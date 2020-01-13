High school schedules for Jan. 13, 2020
By:
Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 9:28 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at United, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Imani Christian at Carrick, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class AA
Armstrong at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.; Hampton at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Meadville at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; South Fayette at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at South Park, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Carrick at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Ambridge at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.