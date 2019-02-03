High school schedules for Feb. 4, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 5:39 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Seton Lasalle, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Riverview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Valley at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 a.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

United at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Canon McMillan at Butler, 7:10 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Baldwin, 9 p.m.; Plum at Franklin Regional, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hampton, 9:10 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 9:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at South Park, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Park, 8:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Division II

Neshannock at Ringgold, 7:15 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

PIAA tournament

Preliminary round

District teams only

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Beth-Center at Conneaut Area, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.