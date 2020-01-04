High school roundup for Jan. 3, 2020: Lincoln Park gets back in win column

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 12:52 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Isaiah Smith scored 23 points Friday night.

When Beaver Falls scored the first nine points of the game Friday night, it looked like Lincoln Park might be on its way to a rare two-game losing streak.

That illusion didn’t last long.

Isaiah Smith scored 23 points and Lincoln Park, the No. 1 team in Class 3A in this week’s Trib HSSN rankings, bounced back from a loss to Class 4A No. 1 Highlands to rally for a 72-59 win over Beaver Falls on Friday night.

The Leopards (8-2, 4-0) outscored Beaver Falls (7-4, 2-1) by a 20-10 margin in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 1-3A victory. Tanner Mathos and Dakari Bradford scored 10 points apiece. Mike Conley led Beaver Falls with 17 points. Razier Jones added 11.

Butler 61, North Hills 50 — Ethan Morton scored 22 points in his return from injury and Butler (6-4, 2-0) snapped a three-game losing streak with a Section 1-6A victory. Mattix Clement hit five 3-pointers for Butler. Charlie Kreinbucher added 10 points. Logan Marshalek and Matt Seidl led North Hills (4-5, 1-1) with 13 points.

Central Catholic 65, Seneca Valley 52 — Ben Sarson scored 24 points and Jack Cherkes added 12 to help Central Catholic (7-3, 1-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (1-8, 0-2) with 18 points.

Pine-Richland 81, North Allegheny 60 — Logan Murray scored 24 points and Kyle Polce and Joey Petcash hit five 3-pointers apiece to lead Pine-Richland (8-2, 2-0) in Section 1-6A. Grant Timmerson had 16 for North Allegheny (5-6, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 61, Canon-McMillan 51 — Jake Hoffman scored 18 points and Jake Reinke added 13, including four 3-pointers, to held Mt. Lebanon (8-3, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Syncere Southern led Canon-McMillan (2-7, 0-2) with 20 points. Cole Stanley hit five 3-pointers.

Latrobe 63, Penn-Trafford 41 — Ryan Sickenberger scored 24 points and Michael Noonan added 23 as Latrobe (3-6, 1-1) scored a big win in Section 3-6A. The Wildcats pulled away with a 15-7 run in the second quarter. Zach Rocco led Penn-Trafford (7-3, 1-1) with 23 points.

Fox Chapel 55, Hempfield 51 — The Class 6A No. 1 Foxes came back from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to top the Spartans and improve to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in Section 3-6A. Hempfield, which had won three of four coming into the game, fell to 5-5 overall, 1-1 in the section. Four Fox Chapel players scored in doubles figures. Eli Yofan led a balanced attack with 12 points. Kent Baldauf, Shane Susnak and JP Dockey each added 10 points.

Connellsville 75, Norwin 60 — Ahmad Hooper scored 25 points and Cade Muskgrove added 19 to lead Connellsville (5-4, 1-1) to victory in Section 3-6A. Ty Bilinsky led Norwin (8-2, 0-2) with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Conor McCutcheon added 14 and Nick Fleming had 11.

Penn Hills 77, Greensburg Salem 48 — Ed Daniels scored 16 points and Wes Kropp added 15 to lead a balanced scoring effort for Penn Hills (6-2, 3-0) in Section 1-5A. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (2-8, 0-4) with 20 points. Ryan Thomas added 11.

Trinity 80, Moon 55 — Michael Koroly scored 23 points and Mike Dunn added 14, including four 3-pointers, to lead Trinity (8-2, 4-0) in Section 2-5A. Collin Sunday had 12 for Moon (2-5, 1-3).

Plum 53, Franklin Regional 50 — Connor Moss scored 21 points, was 11-for-11 from the free throw line, and hit a go-ahead free throw in the fourth quarter that propelled Plum (2-8, 2-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Max Matolcsy added 10 points for the Mustangs. Logan Summerhill led Franklin Regional (3-8, 1-3) with 19 points. Johnny O’Toole added 11.

Kiski Area 74, Indiana 59 — Three players reached double figures, led by Kyrell Hutcherson’s team-best 26 points, as the Cavaliers topped Indiana (3-7, 0-4) in a Section 3-5A matchup. Jason Baker added 19 points, and Lebryn Smith contributed 13 for Kiski Area (4-6, 2-2).

Highlands 63, Freeport 49 — Behind a 24-point performance from Luke Cochran, who also earned his 1,000th career point, the Class 4A No. 1 Golden Rams (9-1, 2-0) shook off a 3-for-12 performance from behind the 3-point line in the first half to earn a Section 1-4A victory over the Yellowjackets (2-6, 0-2). Matt Aulicino led Freeport with 20 points and Vinnie Clark chipped in 11. Johnny Crise also scored 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Highlands, and Korry Myers scored 14 and hit four 3-pointers.

