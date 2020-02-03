High school schedules for Feb. 3, 2020

Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 11:30 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Hundred (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Harmony at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Ellis School at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Complex, 7:15 p.m.; Meadville at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7 p.m.; South Park at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Avonworth at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 9 p.m.; Connellsville at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Garnet Valley at Archbishop Ryan, 5:30 p.m.; Central Dauphin at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Chambersburg vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Catasauqua High School, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Carrick, 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

6 p.m. matches

Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley/Archbishop Ryan winner

8 p.m. matches

Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin/Council Rock South winner; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Chambersburg/Bethlehem Catholic winner; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan/Carrick winner

Class AA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

General McLane at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Corry, 6 p.m.; Montoursville at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.; West Perry vs. Notre Dame GP at Catasauqua High School, 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

2 p.m. matches

Hamburg vs. General McLane/Westmont Hilltop winner; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Quaker Valley/Corry winner

4 p.m. matches

Burrell vs. Montoursville/Boiling Springs winner; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. West Perry/Notre Dame GP winner

