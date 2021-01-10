High school schedules for Jan. 11, 2021

Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 10:39 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:10 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Frankli Regional at Moon at Bairel Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Mars at Bairel Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Montour at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:40 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Freeport at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:20 p.m.; Ringgold at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1B

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Blackhawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 5:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

