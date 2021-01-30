High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2021: Rochester wins clash of champions

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 10:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Alexis Robison scores in last year’s Class A WPIAL championship game.

In a matchup of defending WPIAL champs, Rochester got 31 points from Alexis Robison and handed Bishop Canevin its first section loss since 2016 with a 78-35 win in a Section 1-A girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.

The loss snapped a 49-game winning streak in section play for the Crusaders.

Corryne Hauser added 17 points for the Rams (5-3, 4-0) and MeKenzie Robison scored 16. Ashley Lippold and Josie Bocchichio had nine points each for the Crusaders (2-1, 1-1).

Bishop Canevin won the Class 2A WPIAL title last season before dropping into a section with defending Class A champ Rochester this season.

Beaver Falls 53, Union 34 — Macyla Collins scored 27 points to lead Beaver Falls (3-6) to a nonsection win over Union (3-5). J’La Kizart added 12 points in the win. Zoe Lepri led Union with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five steals while Elise Booker recorded 10 points and five steals.

Blackhawk 62, Slippery Rock 44 — Jolie Strati scored 17 points to lead Blackhawk (6-3) to a win at District 10’s Slippery Rock. Alivia Thompson added 15 points for the Cougars.

Deer Lakes 56, Keystone Oaks 44 — Reese Hasley led a trio of Lancers in double figures with 16 points in a nonsection victory over Keystone Oaks (4-4). Nikki Fleming had 12 points for Deer Lakes (3-3) and Lydia Guthrie scored 10.

Gateway 56, Canon-McMillan 39 — Dynasty Shegog scored 18 points to lead Gateway (2-6) to a nonsection win against Canon-McMillan (1-5). Marina Grado chipped in 11 points for Gateway while Stellanie Loutsion and Brigid Torpey scored 12 points each for Canon-McMillan.

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Blacklick Valley 40 — Bailey Kuhns and Mya Morgan scored 14 points apiece to help Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1) defeat Blacklick Valley in a nonsection game. Laura Kondas added 10 points for the Centurions. Emily Marines and Morgan Slebodnick had 13 points each for Blacklick Valley.

Highlands 46, Burrell 38 — Maria Fabregas scored 19 points to help Highlands (3-7, 2-3) earn a Section 1-4A win at Burrell (2-5, 1-3). Kalleigh Nerone, a freshman, added 11 points for the Golden Rams.

Laurel 57, Redbank Valley 46 — Danielle Pontius scored 16 points and Reese Bintrim added 15 points as Laurel (9-1) beat Redbank Valley in a nonsection matchup. Regan Atkins chipped in 13 points for Laurel. Alivia Huffman led Redbank Valley with 13 points while teammagte Caylen Rearick had 12 points.

McKeesport 75, Sto-Rox 30 — Haley Hertzler scored 17 points as McKeesport (7-1) downed Sto-Rox (2-7) in nonsection play. Maddy Hertzler and Carmen Coles scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for McKeesport, which led at halftime, 43-15.

Mohawk 50, Butler 30 — Paige Julian, Nadia Lape and Hannah McDaniel scored 13 points each as Mohawk (10-2) defeated Butler (5-4) in nonsection play.

Montour 54, West Allegheny 29 — Olivia Lyscik scored 16 points and Raegan Kadlecik added 10 points as Montour (6-4) beat West Allegheny (0-7) in nonsection play.

North Catholic 51, Oakland Catholic 42 — In nonsection play, Tori Drevna had 15 points as North Catholic (9-1) won its eighth straight game. Halena Hill paced Oakland Catholic (4-5) with 15 points.

Ringgold 41, Laurel Highlands 29 — Kirra Gerard had 17 points for Ringgold (1-3, 1-2) in a Section 3-5A win. Alessandra Peccon led Laurel Highlands (2-9, 1-6) with nine points.

Sewickley Academy 36, Avonworth 23 — Rinnie Jardini’s nine points led Sewickley Academy (6-3) past Avonworth (5-1) in a low-scoring nonsection contest. Rebecca Goetz had nine points in the loss.

South Fayette 74, South Park 25 — In nonsection play, Maddie Webber had 15 points as South Fayette (6-1) scored 32 points in the first quarter on the way to defeating South Park (5-1). Jessica Stabile added 12 points for South Fayette while Lainey Yater and Giuliana Gaetano scored 11 points each.

