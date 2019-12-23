High school schedules for Dec. 23, 2019
Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 10:11 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Indiana at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Uniontown at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
