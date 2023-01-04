High school roundup for Jan. 3, 2023: Evan Berger, Thomas Jefferson top Peters in 3OT

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Evan Berger scored a school-record 43 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-4, 1-0) to a 105-100 victory over Peters Township (7-3, 0-1) in three overtimes in Section 1-5A boys basketball Tuesday night. Jack Dunbar scored 37 for Peters.

Aquinas Academy 87, Summit Academy 75 – Vinnie Cugini set the nets on fire with 47 points and Jake Guillen put up 18 to lead Aquinas Academy (8-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win. KyRon Douglas scored 24 points, Allen Grimes netted 15 and Elijah Adams finished with 14 for Summit Academy (4-1, 0-1).

Beaver 59, Central Valley 52 – Brady Mayo scored 22 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to boost Beaver (9-1, 2-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Aidan Townsend added 14 points for the Bobcats. Townsend and Mayo combined to go 13 for 14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Dre Vacich scored 23 for Central Valley (3-6, 0-2).

Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56 – Alonzo Wade scored 20 points and Zion Moore added 18 to help Belle Vernon (5-4, 1-0) in its Section 3-4A opener. Quinton Martin chipped in with 12. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (7-3, 0-1) with 27 points.

Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47 – Ben Guffey scored 24 points and Nick Brown added 11 while Shawn Davis and Jack Bruckner each scored 10 as Bethel Park (6-3, 1-0) defeated Ringgold (2-9, 0-1) in Section 1-5A. Lorenzo Glasser and Daryl Tolliver scored 16 points apiece for the Rams.

Burrell 68, Derry 57 – Macky Bennis scored 24 points and Tucker Bitar had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Burrell (5-6, 2-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Esau King-Buchak had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucs. Gabe Carbonara led Derry (4-5, 0-2) with 25 points. Nate Papuga added 20.

Butler 53, Seneca Valley 49 – Braylon Littlejohn scored 16 points and Donovan Carney netted 15 to lead Butler (9-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Luke Lawson and Tyler Pepin each scored 13 points and Connor Oros added 10 for Seneca Valley (2-6, 0-1).

Carmichaels 54, Beth-Center 41 – Liam Lohr and Dominic Colarusso each scored 13 points, Aydan Adamson added 11 and Ambrise Adamson finished with 10 as Carmichaels (7-4, 1-1) won a Section 4-2A matchup. Brody Tharp led all scorers with 24 points for Beth-Center (1-9, 0-3).

Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 36 – Randy Wilkerson scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Dante DePante had 14, Cole Sullivan added 12 and Debaba Tshiebwe finished with 10 as Central Catholic (4-4, 1-0) beat Pine-Richland (2-7, 0-1) in Section 1-6A. Owen Luellen had 11 points for the Rams.

Chartiers-Houston 67, Bentworth 44 – Cole Pawih scored a career-high 25 points and Avery Molek netted 11 as Chartiers-Houston (9-2, 3-0) beat Bentworth (6-4, 1-2) in Section 4-2A. Landon Urcho led the Bearcats with 21 points.

Chartiers Valley 78, West Allegheny 46 – Jayden Davis led all scorers with 27, Drew Sleva added 15 points and TJ Kubiseck finished with 13 as Chartiers Valley (11-0, 1-0) secured a Section 4-5A win. Brandon Bell scored 14 points and Tyler Blatz had 12 for West Allegheny (4-6, 0-1).

Eden Christian 61, Winchester Thurston 39 – Malachi Manges scored 23 points and Ryan Merrick added 10 as Eden Christian (7-2, 1-0) defeated Winchester Thurston (1-4, 0-1) in Section 2-2A. Mert Akdogan and Jaromit Lozano each scored 10 points for the Bears.

Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 67 – Joe Roth put up 38 points and Ellwood City (10-2, 2-1) edged Mohawk (9-1, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Jay Wrona had 21 points and Bobby Fadden chipped in 16 points for the Warriors.

Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28 – Owen Norman led Fort Cherry (9-2, 3-0) with 20 points and Derek Errette and Lucas Errette scored 11 each in a Section 4-2A win. Keyshaun Thompson scored 12 for Frazier (1-10, 0-2).

