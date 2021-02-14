High school schedules for Feb. 15, 2021
Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 10:13 PM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at California, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at North Allegheny, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Cornell, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Shaler, ppd.
New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Plum at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Beaver, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, 6 p.m.
North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Section 3
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 6:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at California, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at West Greene, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Armstrong, ppd.
Blackhawk at Norwin, ppd.
Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at California, ppd.
Burgettstown at South Side, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, ppd.
East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.
Freeport at Gateway, ppd.
Leechburg at Highlands, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Bethel Park, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Redbank Valley at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Washington, ppd.
Shaler at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Southmoreland at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Moon at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Shaler at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; McDowell at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Norwin at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Peters Township at North Hills, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.