Jack Segall added 16 while Antwone Ward-Thurman and Logan Golle each scored 10 points for Allderdice (14-3, 7-0) in a close City League matchup. Torrien Perkins put up 29 points and Seth Smalls netted 10 for Obama Academy (6-8, 4-3).

Armstrong 60, Freeport 43 – Cadin Olsen exploded for 31 points and Ian Olsen finished with 11 to lead Armstrong (11-5) to a nonsection win over Freeport (9-6). Ben Lane scored 11 points for the Yellowjackets.

Bentworth 59, Frazier 46 – Landon Urcho dropped 30 points as Bentworth (10-5, 4-3) broke away in the fourth quarter to win a Section 4-2A battle. Keyshaun Thompson and Brennen Stewart each scored 18 for Frazier (2-14, 1-6).

Blackhawk 72, Hopewell 27 – Jacob Patton scored 25 points, Tyler Heckathorn had 17 and Zach Oliver added 12 for Blackhawk (8-7, 4-3) in a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (3-13, 0-7).

Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50 – Led by 15 points from Titus Gillett, 12 from Nasir Pullie and 11 from Garett White, Brashear (7-8, 5-2) picked up a City League win. Lavelle Peters led Westinghouse (0-6, 0-10) with 21 points.

Butler 64, Hempfield 51 – Braylon Littlejohn put up 19 points and Donovan Carney added 13 for Butler (12-3) in a nonsection win. Harry Sowers scored 15 and Max Williams netted 13 points for Hempfield (5-10).

Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52 – Tyler Richmond scored 25 points and buried six 3-pointers to lead Carmichaels (9-7) to a nonsection win. Aydan Adamson scored 15 and Liam Lohr chipped in 10 for the Mighty Mikes. Lane Allison dropped 25 points and Kaden Shields contributed 10 for West Greene (2-13).

Carrick 54, Perry Traditional Academy 47 – Josiah Burt scored 16 and Brayden Fisher finished with 14 to lead Carrick (5-12, 2-5) to a City League win. Ahmad Arrington dropped 22 points for Perry (4-11, 2-4).

Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47 – Dante DePante hit for 18, Randy Wilkerson scored 13 and Tommy Kristian had 10 points for Central Catholic (8-6) in nonsection play. Jason Sabol led Penn-Trafford (3-13) with eight points.

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg 40 – Ben Shields dropped 18 points and Bryce Large added 13 to lead Charleroi (7-9, 3-4) to a Section 4-3A victory. Alex Vansickle scored 13 and Dane Woods had 12 points for Waynesburg (2-14, 0-7).

Chartiers-Houston 71, Burgettstown 64 – Cole Pawich and Justus Buckingham scored 16 points apiece as Chartiers-Houston (12-4, 6-1) defeated Burgettstown (6-8, 4-3) in Section 4-2A. Jake Mele scored 14 and Emanuele Ntumngia added 10 for the Buccaneers. Zack Schrockman led all scorers with 23 points and Caleb Russell had 16 for the Blue Devils.

Chartiers Valley 54, Trinity 44 – Jayden Davis scored 24 points, Drew Sleva had 15 and Danny Slizik added 11 to lead Chartiers Valley (13-3) past Trinity (7-8) in a nonsection win. Drew Collins led the Hillers with 14 points and Jacob Dunkle had 10.

Cornell 53, Propel Montour 28 – Amir Turner scored a career-high 23 points and Julian Cordice finished with 16 as Cornell (1-11) won in nonsection play. Jerome Brown scored 10 points for Propel Montour (0-13).

Deer Lakes 97, Ligonier Valley 35 – Bryce Robson hit for 20 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career, to lead Deer Lakes (9-6, 6-1) to a Section 3-3A victory over Ligonier Valley (3-13, 2-5). Nate Litrun added 14, Wayne Love 13, Collin Rodgers 12 and Billy Schaefer 10 for the Lancers. Parker Hollick scored 10 for the Rams.

Eden Christian 74, St. Joseph 62 – Ryan Merrick scored 19 points to lead Eden Christian (12-2) to a nonsection win. Luke Gronbeck had 15, Nathan Garrett 13 and Noah Elias and Malachi Manges 10 each. Jimmy Giannetta led St. Joseph (6-9) with 40 points.

Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 51 – Joe Roth scored 30 points and Chris Smiley added nine to help Ellwood City (12-5, 4-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Isaiah Hayhurst scored 13 and Dash Graham added 12 for New Brighton (2-12, 0-7).

