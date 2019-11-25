High school schedule for Nov. 25, 2019

Sunday, November 24, 2019 | 11:06 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Friday’s sschedule

Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Central Dauphin (12-2) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) vs. Central Catholic (12-1) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cocalico (11-2) vs. Cheltenham (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.; Gateway (12-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (8-3) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (11-3) vs. Dallas (14-0) at Danville, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (14-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (12-1) vs. Tamaqua (12-2) at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (11-3) at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. Richland (13-0) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Wilmington (14-0) vs. Avonworth (14-0) at Slippery Rock High School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (10-3) at Danville, 1 p.m.; Clairton (11-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park vs. Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin vs. Meadville at Meadville Area Recreational Center, Crawford County, 7:35 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Montour vs. Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.; Moon vs. Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Sewickley Academy at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Hempfield at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

