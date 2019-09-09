High school schedule for Sept. 9, 2019

By: HSSN Staff
Sunday, September 8, 2019 | 10:42 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Yough at Jeannette, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Derry, ppd.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Greensburg C.C., 6 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Avonworth at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

