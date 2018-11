High school schedules for Nov. 12, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 4:48 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (9-3) vs. Pine Richland (9-2) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites and times TBD

Gateway (12-0) vs. West Allegheny (9-2); Penn Hills (12-0) vs. Peters Township (10-2)

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. South Fayette (11-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Aliquippa (11-1) vs. Derry (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites and times TBD

South Side Beaver (9-3) vs. Charleroi (10-1); Freedom (11-1) vs. Steel Valley (10-1)

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Rochester (11-1) vs. OLSH (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Richland (12-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

United (8-4) at Northern Cambria (9-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (8-3) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class AA

Franklin Regional at Baldwin, 8:20 p.m.; Moon at Mars, 9 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:20 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Montour, 8:35 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Park, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Greensbug Salem, 7:15 p.m.; North Hills at Deer Lakes, 9:10 p.m.; South Park at South Fayette, 7:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Catholic, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Central Valley at Burrell, 9 p.m.; Trinity at Knoch, 7:10 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Unionville vs. Wilson at Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.; Radnor vs. Seneca Valley (19-2-1) at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Strath Haven vs. Archbishop Wood at West Chester East, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (21-2) vs. Franklin Regional (20-0-1) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Midd West vs. Fleetwood at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (14-6-1) vs. Deer Lakes (20-1-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class A

Faith Christian vs. Millville at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.; Avonworth (22-0-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (19-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Ephrata vs. Pennridge at West Chester East, 5 p.m.; Peters Township (18-4) vs. Souderton at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mechanicsburg at Hamburg, 7 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Oakland Catholic (20-1) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Lewisburg vs. Boiling Springs at Hamburg, 5 p.m.; South Park (21-2) vs. Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Class A

East Juniata vs. Southern Columbia at Danville, 6 p.m.; Freedom (22-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-4) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Parkland at Quakertown, 7 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. North Allegheny at Big Spring, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Allentown Central Catholic vs. West York at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Warren at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Holy Redeemer vs. Delone Catholic at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; Freeport vs. Bald Eagle Area at Clarion, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Nativity vs. Berlin at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll vs. Northern Cambria at Altoona, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.