High school schedules for Nov. 26, 2018

Sunday, November 25, 2018 | 9:48 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Harrisburg (12-1) vs. Coatesville (14-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Upper Dublin (13-1) vs. Manheim Central (14-0) at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (9-3) vs. Penn Hills (14-0) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (12-3) at Northeast Supersite, 7 p.m.; Bishop McDeviit (13-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (11-3) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Middletown (12-1) vs. Scranton Prep (13-1) at Bethlehem School District Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Sharon (10-3) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

West Catholic (12-2) vs. Southern Columbia (14-0) at Northern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (13-1) vs. Wilmington (12-1) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Lackawanna Trail (13-1) vs. Juniata Valley (11-2) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Farrell (13-0) vs. OLSH (13-1) at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Butler, 9:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Latrobe at Hampton, 7:10 p.m.; Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:20 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Quaker Valley, 9 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at South Fayette, 7:10 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Montour, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at Wheeling Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Norwin at Wheeling Park, 6:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; South Park at Greensbug Salem, 8:35 p.m.

Division II

Burrell at Knoch, 9 p.m.; Ringgold at Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

