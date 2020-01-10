High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2020: Chartiers Valley holds off Moon to keep winning streak alive

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 12:13 AM

The Chartiers Valley girls basketball team held off another game challenger Thursday night, running its winning streak to 42 games with a 57-50 victory over Moon.

Aislin Malcolm scored 20 points and Abby Vaites had 15, including four 3-pointers, as Chartiers Valley (12-0, 5-0) pulled away in the third quarter after holding a narrow 35-34 lead at halftime. Megan McConnell had 13 points.

Reilly Sunday and Emma Theodorsson led Moon (8-4, 3-3) with 13 points apiece.

North Allegheny 59, Butler 41 — Led by 22 points from Lizzy Groetsch and 12 from Paige Morningstar, No. 3 North Allegheny (8-1, 5-1) picked up a Section 1-6A win. Hailey Metzger led Butler (5-6, 2-4) with 12 points.

Norwin 48, Shaler 28 — Olivia Gribble hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as No. 2 Norwin (9-2, 6-0) jumped to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 1-6A win. Claire Grunden led Shaler (6-6, 3-3) with nine points.

Bethel Park 60, Canon-McMillan 24 — Lauren Mullen scored 20 points and Olivia Westphal added 15 as No. 1 Bethel Park (11-0, 6-0) stayed undefeated in Section 2-6A with a win over Canon-McMillan (1-11, 0-6). Maggie Dziezgowski added 10 points for the Black Hawks.

Mt. Lebanon 70, Peters Township 38 — Ashleigh Connor hit for 28 ppints and Bridget Bruni chipped in 12 to lead No. 5 Mt. Lebanon (10-2, 5-1) in Section 2-6A. Avana Sayles led Peters Township (4-7, 2-4) with 16 points.

Upper St. Clair 61, Connellsville 35 — Ava Keating scored 14 points and No. 4 Upper St. Clair (7-3, 4-2) pulled away for a Section 2-6A win with a 20-4 run coming out of halftime. Katelyn Robbins had 13 points and Mia Brown added 12. Heather Ansell and Sara Aumer had 11 points for Connellsville (4-8, 1-5).

Baldwin 66, Hempfield 52 — Anna Lucarelli scored 14 points and Baldwin (8-3, 4-2) jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 2-6A victory. Lexi Bernotas, Kayla Radomsky and Morgan Altivilla scored 10 each for Baldwin. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (5-6, 2-4) with 18 points. Olivia Persin added 10.

South Fayette 87, West Allegheny 12 — Claire Relihan scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Rachel Black added 13 as South Fayette (6-7, 2-4) topped West Allegheny (0-12, 0-6) in Section 1-5A.

Armstrong 45, Mars 43 — Olivia Pawk hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to give Armstrong the lead for good in a Section 2-5A win over No. 4 Mars. Jaylen Callipare led Armstrong (8-3, 4-2) with 19 points and hit three 3-pointers. Bella Pelaia had 19 points for Mars (8-3, 3-2).

Franklin Regional 47, Hampton 36 — Angel Kelly scored 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Noelle Boyd had 12 points, 18 rebounds and six steals, leading Franklin Regional (3-8, 1-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Kayla Hoehler led Hampton (3-9, 2-3) with 14 points.

Woodland Hills 52, Latrobe 43 — Joi Burleigh scored 13 points, and No. 2 Woodland Hills (10-2, 6-0) used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 3-5A win. Peyton Pinkney added 11 points and Jazmine Dunn had 10. Ava Vitula led Latrobe (5-6, 2-4) with 10 points.

Penn-Trafford 62, Laurel Highlands 11 — Bella Long scored 14 points and Allie Prady added 12 as Penn-Trafford (7-4, 3-3) evened its record in Section 3-5A with a win over Laurel Highlands (0-11, 0-5).

Uniontown 48, Albert Gallatin 47 — Mya Murray scored 29 points, Nekea Lewis added 10, and Uniontown (3-9, 2-4) fended off a comeback bid in Section 3-5A. Olivia Miller and Laney Wilson scored 13 each for Albert Gallatin (5-7, 1-5).

North Catholic 74, Burrell 35 — Tess Myers led the way for Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (9-1, 5-0) with 16 points, going 6-for-6 from the field in a Section 1 win versus Burrell (1-10, 0-6). Kylee Lewandowski added 11 points for the Trojans. Allison Fisher led all scorers with 20 points for the Bucs.

Apollo-Ridge 59, Highlands 36 — Rylee Eaton scored a game-high 20 points to lead Apollo-Ridge (5-6, 2-4) to win at Highlands (2-8, 0-5) in Section 1-4A. Morgan Gamble chipped in 11 points for the Vikings. Joselyn Luzier led the Golden Rams with 13 points.