Knoch 76, Yough 43 — Ryan Lang hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Knoch (7-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Scott Fraser added 19 points for the Knights. Gamal Marballie scored 17 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers for Yough (4-7, 0-2).

Mt. Pleasant 51, Derry 49 — Mt. Pleasant rallied from an early eight-point deficit in Section 1-4A, snapping a four-game losing streak. Jake Johnson scored a game-high 23 points, 14 after halftime, to lead the Vikings (5-5, 2-0). Luke Brander knocked the ball away from Tyson Webb and Johnson made a steal in the closing seconds to seal the win. Webb and Tanner Nicely had 12 points apiece, and Ryan Bushey had 11 for Derry (3-7, 1-1), which has not won two games in a row all season.

Quaker Valley 74, New Castle 63 — Adou Thiero hit for 30 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, to lead Quaker Valley (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 2-4A victory in a matchup of WPIAL title contenders. K.C. Johns added 22 points and Markus Franks had 15. Sheldon Cox led New Castle (5-4, 1-2) with 18 points. Michael Wells had 16. Isaiah Boice had 11, including three 3-pointers.

Central Valley 66, Beaver 39 — Isiah Warfield hit for 19 points and Brandon Graham added 10 to power Central Valley (5-3, 1-1) in Section 2-4A. Beckett Connelly led Beaver (3-7, 0-3) with 15 points.

Ringgold 76, Waynesburg 70 — Chris Peccon scored 26 points and Luke Wyvratt added 25 as Ringgold (7-2, 2-0) rallied from five down after three quarters to win in Section 3-4A. Lucas Garber led Waynesburg (5-5, 0-2) with 27 points.

South Park 68, Elizabeth Forward 63 — Aidan Rongaus scored 23 points and Brandon Graham had 17 as South Park (5-4, 2-1) came back from a five-point halftime deficit in Section 3-4A. Pat Filson led Elizabeth Forward (2-5, 0-2) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 54 — Ray Robinson, Billy Deshields and Isiah Melvin scored 17 points apiece to lead Uniontown (7-1, 2-0) to victory in a matchup of Section 3-4A contenders. Devon Whitlock led Belle Vernon (7-4, 1-1) with 11 points.

North Catholic 89, Fort Cherry 51 — Isaac DeGregorio hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead North Catholic (8-2, 3-0) in Section 2-3A. Noah Babirad scored 18 for Fort Cherry (2-8, 0-4).

Carlynton 60, Freedom 51 — Chauncie Dickens scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring night for Carlynton (8-2, 3-0) in Section 2-3A. DeQuay Canton, Mark Phillips and Austin Millner added 10 points apiece. Tyler Mohrbacher led Freedom (3-5, 1-3) with 13 points.

Avonworth 69, Keystone Oaks 45 — Jordan Kolenda had 20 points and Deon Thomas added 11 to help Avonworth (5-5, 2-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Frank Stumpo led Keystone Oaks (5-5, 1-2) with 14 points.

East Allegheny 69, Steel Valley 68 — Mike Smith scored 17 points and Nico Pugliano added 16 to help East Allegheny (6-3, 3-0) hold off a Steel Valley comeback bid in Section 3-3A. Camden Polak scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers, for Steel Valley (5-4, 2-2).

South Allegheny 59, Valley 45 — Vaughn Ross had 18 points for Valley (1-9, 0-3) in a Section 3-3A loss at South Allegheny (9-1, 4-0). Ben Aftanas and Thomas Albert scored 10 points apiece for the Vikings.

Washington 59, Frazier 41 — Marlon Norris had 14 points and Zahmere Robinson and Brandon Patterson chipped in 10 apiece to lead Washington (6-2, 3-0) in Section 4-3A. Owen Newcomer led Frazier (0-9, 0-4) with 15 points.

Charleroi 65, Southmoreland 51 — Will Wagner scored 24 points, and Joey Caruso added 15 to lead Charleroi (7-4, 3-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Riley Comforti led Southmoreland (2-8, 1-1) with 21 points. Brandon Peterson added 13.

Northgate 52, Riverview 41 — Josh Dugan led three Northgate players in double figures with 16 points in a Section 1-2A win over Riverview (5-5, 2-2). Thanny Black had 12 points to pace Riverview.

Apollo-Ridge 59, Summit Academy 45 — The Vikings ran their winning streak to six games with a Section 1-2A victory. Apollo-Ridge (8-2, 3-1) led by three at the end of the third quarter and pulled away with a 25-14 advantage in the fourth. Klay Fitzroy scored a game-best 24 points to lead the Vikings, and Keighton Reese and Jake Fello added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Springdale 56, Propel Braddock Hills 39 — Behind a double-double from Demitri Fritch and a stellar defensive effort in the second half, Springdale continued its unbeaten season. Fritch had 34 points and 14 rebounds, and the second-ranked Dynamos rolled in a Section 1-2A game. Springdale (10-0, 4-0) led by seven at halftime and allowed only 14 points over the final two quarters to pull away.

