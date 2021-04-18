High school schedules for April 19, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:08 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4:15 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Side at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Rochester, ppd.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Finals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s schedule

Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday’s schedule

Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Aliquippa, 4 p.m. (DH)

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Avella, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Highlands at Butler, 4 p.m.

Marion Center at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 3:45 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Shaler at Plum, ppd.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

South Side at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

St. Joseph at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at West Shamokin, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

North Hills at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

OLSH at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