Franklin Regional 60, Penn-Trafford 48 – Cooper Rankin scored 18 points, Cam Rowell added 15 and Max Leven and Fin Hutchinson each scored 11 points for Franklin Regional (7-3, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A victory. Ian Temple scored 15 points for Penn-Trafford (2-8, 0-1).

Gateway 74, McKeesport 65 (OT) – Jayden Carr had 21 points, Kalevala Pryor netted 17 and MJ Stevenson scored 13 to propel Gateway (6-3, 1-0) to an overtime win in Section 3-5A. Travarese Rowe (19), Shayne McGraw (17) and Javonta Belton (11) scored in double figures for McKeesport (2-7, 0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Leechburg 57 – Tyree Turner scored 23 points as all five starters hit double figures for Greensburg Central Catholic (6-4, 2-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Leechburg (5-6, 1-1). Franco Alvarez scored 17, Samir Crosby 13, Jaydin Canady 12 and Ryan Kimmel 10. Braylan Lovelace had 26 and Marcus Cleveland 23 for the Blue Devils.

Indiana 63, Greensburg Salem 48 – Gavin Homer scored 25 points to lead Indiana (5-5, 1-0) past Greensburg Salem (4-7, 0-1) in Section 1-4A. Cody Rubrecht and Bradedon Leatherman had 12 points apiece for the Golden Lions.

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48 – John Woodward scored 23 points and made seven 3-pointers and Troy Wright added 10 points as Jefferson-Morgan (7-4, 1-0) held on to beat Mapletown (3-6, 0-1) in Section 2-1A. Braden McIntire and Landan Stevenson scored 11 points apiece and AJ Vanata added 10 for the Maples.

Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 55 – Mirlond Jakupi scored 18 points and sank five 3-pointers, Tulio Watts netted 16 and Collin Harris added 13 for Keystone Oaks (5-5, 2-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Luke Scarff scored 20 points and Jack Ozimek finished with 14 for South Park (3-5, 1-1).

Kiski Area 72, Latrobe 57 – Isaiah Gonzalez scored 28 points and Jason Flemm added 17 points to lead Kiski Area (5-6, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Latrobe (4-5, 0-1). Landon Butler scored 14 points, John Wetzel added 12 and Alex Tatsch netted 10 for the Wildcats.

Knoch 63, Freeport 60 – James Snyder scored a career-high 15 points to lead Knoch (3-8, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Kaden Spencer and Teegan Finucan each had 11 for the Knights. Ben Lane led Freeport (7-3, 0-1) with 16. Gavin Croney had 10.

Laurel Highlands 80, Elizabeth Forward 58 – Keondre DeShields hit for 34 points and Mason Bolish chipped in 11 to lead Laurel Highlands (8-1, 1-0) in Section 3-4A. Charlie Nigut led Elizabeth Forward (4-7, 0-1) with 17 points.

Lincoln Park 87, North Catholic 71 – Mikey Crawford put up 24 points and Meleek Thomas scored 21 to lead Lincoln Park (8-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Max Hurray led all scorers with 29 points, Andrew Maddalon added 20 and Nick Larson had 15 for North Catholic (4-5, 1-1). Brandin Cummings scored 20 points and DeAndre Moye finished with 11 for Lincoln Park.

Monessen 63, Geibel 44 – Lorenzo Gardner (24 points, 19 rebounds) and Jaisean Blackman (12 points, 14 rebounds) both recorded a double-double for Monessen (8-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-A win. Jaydis Kennedy had 17 points for Geibel (2-5, 0-1).

Moon 46, South Fayette 45 – Michael Santicola scored 11 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lift Moon (5-3, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A thriller. Elijah Gulillory led the Tigers with 17 points. Elijah Hill led all scorers with 23 points and Michael Plasko finished with 13 for South Fayette (6-3, 0-1).

Mt. Lebanon 46, Baldwin 44 – Michael Pfeuffer scored 14 points, Brody Barber added 12 and Lucas Garofoli had 10 as Mt. Lebanon (6-4, 1-0) held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Baldwin (5-5, 0-1) to win a Section 2-6A matchup. Nate Wesling scored 16 points for the Blue Devils.

Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 41 – Jack Glies scored 17 points to lead Neshannock (6-3, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Isaiah Sharp scored 13 points and Jaren Brickner added 12 for Beaver Falls (2-5, 1-1).