Fort Cherry 90, Beth-Center 30 – Owen Norman put up 26 points, Shane Cornali scored 18, Evan Pond contributed 13 and Adam Wolfe added 10 for Fort Cherry (14-2, 7-0) in a Section 4-2A rout. Jason Zeli led Beth-Center (1-14, 0-7) with 12 points.

Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49 – M.J. Stevenson and Jaydon Carr scored 16 points each to push Gateway (11-3) past Belle Vernon (7-7) in a nonsection win. Zion Moore led the Leopards with 20 points and Alonzo Wade had 11.

Keystone Oaks 54, Sto-Rox 48 – Ethan Spivak scored 11 points and Mirlond Jakupi added 10 to lead Keystone Oaks (8-6, 5-2) past Sto-Rox (4-10, 2-5) in a Section 2-3A win. Jaymont Green-Miller led the Vikings with 22 points and Josh Jenkins had 15.

Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31 – Zane Pacek recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Teagan Finucan scored 15 points for Knoch (5-10, 3-2) in a Section 1-4A win. Ryan Burkart scored nine points for Greensburg Salem (4-11, 0-5).

Laurel Highlands 70, Latrobe 44 – Keondre DeShields dropped 25 points, Rodney Gallagher scored 18 and Mason Bolish contributed 11 points as Laurel Highlands (12-2) went 21 for 24 from the charity stripe in a nonsection win. Landon Butler scored 17 points and drained four 3-pointers for Latrobe (5-9).

Lincoln Park 76, Beaver 59 – Meleek Thomas dropped 25 points, Brandin Cummings followed with 23, DeAndre Moye scored 14 and Mikey Crawford chipped in 10 for Lincoln Park (14-1, 7-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Sawyer Butler led all scorers with 26 points and Brady Mayo added 14 for Beaver (11-3, 4-3).

Mohawk 78, Shenango 64 – Bobby Fadden dropped 31 points and Keigan Hopper contributed 20 as Mohawk (14-1) secured a nonsection win. Brody McQuiston scored 29 points, Braden Zeigler had 14 and Zach Herb added 10 for Shenango (10-4).

Neshannock 93, Freedom 37 – Jack Glies scored 20, Dave Kwait added 16 and LJ Keith finished with 13 as Neshannock (10-4, 6-1) dominated Freedom (2-14, 1-6) in Section 1-3A. Garrett Drutarosky scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51 – Andrew Maddalon led with 18 points, Matt Ellery followed with 17, Max Hurray had 15 and Max Rottmann added 14 to lift North Catholic (10-5, 6-1) past Ambridge (5-10, 1-5) in a Section 2-4A win. Jared Astorino led the Bridgers with 25 points.

North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85 – Royce Parham led North Hills (12-2) with a school-record 47 points, Logan Johnson and Eric James added 14 points each and Jayden Thomas had 13 in a nonsection win. Josh Gimbel scored 31 points and Emory Moye had 26 for Pine-Richland (3-11).

Norwin 42, Plum 37 – Ryan Edwards scored 18 points to lead Norwin (9-5) to a nonsection victory over Plum (5-11).

OLSH 56, Brentwood 47 – Bryson Kirschner led with 16 points, Dereon Greene had 14 and B.J. Vaughn added 13 to power OLSH (12-3, 6-1) to a Section 2-3A win over Brentwood (4-11, 1-6). Talan Kammermeier led the Spartans with 13 points and Carter Betz had 11.

Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53 – Noah Barren led all scorers with 32 points to propel Penn Hills (10-2) past North Allegheny (5-8) in nonsection play. Anthony Sciote scored 17 points, Ty Iwanonkiw chipped in 13, Joe Marquis added 11 and Joey Dupirak finished with 10 for the Tigers.

Peters Township 60, Mt. Lebanon 56 – Brendan McCullough scored 17 points and Jake Ziegler and Jack Dunbar added 14 points each to lead Peters Township (12-3) past Mt. Lebanon (10-5) in a nonsection win. Tanner Donati led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 29 points and Giontae Clemmons added 25 to lead Propel Braddock Hills (7-9) to a nonsection win. Theo Baldwin led Propel Andrew Street (5-11) with 14.

Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27 – Nolan Donnelly scored 19 and Caiden Battles added 10 points as Sewickley Academy (3-10) beat Winchester Thurston (2-11) in nonsection play. Henry McComb scored nine points for the Bears.

