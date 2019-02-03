High school schedules for Feb. 4, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 5:39 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Seton Lasalle, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Riverview, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Washington at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Valley at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 a.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
United at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Canon McMillan at Butler, 7:10 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.
Class AA
Hempfield at Baldwin, 9 p.m.; Plum at Franklin Regional, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hampton, 9:10 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 9:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at South Park, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Park, 8:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Division II
Neshannock at Ringgold, 7:15 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
PIAA tournament
Preliminary round
District teams only
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Beth-Center at Conneaut Area, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.
