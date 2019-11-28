High school schedules for Nov. 27, 2019

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 8:06 PM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Central Dauphin (12-2) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) vs. Central Catholic (12-1) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cocalico (11-2) vs. Cheltenham (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.; Gateway (12-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (8-3) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (11-3) vs. Dallas (14-0) at Danville, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (14-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (12-1) vs. Tamaqua (12-2) at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (11-3) at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. Richland (13-0) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Wilmington (14-0) vs. Avonworth (14-0) at Slippery Rock High School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (10-3) at Danville, 1 p.m.; Clairton (11-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

