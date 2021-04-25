High school schedules for April 26, 2021

By:

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 8:53 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, ppd.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Mars, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

North Hills at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Highlands at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Clairton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 4 a.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Riverview at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornerstone Christian, Ohio at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m (DH)

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Burrell, 6:15 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at South Side, 4 p.m.

Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.