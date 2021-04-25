High school schedules for April 26, 2021
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Kiski Area, ppd.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mars, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
North Hills at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Highlands at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.
South Side at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Clairton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 4 a.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Riverview at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornerstone Christian, Ohio at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Peters Township, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m (DH)
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Burrell, 6:15 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.
Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at South Side, 4 p.m.
Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Volleyball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