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 17 — Led by 22 point from Hope Cook and 10 from Katie Kovalchick, Indiana (9-4, 4-2) picked up a Section 1-4A win. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (4-8, 2-4) with 13 points.

Hopewell 38, Keystone Oaks 35 — Siara Conley scored 10 points to lead Hopewell (5-6, 2-3) to victory in a tight Section 2-4A game. Erin Feeney hit four 3-pointers for Keystone Oaks (3-10, 1-5).

Blackhawk 88, Ambridge 29 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 18 points, sinking five 3-pointers, and Jolie Strati added 17 for No. 4 Blackhawk (10-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-4A victory. Angelena Bratton led Ambridge (1-9, 0-5) with 15 points.

Central Valley 47, Quaker Valley 35 — Christiane Frye scored 24 points and Allyson Kirby contributed 13 to lead No. 2 Central Valley (9-1, 4-1) in Section 2-4A. Corrine Washington scored 15 for Quaker Valley (8-3, 3-2).

Elizabeth Forward 60, Yough 20 — Anna Resnik scored 20 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-5, 4-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Brooke Markland added 14 points, and Abby Bickerton had 13. Laney Gerdich led Yough (3-10, 0-6) with five.

West Mifflin 60, Mt. Pleasant 40 — Lauren Yuhas scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for West Mifflin (6-6, 4-2) in a Section 3-4A win. Ali Bailey hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Mt. Pleasant (1-10, 1-5).

Beaver 45, Freedom 21 — Emma Pavelek scored 19 points and Payton List added 11 as No. 1 Beaver (10-2, 5-1) clamped down on No. 4 Freedom (8-2, 4-2) in Section 1-3A.

Mohawk 71, Ellwood City 43 — Karly McCutcheon scored 22 points and Abby Shoaff added 21 to lead No. 2 Mohawk (11-1, 6-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Kyla Servick had 14 for Ellwood City (1-10, 0-6).

Avonworth 44, Riverside 33 — Harris Robinson scored 12 points and Grace O’Brien and Kathryn Goetz added 10 each to lead Avonworth (7-4, 4-2) in Section 1-3A. Marley Wolf led Riverside (6-6, 1-5) with 15 points.

South Park 50, Beth-Center 45 — Danielle DeProspo scored 16 points and Taylor Glowa added 14 to lead South Park (7-5, 5-1) to a Section 2-3A victory. Nora Ozimek chipped in 10. Olivia Greco led Beth-Center (6-4, 2-3) with 15 points. Elizabeth Trump added 13.

McGuffey 47, Waynesburg 39 — Keira Nicolella scored 14 points to lead McGuffey (6-6, 2-4) to a Section 2-3A win. Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg (5-7, 0-6) with 21 points.

Seton LaSalle 57, Washington 45 — Chloe Lestitian scored 18 points and Vanessa Hudson added 13 to lead No. 3 Seton LaSalle (9-3, 6-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Cassandra Lewis led Washington (4-8, 2-3) with 18 points.

East Allegheny 54, Shady Side Academy 32 — Amaia Johnson hit for 25 points and Abby Henderson added 19 as East Allegheny (5-7, 3-3) won in Section 3-3A. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side Academy (6-7, 3-3) with 14 points.

OLSH 59, Northgate 19 — Emily Schuck scored 15 points and Grace Bradley added 10 to lead No. 4 OLSH (9-2, 6-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Shayla Stieger had eight for Northgate (0-11, 0-6).

Shenango 49, Sto-Rox 41 (OT) — Kylee Rubin scored 27 points and Shenango (6-5, 3-3) rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime in Section 1-2A. Alicia Young had 23 points for Sto-Rox (3-8, 2-4).

Laurel 66, New Brighton 39 — Regan Atkins scored 14 points and Lucia Lombardo added 13 as Laurel (7-5, 5-1) picked up a Section 1-2A win. Faith Gibson had 10 points. Sydney Cook led New Brighton (4-6, 2-4) with 24 points.

Riverview 50, Brentwood 38 — Riverview (7-6, 2-3) was led to victory with the help of Sydney McDonough’s 22 points in a Section 2-2A matchup against Brentwood (3-9, 2-4). Francesca Lio added 15 points for the Raiders.

Ellis School 65, Jeannette 40 — Natalie Jasper hit for 33 points to lead No. 5 Ellis School (9-2, 4-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Hannah Nichols scored 12 points and Asia Mack added 11 for Jeannette (3-9, 1-4).

Burgettstown 55, Chartiers-Houston 23 — Avery Havelka scored 17 points to lead Burgettstown (9-4, 4-1) in Section 3-2A. Celeste DiVecchio and Madison Kozares had 10 points each. Zalayah Edwards led Chartiers-Houston (6-6, 3-2) with eight points.

