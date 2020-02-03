High school schedules for Feb. 3, 2020
Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 11:30 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Hundred (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Harmony at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Ellis School at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Complex, 7:15 p.m.; Meadville at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7 p.m.; South Park at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Avonworth at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 9 p.m.; Connellsville at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Garnet Valley at Archbishop Ryan, 5:30 p.m.; Central Dauphin at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Chambersburg vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Catasauqua High School, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Carrick, 7 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
6 p.m. matches
Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley/Archbishop Ryan winner
8 p.m. matches
Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin/Council Rock South winner; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Chambersburg/Bethlehem Catholic winner; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan/Carrick winner
Class AA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
General McLane at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Corry, 6 p.m.; Montoursville at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.; West Perry vs. Notre Dame GP at Catasauqua High School, 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
2 p.m. matches
Hamburg vs. General McLane/Westmont Hilltop winner; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Quaker Valley/Corry winner
4 p.m. matches
Burrell vs. Montoursville/Boiling Springs winner; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. West Perry/Notre Dame GP winner
