High school schedules for Jan. 11, 2021
By:
Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Valley at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:10 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Frankli Regional at Moon at Bairel Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Mars at Bairel Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Montour at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:40 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Freeport at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:20 p.m.; Ringgold at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1B
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Blackhawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 5:45 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Norwin at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