Shaler 69, Franklin Regional 44 – Shaler (12-4) used a strong start and a collective effort to beat Franklin Regional (9-6) in nonsection play. Keegan Smetanka and Brandon London scored 16 points apiece, Sam Himrod had 11 and Julian Vizzoca added 10 for the Titans. The Panthers were led by Fin Hutchinson’s 12 points.

South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44 – Michael Plusko hit for 17, Elijah Hill contributed 13 and Gavin Drosz had 11 points as South Fayette (8-6) survived a late rally from Avonworth (5-9) in a nonsection contest. Austin Johncour scored 13 while Rowan Carmichael and Cole Hansen scored 11 points apiece for the Antelopes.

South Side 55, Rochester 53 – Brody Almashy scored 18 points and Jacob Strnisa contributed 15 for South Side (5-10) in a nonsection win. Xavier Rigby had 18 and Nathan Bills added 12 for Rochester (6-8).

Springdale 67, Clairton 62 (OT) – John Hughes led all scorers with 23 points and Mason Gent hit for 19 to lead Springdale (7-9, 2-5) past Clairton (6-9, 3-4) in overtime in a Section 3-2A battle. Kaden Smith and DaShawn Hines each scored 19 points to pace the Bears.

Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 59 – Evan Berger put up 28 points, Noah Prosser netted 18 and Brody Evans chipped in 11 as Thomas Jefferson (9-5) beat West Mifflin (7-7) in nonsection play. Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 16 and Shai Newby added 14 points for the Titans.

Union 58, Laurel 28 – Matt Stanley scored 15 and Peyton Lombardo hit for 14 points as Union (14-0) used a strong first quarter to beat Laurel (5-10) in nonsection play.

Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 15 – Keyziyah Clay scored 14 points and Jacob Staraniec added 12 to lead Valley (3-13, 2-5) to a Section 3-3A victory over Apollo-Ridge (1-15, 0-7).

West Allegheny 51, Canon McMillan 47 – Tyler Blatz scored 18 points, Brandon Bell had 16 and Justin Manns added 10 to push West Allegheny (8-9) past Canon McMillan (3-12) in a nonsection win. Eamon O’Donoghue and Evan Morris added 14 points each for the Big Macs.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55 – Courtlyn Turner led with 26 points, Gianna Michaux followed with 19 and Mya Glisan added 16 to push Albert Gallatin (8-8) past Laurel Highlands (9-7) in a nonsection win. Ayrianna Sumpter led the Mustangs with 21 points and Miya Harris had 12.

Ellis School 46, Springdale 42 (OT) – Kallie Kristian led Ellis School (5-10, 2-5) with 12 points in a Section 3-2A win. Ashlyn Federbar and Grace Gent scored 14 points each for Springdale (4-10, 1-5).

Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53 – Erynne Capalbo led Mohawk (11-6) with 29 points, Alexa Kadilak had 12, and Chloe Fadden added 11 in a nonsection win. Angel Henry scored 16 points for Aliquippa (7-6).

Mt. Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33 – Mt. Lebanon (12-4, 6-1) took balanced scoring to the extreme in a Section 2-6A win over Canon-McMillan (4-11, 0-7). Five players – Jenny Smith, Payton Collins, Riley Collins, Quinn Murdoch and Tori Petko – scored eight points each. Kelsey Wandera scored nine points to lead the Big Macs.

Mt. Pleasant 60, Geibel 29 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 30 points and Morgan Gesinski added 18, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Mt. Pleasant (11-5) to a nonsection win. Emma Larkin led Geibel (8-8) with 25 points.

OLSH 62, Winchester Thurston 45 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 14 points to lead OLSH (11-4) to a nonsection win. Octava Chitty scored 14 points and DaShae Cochran had 11 for Winchester Thurston (7-7).

Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55 – Madison Zavasky scored 20 points, Sarah Pifer had 17 and Catherine Gentile added 12 to lead Pine-Richland (7-7) past Knoch (9-6) in a nonsection win. Nina Shaw led the Knights with 18 points and Hattie McGraw had 14.

Plum 49, Gateway 29 – Megan Marston scored 13 points and Riley Stephans had 12 for Plum (10-6, 4-3) in a Section 1-5A win over Gateway (4-10, 0-7). Jayla Oliver scored nine points for the Gators.

Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59 – Eden Williamson scored 23, Kristina Bozek followed with 20 and Sam Horne had 10 points as Trinity (9-5) beat Chartiers Valley (7-6) in nonsection play. Emma Reynolds scored 20 points, Ella Cupka finished with 12 while Iyla Ozbey and Chloe Williams scored 10 points apiece for the Colts.