Serra Catholic 71, California 63 — Jayden Bristol scored 26 points and Josiah Pais added 21 to lead Serra Catholic (5-4, 4-0) in Section 2-2A. Malik Ramsey scored 21 to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career for California (5-5, 1-2).

Brentwood 64, Chartiers-Houston 56 — Zach Keib scored 16 points and C.J. Ziegler added 13 to lead Brentwood (9-0, 4-0) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A. Alijah Vaden led Chartiers-Houston (6-4, 1-2) with 24 points.

OLSH 68, Laurel 61 — Dante Spadafoa scored 24 points, hitting the 1,000 mark for his career, to lead OLSH (10-0, 4-0) in a battle of top teams in Section 3-2A. Jake DiMichele added 19. Luke barker and Marcus Haswell scored 15 for Laurel (7-4, 2-1).

Sewickley Academy 50, South Side 45 — Max Belt scored 26 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Sewickley Academy (3-3, 2-1) jumped out to a 13-5 first-quarter lead en route to a Section 3-2A win. Brandon Barber led South Side (4-6, 1-3) with 12 points.

Burgettstown 69, Mohawk 60 — Dylan Poirier scored 21 points and Jackson LaRocka added 17 to lead Burgettstown (5-5, 1-2) to a Section 3-2A win. William Bloom led Mohawk (1-10, 0-4) with 18 points.

Vincentian 83, Western Beaver 42 — Nate Cullo scored 21 points and hit three 3-pointers as Vincentian (6-2, 4-0) rolled in Section 1-A. Noah Gray led Western Beaver (3-5, 1-3) with 16 points.

Nazareth Prep 74, Quigley Catholic 23 — Jaden Gales scored 15 to lead four players in double figures in a Section 1-A win for Nazareth Prep (6-5, 2-2). Steve Sakai led Quigley Catholic (1-9, 0-4) with 10.

Avella 71, Mapletown 66 — Gabe Lis scored 24 points to help Avella (4-6, 1-2) to a Section 2-A win. Landon Stevenson had 19 for Mapletown (0-8, 0-3).

Bishop Canevin 61, Jefferson-Morgan 50 — KeVaughn Price hit for 24 points and Dom Elliott added 19 to lead Bishop Canevin (8-2, 4-0) in Section 2-A. Tah Jere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (2-7, 1-2) with 16 points.

Monessen 55, Geibel 41 — DaWayne Howell scored 18 points and Monessen (2-8, 2-1) jumped out to a 24-3 first-quarter lead en route to a Section 2-A win. Taylon Lowe added 11 points. Cole Kendall led Geibel (5-3, 1-2) with 15 points. Drew Howard had 13.

Jeannette 53, Carmichaels 37 — Jackson Pruitt scored 18 points and Jeannette (5-6, 2-1) jumped out to a 15-5 lead to win in Section 2-2A. Keith Rockmore added 12 points and Toby Cline had 10. Christopher Barrish led Carmichaels (4-5, 0-4) with 12 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Leechburg 57 — Nate Ward scored 19 points, and Ryan Appleby added 12 as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-3, 3-0) jumped out to a 31-15 halftime lead and held on for a Section 3-A win

Clairton 70, Propel Montour 33 — Don Napper scored 20 points and Brendan Parsons added 18, all in the first half, as Clairton (6-2, 4-0) defeated Propel Montour (0-8, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Propel Andrew Street 79, Aquinas Academy 66 — Daumere Raudlin scored 24 points and Marcell Wallace and Sayvon Krig added 21 apiece to lead Propel Andrew Street (2-6, 1-3) to a Section 3-A win. Vincent Cugini led Aquinas Academy (2-7, 0-4) with 30 points.

Cornell 79, Eden Christian 30 — Zaier Harrison scored 20 points and Kaden DiVito and Isaiah Langston each had double-doubles to lead Cornell (7-2, 4-0) in Section 1-A. DiVito had 15 points and 15 assists. Langston had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Thomas Medure led Eden Christian (7-2, 3-1) with 15 points.

Imani Christian 64, St. Joseph 44 — Tyler Wood scored 17 points and Andrew Sullivan added 10, but the Spartans (3-8, 1-3) fell to the Class 1A No. 5 Saints (6-4, 4-0) in a Section 3-1A contest.