New Castle 59, North Allegheny 49 – Isaiah Boice scored 19 points and Jonathan Anderson added 19 to help New Castle (9-0, 1-0) to a win in its Section 1-6A opener. Ty Iwanonkiw and Joey Dopirak scored 17 each for North Allegheny (3-5, 0-1).

Northgate 57, Sewickley Academy 36 – Josh Williams had 18 points and Steve Goetz scored 12 to pace Northgate (7-2, 1-0) in a Section 1-2A victory. Colin Heibling netted 15 for Sewickley Academy (2-6, 0-1).

North Hills 75, Mars 42 – Royce Parham scored 32 points to lead North Hills (7-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A opener. Eric James added 11 for North Hills. Tasso Sfanos and Ryan Ceh each scored 15 for Mars (6-2, 0-1).

Norwin 46, Canon-McMillan 45 – Ryan Edwards scored 14 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left, to lead Norwin (7-2, 1-0) in a Section 2-6A thriller. Adam Bilinsky led the Knights with 19 points. Evan Morris scored 19 and Mason Fixx netted 13 for Canon-McMillan (3-7, 0-1).

OLSH 54, Sto-Rox 46 – Rocco Spadafora scored 18 points and BJ Vaughn had 13 to lead OLSH (8-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A victory. Jaymont Green-Miller finished with 15 and Josh Jenkins had 14 for Sto-Rox (3-6, 1-2).

Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 37 – Daemar Kelly scored 17 and Rob Thomas had 14 to push Penn Hills (5-2, 1-0) past Fox Chapel (7-4, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Kam Greil had 11 points for the Foxes.

Propel Braddock Hills 69, Propel Montour 35 – Giontae Clemmons scored 23 points and Benjamin Mayhew added 20 for Propel Braddock Hills (5-6, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Danny Roberts led Propel Montour (0-8, 0-1) with 23 points.

Quaker Valley 75, East Allegheny 39 – Troy Kozar had 19 points, Joey Coyle added 15 points and Noah Jordan scored 13 for Quaker Valley (5-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-4A win over East Allegheny (2-5, 0-1).

Riverview 72, Springdale 49 – Ben Hower had 21 points, Amberson Bauer contributed 15 points and Jack Betler scored 10, helping Riverview earn a Section 3-2A win over Springdale.

Rochester 58, Cornell 24 – Xavier Rigby scored 20 points, including 14 in the first quarter, and Rochester (4-5, 1-0) topped Cornell (0-8, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

Serra Catholic 77, Clairton 66 – Owen Dombroski led all scorers with 24 points, Joe DeMoss and Pete Burke scored 16 points apiece and Isiah Petty added 12 as Serra Catholic (4-6, 1-2) beat Clairton (5-3, 2-1) in a Section 3-2A matchup. Deshawn Hines led the Bears with 22 points, Kaden Smith and 16 and Devin Dean finished with 13.

Shady Side Academy 54, Valley 23 – Led by 13 points from Eli Teslovich, 12 from Ethan Salvia and 11 from Seamus Riordan, Shady Side Academy (7-3, 3-0) picked up a Section 3-3A win over Valley (2-9, 1-1).

Shaler 59, Plum 44 – Brandon Lutz scored 15 points and Julian Vizzoca added 12 to lead Shaler (9-2, 1-0) past Plum (4-7, 0-1) in Section 2-5A.

South Allegheny 55, Avonworth 42 – Bryce Epps scored 22 points and Cameron Epps added 15 to lead South Allegheny (9-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-4A win. Michael Michalski added 10. Rowan Carmichael had 16 for Avonworth (4-5, 0-1). Austin Johnson added 10.

Steel Valley 77, Brentwood 54 – Makhai Valentine scored 36 points to lift Steel Valley (4-7, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Cruce Brookins added 16 and Nahjir Norris had 10. Carter Betz led Brentwood (4-7, 1-2) with 22 points.

Trinity 65, Connellsville 31 – Led by 17 points from Owen Wayman, 14 from Tim Hodges and 13 from Drew Collins, Trinity (6-4, 1-0) won its Section 1-5A opener. Jayden Mickens led Connellsville (0-11, 0-1) with eight.

