High school schedules for Dec. 23, 2019

Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 10:11 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Indiana at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Uniontown at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