Bishop Canevin 65, Fort Cherry 18 — Alyssa Pollice scored 23 points and Diajha Allen added 15 to lead Bishop Canevin (8-4, 6-0) past Fort Cherry (4-8, 2-3) in Section 3-2A.

Carmichaels 40, Bentworth 26 — Mia Ranieri scored 10 points to lead Carmichaels (3-10, 1-4) past Bentworth (3-9, 0-5) in Section 3-2A.

Vincentian Academy 67, Quigley Catholic 28 — Tara Lucot scored 16 points and Sydney Calderaro added 12 to help No. 3 Vincentian (8-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. Hailey Drutarosky had 10 for Quigley Catholic (3-8, 2-3).

Sewickley Academy 47, Union 23 — Kemryn Lightcap scored 11 points to lead Sewickley Academy (4-5, 3-2) past Union (2-11, 1-5) in Section 1-A.

Eden Christian 50, Cornell 19 — Haylee Fleischman and Taylor Haring scored 12 points each and Caeley Scherer added 10 to lead Eden Christian (5-6, 3-2) past Cornell (1-11, 0-5) in Section 1-A.

West Greene 67, Geibel 19 — Jersey Wise scored 18 points and Anna Durbin added 17 as No. 2 West Greene (11-0, 5-0) stayed undefeated in Section 2-A. Elizabeth Brudnock had 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Morgan Sandzimier led Geibel (1-8, 1-4) with 10 points.

Monessen 43, Jefferson-Morgan 25 — Kendelle Weston scored 14 points and Qitarah Hardison added 13 as Monessen (9-3, 3-2) won in Section 2-A. Autumn Gustovich led Jefferson-Morgan (1-8, 1-4) with 10 points.

Propel Andrew Street 35, Leechburg 30 — Propel Andrew Street (3-8, 1-3) won a tightly contested Section 3-A matchup versus Leechburg (1-9, 0-4) behind Keeley Brockington’s 22 points. Maddie Ancosky led the Blue Devils with eight points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph 29 — Gia Scala scored 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2, 4-0) to a Section 3-A victory. Laura Kondas added 10 points for the Centurions. Trinity Lockwood-Morris led St. Joseph (1-11, 1-3) with 12 points.

Rochester 59, New Castle 42 — Alexis Robison scored 21 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Class A No. 1 Rochester (12-1) to a nonsection victory. Jasmine Mack added 17 points and Corynne Hauser had 12. Kerri Lyles led New Castle (8-5) with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Shenango 71, Burgettstown 38 — Colin McQuiston scored 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers, and Jason Kraner added 19 to lead No. 2 Shenango (11-2, 4-1) to victory in Section 3-2A. Jackson laRocka led Burgettstown (5-8, 1-4) with 11 points.

Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59 — Dom Elliott scored 23 points and KeVaughn Price added 11 to lead No. 3 Bishop Canevin (9-2) to a nonsection win. Zach Boyd led Elizabeth Forward (3-6) with 18 points.

South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37 — Keighton Reese, Klay Fitzroy and Jake Fello scored 10 points apiece for Apollo-Ridge (8-4) in a nonsection loss to South Allegheny (11-1).

Ligonier Valley 67, Marion Center 48 — Michael Marinchak, Isaac Neidbalson and Kyle Silk had double-doubles to lead Ligonier Valley (10-2, 6-0) to a Heritage Conference win. MArinchak had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Neidbalson 14 points and 15 boards, and Silk 14 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Peterson led Marion Center with 15 points.

Hockey

Freeport 5, Blackhawk 3 — Addison Stewart recorded a hat trick to lead Freeport (4-9) to a PIHL Class A win over Blackhawk (4-8). Nico DiSanti added a goal and three assists for the Yellowjackets, Sebastian Cordier had two assists and Nathan Cristello scored a goal.

Baldwin 9, Plum 2 — Justin Pollard had two goals and an assist for Baldwin (9-0) in a PIHL Class AA win over Plum. The Mustangs (6-6-1) were without leading scorer Logan Schlegel and fellow PIHL All-Star Nic Pushic because of injuries. Dan Baranowski scored both goals for Plum, which was outshot 72-17. Sam Pine made 63 saves in goal.

Wrestling

Latrobe 79, Gateway 0 — Latrobe (4-1, 3-1) picked up bonus points in five straight matches from 126 to 152 pounds to cruise past Gateway (0-7, 0-3) in Section 1B-AAA. Enzo Angelicchio, Conor Johnson, Ricky Armstrong and Jack Pletcher had pins. Payton Henry had a major decision. Corey Boerio (182) and Tyler Ross (285) also won by fall for Latrobe.