Uniontown 81, Albert Gallatin 37 – Calvin Winfrey scored 15, Jamire Braxton added 13 and Kadrian McLee finished with 12 points as Uniontown (10-1, 1-0) sank Albert Gallatin (3-6, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Aiden Black led the Colonials with 12 points.

Upper St. Clair 87, Hempfield 32 – Nick Sukernek scored 15 points to lead Upper St. Clair (6-5, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Christian Ito-Strerath added 12 and Matt Gaither 10 for the Panthers. Harry Sowers led Hempfield (4-6, 0-1) with 13 points.

West Mifflin 49, Montour 47 – Joseph Fleming sank four free throws in the last 12 seconds to seal the win for West Mifflin (4-4, 1-0) in Section 4-4A. Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 16 points, Fleming finished with 12 and Brandon Battles had 11 for the Titans. Jake Wolfe scored 19 points and Ricky Johnson-McClain finished with 10 for Montour (3-7, 0-1).

Western Beaver 76, Avella 37 – Levi Gray led all scorers with 34 points and seven 3-pointers to help Western Beaver (7-4, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win. Chantz Cottrill scored 12 points and Carson Nachman added 10 for the Golden Beavers. Colton Burchianti scored 12 and Westley Burchianti had 11 for Avella (2-9, 0-1).

Woodland Hills 57, Armstrong 43 – Scoop Smith scored 16 points, Chaz Cobbs added 13 points and Cam Walter chipped in with 11 as Woodland Hills (8-2, 1-0) beat Armstrong (8-2, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Jack Valasek and Cadin Olsen had 15 points each for the River Hawks.

Yough 72, Waynesburg 23 – Terek Crosby racked up 30 points and Austin Matthews added 19 to lead Yough (5-6, 1-1) to a Section 4-3A defeat of Waynesburg (2-10, 0-3).

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15 – Jenna Dawson scored 11 points to lead Belle Vernon (5-5, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Uniontown (0-10, 0-3). Farrah Reader added eight points for the Leopards.

Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18 – Alena Fusetti scored 22 points and buried six 3-pointers as Blackhawk (8-0, 1-0) stifled Central Valley (4-5, 0-1) in Section 2-4A. Alyssa Ott scored six points to lead the Warriors.

Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver 31 – Nadia Davis had 16 points to help Canon-McMillan (4-6) edge Beaver (8-2) in a nonsection game. Chloe List scored 18 for the Bobcats.

Chartiers-Houston 54, Bentworth 29 – Amelia Brose scored 14 points while Ava Capozzoli and Allison Wingard scored 10 points apiece to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-4, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (3-8, 1-2) with 18 points.

Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26 – Layne Loper scored 12 points and Jessica Sullivan added 10 to lead Deer Lakes (2-9, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Madison Marinchak and Misty Miller had 10 each for Ligonier Valley (2-6, 0-1).

Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51 – Angelina Brush and Avery Musto scored 14 points apiece to lead Franklin Regional (3-6, 2-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Brooke Schimer added 12 points for the Panthers. Egypt Coleman scored 19 points, Hannah Pugliese added 14 and Milani Oliver finished with 12 for Penn Hills (4-6, 1-2).

Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35 – Regan Kerr scored 22 points, Ashley Smith scored 14 points and filled the net with four 3-pointers while Kait Mankins had 12 points and Ashlan Price added 10 for Greensburg Salem (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Tori Johnson scored 10 points for Valley (2-10, 0-3).

Hampton 56, Freeport 51 – Kat Milon scored 20 points and Meghan Murry and Sterling Thomson each scored 10 as Hampton (7-4) defeated Freeport (4-8) in nonsection play. Ava Solis led the Yellowjackets with 11 points.

Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29 – Rikiya Garcia-Broaden scored 11 points to lead Kiski Area (4-7, 1-1) to a Section 1-5A win over Gateway (4-6, 0-3). Abbie Johns added nine points and Cora Coleman had eight for the Cavaliers.

Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26 – Krista Wilson scored 13 points and Isabella Garnek added nine to power Mapletown (4-6, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Kayla Larkin scored 10 for Jefferson-Morgan (0-10, 0-1).

Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51 – Olivia Donnelly scored 25 points to lead Mars (7-2, 2-0) past Fox Chapel (7-4, 2-1) in Section 2-5A. Vita Vargo added 15 points and Lauren Atwell had 14 for the Fightin’ Planets. Lyla Jablon scored 17 and Natalia Schaffer 10 for the Foxes.

McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24 – Avi Menifee scored 12 points, Kaylee Charles added 11 and Rachael Manfredo had 10 as McKeesport (9-1, 2-0) trounced Connellsville (2-9, 0-3) in Section 3-5A. Hillary Claycomb scored 11 points to lead the Falcons.

Monessen 33, Geibel 20 – Avanti Stitch scored 11 points to help Monessen (3-4, 1-1) pick up a Section 2-A win. Emma Larkin had 16 points for Geibel (4-6, 0-1).

Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51 – Halena Hill led all scorers with 30 points and made five 3-pointers while Alexa Washington added 18 points as Oakland Catholic (8-2, 3-0) defeated Albert Gallatin (4-6, 0-3) in Section 3-5A. Courtlyn Turner scored 18 points and Gianna Michaux added 15 for the Colonials.

OLSH 53, Keystone Oaks 43 – Mia Grisafi led all scorers with 15 points, Kara Bridge added 13 and Kyleigh Nagy netted 11 for OLSH (6-3, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Bailey Rieg led Keystone Oaks (7-4, 0-1) with 14 points.

Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48 – Lauren Marton had 19 points, Olivia Pepple added 16 and Lilly Palladino scored 12 in a Section 3-5A win for Penn-Trafford (9-1, 3-0) over Thomas Jefferson (6-4, 1-1).

Propel Montour 56, Neighborhood Academy 25 – Janai Green scored 23 points and Brooklyn Sykes added 10 to help propel Montour past Neighborhood Academy.

Riverview 43, Leechburg 15 – Isabel Chaparro and Lily Bauer scored 13 points each for Riverview (5-5, 1-0) in a Section 3-A victory. Christine Guo led Leechburg (3-7, 1-1) with seven points.

South Fayette 65, Moon 22 – Erica Hall had 16 points to lead four Lions in double figures in a Section 4-5A win over Moon (4-4, 0-1). Maddie Webber (12), Julianna Rossi (11) Lainey Yater (10) also scored in double figures for South Fayette (9-2, 1-0).

South Side 71, New Brighton 8 – Miladija Pavlovich scored 22 points to lead South Side (5-5, 1-1) past New Brighton (0-8, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Maura Heberle and Alison Delong added 11 each for the Rams.

Upper St. Clair 73, Peters Township 56 – Rylee Kalocay had a game-high 29 points, Kate Robbins scored 18 and Kate Moore netted 10 for Upper St. Clair (7-2, 2-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Gemma Walker had 23 points and Natalie Wetzel scored 22 for Peters Township (8-3, 2-1).

Waynesburg 65, Charleroi 55 – Kaley Rohanna hit for 31 points and Josie Horne added 20 to power Waynesburg (9-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win. McKenna DeUnger scored 28 for Charleroi (4-3, 0-1).

Winchester Thurston 67, Ellis School 22 – Octavia Chitty scored 23 points to lead Winchester Thurston (4-3, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A victory. Sky Stills added 14 and Deshae Cochran had 13 points for the Bears. Taelor Spencer led Ellis (2-8, 0-3) with six points.

Hockey

Cathedral Prep 6, Canon-McMillan 2 – Mathius Sprickman scored two goals while Connor Eubank, Brayden Sprickman, Layne Eliason and Rylan Sorge each netted a goal for Cathedral Prep (8-5) in a Class 3A game. Adam Sciorilli and Zakary Wilcox scored for Canon-McMillan (2-9-1).

McDowell 6, Avonworth 4 – Chris Bruschi and Braeden Martin each scored two goals and Nico Catalde and Wendell Nativdad also scored as McDowell (9-2-1) beat Avonworth (8-6) in a Class A matchup. Jake Seifarth scored two goals and Conner Ralston and Austin Dzadovsky scored a goal apiece for the Antelopes.

Peters Township 5, Seneca Valley 2 – Austin Malley had two goals and two assists and Camden Martin added a goal and two assists as Peters Township (8-3) handed Seneca Valley its first regulation loss in Class 3A. Will Tomko had a goal and an assist. Jaxson Read and Jack Smelscer scored for Seneca Valley (10-1-1).