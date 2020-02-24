High school schedules for Feb. 24, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 9:18 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7) at Woodland Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

North Catholic (22-2) vs. South Allegheny (23-1) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5) at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Cornell (17-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-7) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. Penns Valley (15-8) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7) at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. Homer-Center (16-7) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch (19-3) vs. Portage (19-4) at Tyrone MS, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (20-3) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Southmoreland (23-0) vs. Central Valley (18-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (16-7) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (17-6) vs. Ellis School (18-6) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.

West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10) at Canon-McMillan, 6:15 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3)

Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (22-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor (21-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 8:35 p.m.; Hempfield at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Mars at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Montour at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, 7:20 p.m.; South Fayette at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; McDowell at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; Ringgold at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

