High school schedules for April 19, 2021
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:08 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4:15 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
South Park at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Side at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Rochester, ppd.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Finals
Class AAA
Monday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Monday’s schedule
Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.
Class B
Tuesday’s schedule
Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Aliquippa, 4 p.m. (DH)
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Avella, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Highlands at Butler, 4 p.m.
Marion Center at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 3:45 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Shaler at Plum, ppd.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
South Side at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
St. Joseph at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at West Shamokin, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
North Hills at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
OLSH at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