Boys basketball

Aquinas Academy 75, Portersville Christian 52 — Vinnie Cugini continued his scoring rampage, netting 46 points in a win over Portersville Christian. John Bence had 11 points for Aquinas Academy (6-3).

Blackhawk 59, Moon 44 — Sean McCusker scored 14 points and sank four 3-pointers for Blackhawk (3-2) in a nonsection victory at Moon (0-10). Carson Heckathorn had 13 points and Lorenzo Jenkins and Ryan Jones scored 12 points each. Max Depner had 12 points for Moon.

Burgettstown 70, Waynesburg 53 — For the third consecutive game, Jackson LaRocka set a new career high in points, scoring 31 in a nonsection win over Waynesburg (2-8). Nathan Klodowski added 14 points for the Blue Devils (5-6). Caleb Russell scored 11 and Nate Kotouch had 10 points. Chase Henkins led Waynesburg with 17 points.

Chartiers Valley 73, Montour 57 — Brayden Reynolds scored 22 points to lead Chartiers Valley (11-1) to a nonsection win at Montour (6-3). Carter Mastovich added 12 points for Chartiers Valley while Vason Stevenson and Tyriq Eleam had 17 and 12 points, respectively, for Montour.

Freeport 90, North Clarion 69 — Ben Lane led five Freeport players in double figures with 22 points in a win at District 9’s North Clarion. Cole Charlton (16 points), Conner Holloway (15), Lucas Parker (13) and Jason Kijowski (13) were also in double figures for the Yellowjackets (2-3). Collin Schmader had a game-high 34 points for North Clarion.

Laurel Highlands 56, Ringgold 43 — Rodney Gallagher had 19 points to help Laurel Highlands (5-3, 4-0) top Ringgold (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-5A action. Demetrius Butler led Ringgold with 13 points.

Mars 48, South Allegheny 46 — In nonsection play, Zach Schlegel scored 15 points as Mars (7-1) handed Class 3A No. 1 South Allegheny (5-1) its first loss of the season. Brothers Antonio and Bryce Epps scored 17 points each for South Allegheny.

New Castle 73, Sto-Rox 45 — Sheldon Cox scored a game-high 22 points to pace New Castle to a nonsection win over Sto-Rox (4-4). Mike Wells had 14 points for the Red Hurricane (10-0) and Isiah Boice scored 11. Drevon Miller-Ross led the Vikings with 13 points.

Pine-Richland 61, Mt.Lebanon 48 — Luke Shanahan scored 19 points to lead Pine-Richland (5-3) to a nonsection victory against Mt. Lebanon (4-4). Joey Dudkowski added 15 points for Pine-Richland while Joey Petcash had 12 points and nine rebounds. Jake Reinke led Mt. Lebanon with a game-high 24 points and five 3-pointers.

Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 33 — Eli Teslovich scored 18 points to lead Shady Side Academy (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Ligonier Valley (1-2, 1-2). Ethan Salvia and Thompson Lau added 10 points each for Shady Side Academy, which led at halftime, 41-13. Matthew Marinchak scored 10 points in the loss.

Shaler 90, Indiana 50 — Dylan Schlagel hit eight 3-pointers on way to scoring 35 points as Shaler (5-3, 4-2) defeated Indiana (0-6, 0-3) in Section 4-5A. Kaden Orga added 10 points for Shaler, which led at halftime, 47-24. Micah Nygren scored 24 points for Indiana.

Seneca Valley 70, Hampton 39 — Cole Brooks had 17 points for Seneca Valley (5-6) in a nonsection win over Hampton (1-8). Connor Lyczek added 12 points for the Raiders and Aiden Lyczek scored 11.

North Hills 59, Norwin 44 — Royce Parham had a game-high 21 points for North Hills, which topped Norwin in nonsection play. Alex Smith added 12 points for North Hills (2-4). Michael Fleming led Norwin (4-5) with 18 points.

West Allegheny 56, Canon-McMillan 50 — Scott Bilovus led three West Allegheny players in double figures with 13 points in a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan (0-7). Joe Pustover had 11 points for West Allegheny (5-3) and Nodin Tracy scored 10. Malachi Meredith scored 13 points for the Big Macs.

