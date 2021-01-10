High school schedules for Jan. 11, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 10:39 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:10 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Frankli Regional at Moon at Bairel Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Mars at Bairel Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Montour at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:40 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Freeport at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:20 p.m.; Ringgold at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1B

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Blackhawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 5:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school scores, schedules for Dec. 7, 2020
High school sports scores for Dec. 3, 2020
High school sports scores, summaries for Nov. 28, 2020
High school sports scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 27, 2020
High school scores, schedules for Nov. 19, 2020

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me