High school schedules for Feb. 15, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 10:13 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at California, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at North Allegheny, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Cornell, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Shaler, ppd.

New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Plum at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Beaver, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, 6 p.m.

North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Section 3

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at California, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at West Greene, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Armstrong, ppd.

Blackhawk at Norwin, ppd.

Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at California, ppd.

Burgettstown at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, ppd.

East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

Freeport at Gateway, ppd.

Leechburg at Highlands, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Bethel Park, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Redbank Valley at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Washington, ppd.

Shaler at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Southmoreland at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Moon at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Shaler at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; McDowell at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Norwin at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Peters Township at North Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 7, 2021
High school sports schedules for Feb. 1, 2021
High school schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2021
High school schedules for Jan. 11, 2021

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me