Seton LaSalle 70, McKeesport 65 (OT) — Michael Bigley scored 23 points and Jake Verner added 22 as Seton LaSalle (5-4) fell behind by 10 at the end of the first quarter and roared back for a nonsection victory in overtime. Brison Kisan led McKeesport (5-4) with 21 points.

Evangelical Christian (Fla.) 71, Chartiers Valley 67 — Aaron Jones scored 16 points to lead Evangelical Christian to victory at the Lehigh Shootout in Lehigh, Fla. Jared Goldstrom scored 27 points and Brayden Reynolds added 22 for Chartiers Valley (7-3).

West Greene 61, Bentworth 45 — Ben Jackson scored 20 points and Austin Crouse added 16 to power West Greene (3-5) to a nonsection win. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (0-9) with 14 points.

Erie East 75, Shady Side Academy 68 — Rashawn Dean scored 15 points to lead Erie East. Grady Munroe had 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mason Tomlin added 18 for Shady Side Academy (3-5).

Obama Academy 71, Carrick 49 — Sean Snead scored 22 points to lead Obama Academy to a City League victory. Sayon Bennett scored 17 points and Angelo Myers added 16. Amaru Caldwell led Carrick with 12 points.

Brashear 78, Perry 51 — Cheron Collington scored 30 points and Ta’meere Robinson added 21 to lead Brashear in the City League. Darriton Jones added 10. TyWann Martin led Perry with 14.

Allderdice 63, Westinghouse 49 — Rob Jones scored 24 points and Tony Henderson added 22 to lead Allderdice to a City League win. Rafeik Sirmons had 15 for Westinghouse.

Girls basketball

North Hills 50, Butler 47 — Abbey McElhaney scored 20 points and North Hills (4-5, 1-3) rallied from six points down at halftime for its first Section 1-6A victory of the season. Jordan Kauffman led Butler (5-4, 2-2) with 18 points.

Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 28 — Domenica Delaney had 12 points for Fox Chapel (5-4, 1-3) in a Section 1-6A loss at Shaler (6-3, 3-1).

Montour 45, West Allegheny 16 — Olivia Lysik scored 20 points and Ava Scrabis added 10 to lead Montour (6-4, 1-3) past West Allegheny (0-9, 0-4) in Section 1-5A.

Gateway 43, Hampton 33 — Lexi Jackson scored 14 points and Dynasty Shegog added 13 to help Gateway (7-3, 3-1) to victory in a matchup of Section 2-5A contenders. Kayla Hoehler led Hampton (3-7, 2-1) with 15 points.

Woodland Hills 57, Albert Gallatin 29 — Joi Burleigh scored 18 points and Peyton Pinkley added 11 for Section 3-5A-leading Woodland Hills (7-2, 4-0). Liv Murtha had 12 for Albert Gallatin (5-4, 1-3).

Derry 68, Shady Side Academy 41 — Tiana Moracco scored 20 points as Derry jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and won in Section 3-3A. Hannah Wedow had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Derry (6-4, 3-1). Danielle Mullen added 10. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side Academy (5-6, 2-2) with 22 points.

West Greene 64, Mapletown 20 — Jersey Wise scored 16 points and West Greene didn’t allow a point in the first quarter of a Section 2-A victory. Elizabeth Brudnock, Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe had 10 points apiece for West Greene.

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Aquinas Academy 28 — Gia Scala scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (5-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win. Isabella Hite had 11 for Aquinas Academy (3-5, 1-1).

Brownsville 65, Bentworth 21 — Aniya Tarpley scored 16 points and Emma Seto added 11 to lead Brownsville (6-2) to a nonsection win over Bentworth (2-7).

Bishop Canevin 61, Carlynton 40 — Alyssa Pollice poured in 30 points and Diajah Allen contributed 11 to lead Bishop Canevin (6-4) to a nonsection win. Angelica Diallo led Carlynton (4-6) with 13 points.

Ellis School 50, St. Joseph 34 — Ellis School (8-1) enjoyed a 26-8 lead at halftime en route to a nonsection win over St. Joseph (1-8). Trinity Lockwood-Morris led the Spartans with 13 points.

Riverview 52, Burrell 45 — Sydney McDonough had a game-high 24 points for Riverview (5-6) in a nonsection victory over Burrell (1-8). Allison Fisher scored 21 points for the Bucs, and Olivia Watts added 11 points.

Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 58 — Emma Waite scored 29 points and hit five 3-pointers and Brooklyn Jones added 14 to lead Allderdice to a City League win. Khamille Andrews scored 28 for Westinghouse.

Wrestling

Seneca Valley 60, Knoch 15 — The Raiders (4-0, 2-0) topped the Knights (0-2, 0-2) on the strength of four pins, a technical fall and two decisions. Ty Misitis (fall, 132), Eli Reese (fall, 285) and Guy DeLeonardis (decision, 160) scored victories for Knoch.

