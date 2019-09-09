High school schedule for Sept. 9, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Sunday, September 8, 2019 | 10:42 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Yough at Jeannette, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Highlands at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Derry, ppd.
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Greensburg C.C., 6 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Avonworth at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
